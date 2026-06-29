The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Proton Magic's avatar
Proton Magic
1h

Simple answer: you lived fine before phones, just shut it off and put it in a faraday cage and use it very sparingly, or just ditch it.

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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
1h

"Death from a thousand cuts"

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