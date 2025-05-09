Tesla's Forever Bulb

Today we had the privilege of interviewing

!

Join us as we discuss:

The secrets LED manufacturers don’t want us to know about

Li-Fi communication

How women see in more color than men

Why municipalities should consider abandoning LEDs to save legal fees

How ski slopes are using Tesla lighting

Why healthier lighting could make grocery stores more profitable

Philip Gotthelf is a world-renowned authority on energy markets and technologies, and his expertise dates back to the original formation of energy futures markets in the 1970s where he worked directly with the New York Mercantile Exchange to popularize their crude oil and heating oil contracts.

In 1982, he revived Nikola Tesla’s magnetic induction light (MIL) to achieve energy efficiency and longevity while reducing light pollution and protecting soil and water from dispersed mercury contained in fluorescent bulbs.

In 2007, he created Ultra-Tech Lighting™ which is now operating as Tesla Induction Lighting Co. This type of lighting:

Minimizes glare and light pollution to achieve Dark Sky compliance

Addresses noise pollution that can disturb bats and canines

Encapsulates mercury to render it environmentally inert

Eliminates high-frequency flicker that reduces strobe migraines and epilepsy

Tesla Induction Lighting has the only proven “white light” fixture that does not distract sea turtles like the Green and Loggerhead. Their Snow-Bright™ brand has been approved as Dark Sky compliant by the Grand Teton Environmental Commission and the University of Wyoming infrared observatory.

Philip Gotthelf has been an active environmentalist for more than half a century.

Let us know what you think of this episode!

Leave a comment

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

For more info, and to connect with Phil:

201-784-1233 (office)

info@teslalightingco.com

www.teslalightingco.com

28 Church Street, Unit 11

Warwick, NY 10990

The Science of Store-Bright™ Technology:

Mood Enhancement Technology Tesla 309KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:

Roman Shapoval

PO Box 1198

Fonthill ON

L0S 1E0

Canada

If you want to support our work, the best way is by taking out a premium subscription (for just $5 per month).