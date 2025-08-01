The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
Is your car 🕵🏻 spying on you?
Is your car 🕵🏻 spying on you?

How roads are becoming highways of surveillance
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 01, 2025
Transcript

Join us as we discuss:

  • Why Tesla isn’t a car

  • Insurance implications of driving a Tesla

  • How other cars are privacy nightmares

  • Where is the electric vehicle trend going?

  • Jay Bhattacharya
    , and the gold rush of data

We are more powerful than we know,

Additional resources:

Buyer’s guide / review of 25 car brands by Zoë MacDonald and colleagues:

https://www.mozillafoundation.org/en/privacynotincluded/categories/cars/

