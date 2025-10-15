We’ll keep this one short and sweet.
Over the years we’ve had the privilege of working with many heart-centered, strong individuals who take their health seriously, and commit to improving the quality of their lives on a daily basis.
To everyone else out there, whom we haven’t heard from, but have been able to improve their health as a result of our articles, podcasts, summit, and webinars…could you do us a favor?
Let us know!
We’d love to hear how you’ve not only been able to reduce your symptoms of electromagnetic hypersensitivity (less anxious, better sleep, increased focus, improved blood quality) or light sensitivity (improved vision) but also if you consider yourself recovered from electromagnetic and light sensitivity.
Why are we asking?
There are many individuals out there who don’t totally trust that we can help them, or even believe that EHS is a real thing that needs to be “fixed.”
If you have the time, please help us a shine a 💡 light for all those lost souls.
👉 Please leave a comment, or send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca
We appreciate each and every single one of you.
Over sensitivity from EMF/EM/LED/(basically latest tech that transmits over a shorter distance) was my unknown cause of many surface ailments. The Power-Couple were one of a few giving this field some exposure awareness that "I" came across.
Although there are some other "power-people" in this arena making EMF/EHS issues known to the common person, which I have also keenly watched. Roman & Bohdanna to me give a down-to-earth context in their media and topics covered.
But in their timid nature holds great power to speak where many hide from, to expose controversy harming us humans. Thank you.
I like to do my own research because I trust myself. When I found Roman and Bohdanna, I found content that resonated with me. During the first year, I checked all of the sources mentioned in their research. Then I decided to become a paid subscriber; their content really matters and the information provided is solid.
People are under the false impression that their bodies are solid, but all matter is composed of both quarks and leptons and so we are a collection of cells that are constantly changing as a result of our bodily processes that keep us alive and well. Our bodies work for us 24/7, without a pause. Our internal organs all work in their own frequency, as does our mind which is partly outside of our head as Dr. C. Leaf showed from her research; meaning that frequencies literally touch our minds. As we humans consist of 40-70% water and water has the inalienable property to 'absorb' and transport frequency, the human body does not have a choice in merging with frequency and bodily processes will activate to minimise the harm that is caused by certain frequencies.
Frequency is affected by... frequency! Frequency can create disbalance resulting in sickness, but it also can be used to restore balance. And so reading and listening, taking in the information Roman and Bohdanna are sharing with the world is not just a wise way to spend your time but also can be critical for one's health.
Becoming a paid subscriber will save you a lot of time, make you aware of things that are important to know in this digital era so you can take proper care of yourself and your loved ones, you'll always be able to share facts and be the light in conversations AND contribute to an important mission.
Thank you Bohdanna and Roman, for the path you chose, the way you operate and share factual information from a place of genuine love and pure intentions!