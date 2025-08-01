Is your car 🕵🏻 spying on you?

Join us as we discuss:

Why Tesla isn’t a car

Insurance implications of driving a Tesla

How other cars are privacy nightmares

Where is the electric vehicle trend going?

Jay Bhattacharya , and the gold rush of data

We are more powerful than we know,

Additional resources:

Buyer’s guide / review of 25 car brands by Zoë MacDonald and colleagues:

https://www.mozillafoundation.org/en/privacynotincluded/categories/cars/

