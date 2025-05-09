The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple
Tesla's Forever Bulb
Tesla's Forever Bulb

Philip Gotthelf: Tesla Induction Lighting Co.
Roman S Shapoval
,
Bohdanna Diduch
, and
Philip Gotthelf
May 09, 2025
Transcript

Today we had the privilege of interviewing

Philip Gotthelf
!

Join us as we discuss:

  • The secrets LED manufacturers don’t want us to know about

  • Li-Fi communication

  • How women see in more color than men

  • Why municipalities should consider abandoning LEDs to save legal fees

  • How ski slopes are using Tesla lighting

  • Why healthier lighting could make grocery stores more profitable

Philip Gotthelf is a world-renowned authority on energy markets and technologies, and his expertise dates back to the original formation of energy futures markets in the 1970s where he worked directly with the New York Mercantile Exchange to popularize their crude oil and heating oil contracts.

In 1982, he revived Nikola Tesla’s magnetic induction light (MIL) to achieve energy efficiency and longevity while reducing light pollution and protecting soil and water from dispersed mercury contained in fluorescent bulbs.

In 2007, he created Ultra-Tech Lighting™ which is now operating as Tesla Induction Lighting Co. This type of lighting:

  • Minimizes glare and light pollution to achieve Dark Sky compliance

  • Addresses noise pollution that can disturb bats and canines

  • Encapsulates mercury to render it environmentally inert

  • Eliminates high-frequency flicker that reduces strobe migraines and epilepsy

Tesla Induction Lighting has the only proven “white light” fixture that does not distract sea turtles like the Green and Loggerhead. Their Snow-Bright™ brand has been approved as Dark Sky compliant by the Grand Teton Environmental Commission and the University of Wyoming infrared observatory.

Philip Gotthelf has been an active environmentalist for more than half a century.

Let us know what you think of this episode!

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

For more info, and to connect with Phil:

201-784-1233 (office)

info@teslalightingco.com

www.teslalightingco.com

28 Church Street, Unit 11

Warwick, NY 10990

The Science of Store-Bright™ Technology:

Mood Enhancement Technology Tesla
309KB ∙ PDF file
Download
Download

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail:

Roman Shapoval
PO Box 1198
Fonthill ON
L0S 1E0
Canada

