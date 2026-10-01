Dear Subscribers,

For all of you who’ve joined us these past few weeks during our calls, we have a question:

Did you do your homework???

We’ll be covering and uncovering, some EMF offenders we recently found around our home, and will be taking your questions!

You can sign up by clicking here.

SIGN UP HERE

Can’t make it this Thursday?

Not to worry. The call will be recorded, and...

If you register, we’ll also send you a little bonus as a thank you.

We’ll also be hosting more webinars in the coming weeks, including one with Hank Allen of Idahoans for Safe Technology.

See you soon!

Until then…

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