The skin cancer guide for 🌞 sun worshippers

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Hello Dear Subscribers!

We’re sending you an episode from our archives today. It’s an oldie, but a goodie.

We hope you enjoy it!

“Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle.” ~Erin Heatherton

Sun tan ads yesterday to today/ (C) Coco Chanel / NY Times 2020 article (R)

Join us as we discuss*:

Our relationship with suntanning – from social taboo to a coveted glow.

How ancient cultures used sunscreen

The history of tanning in western society

How wearing sunscreen can increase our risk of chronic disease

What we do to optimize our relationship with the sun

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👉 *Paid subscribers get 10% off all consultations & select services.

* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

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