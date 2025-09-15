The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Barbara Sinclair
7h

Honestly, I cannot believe the number of people falling for the monitoring. Ditto all the testing. Thanks for breaking it all down, R & B. XO

Te Reagan
8hEdited

I ditched the smart watch. I’m old and no longer need a watch. I wake up. I do my routine, and I go to bed around 10pm

All our kids wear them and our grandkids. They are also highly invested in the medical community. They go to the doctors all the time for every little thing. We didn’t teach them this. Government education did. Government education has them brainwashed.

There is no telling them otherwise as they are smarter than we are.

We are out of touch boomers that don’t follow the science.

So we just keep our mouths shut and hope for the best.

