The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
The skin cancer guide for 🌞 sun worshippers
0:00
-31:33

The skin cancer guide for 🌞 sun worshippers

Solar Health | Ancestral Techniques | Skin Cancer
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
May 21, 2026

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We’re sending you an episode from our archives today. It’s an oldie, but a goodie.

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“Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle.”

~Erin Heatherton

Sun tan ads yesterday to today/ Coco Chanel in centerSun tan ads yesterday to today/ Coco Chanel in centerSun tan ads yesterday to today/ Coco Chanel in center
Sun tan ads yesterday to today/ (C) Coco Chanel / NY Times 2020 article (R)

Join us as we discuss*:

  • Our relationship with suntanning – from social taboo to a coveted glow.

  • How ancient cultures used sunscreen

  • The history of tanning in western society

  • How wearing sunscreen can increase our risk of chronic disease

  • What we do to optimize our relationship with the sun

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👉 *Paid subscribers get 10% off all consultations & select services.

* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals

Additional Resources:

Fighting skin cancer with UV light 💜

Fighting skin cancer with UV light 💜

Roman S Shapoval
·
July 7, 2025
Read full story

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