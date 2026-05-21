The skin cancer guide for 🌞 sun worshippers

Hello Dear Subscribers!
We’re sending you an episode from our archives today. It’s an oldie, but a goodie.
We hope you enjoy it!
“Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle.”
~Erin Heatherton
Join us as we discuss*:
Our relationship with suntanning – from social taboo to a coveted glow.
How ancient cultures used sunscreen
The history of tanning in western society
How wearing sunscreen can increase our risk of chronic disease
What we do to optimize our relationship with the sun
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👉 *Paid subscribers get 10% off all consultations & select services.
* this is not licensed medical advice, and we are not medical professionals
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