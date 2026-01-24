Dear Subscribers,

I’ll be going live on Substack today with a colleague of mine to discuss how Flock AI cameras are being rolled out, and what we’re personally doing to stop them here in our town of Prescott AZ.

How do you join?

👉 You’ll get an email around 4pm EST, where you can click on “Join Live Video.”

Recently towns across the US, including Sedona and Flagstaff, have put a halt to this massive surveillance program. But the fight is far from over.

Big brother has gotten too big, and doesn’t want to stop beating up on his tattered siblings - the common citizen.

If you’ve followed our work, you’re aware of the how these cameras can be hacked wirelessly with very little effort, and why Flock Safety is the furthest thing from safe.

Here’s a breakdown if you’d like to learn more:

If you’re thinking that “I’m okay…I live in the country"…

I used to think the same thing.

Until I saw how many cameras are being put up all over the US, and placed at strategic chokepoints along major highways.

When the next lockdown is announced, these cameras will make sure you stay home, and watch government-approved programming as you pop insect-powdered popcorn.

Let’s build a better future together, where we police the robots, and not the other way around.

👉 P.S. If you do join us, you’ll be able to comment on the live stream, but you won’t appear on camera or be part of the “room” like a zoom webinar.

