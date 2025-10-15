We’ll keep this one short and sweet.

Over the years we’ve had the privilege of working with many heart-centered, strong individuals who take their health seriously, and commit to improving the quality of their lives on a daily basis.

To everyone else out there, whom we haven’t heard from, but have been able to improve their health as a result of our articles, podcasts, summit, and webinars…could you do us a favor?

Let us know!

We’d love to hear how you’ve not only been able to reduce your symptoms of electromagnetic hypersensitivity (less anxious, better sleep, increased focus, improved blood quality) or light sensitivity (improved vision) but also if you consider yourself recovered from electromagnetic and light sensitivity.

Why are we asking?

There are many individuals out there who don’t totally trust that we can help them, or even believe that EHS is a real thing that needs to be “fixed.”

If you have the time, please help us a shine a 💡 light for all those lost souls.

👉 Please leave a comment, or send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca

Leave a comment

We appreciate each and every single one of you.

If you found this article valuable, would consider sharing it?

Share

👉 Support our work is with a premium subscription!

(just $5 per month).

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!