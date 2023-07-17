The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

User's avatar
Tammi's avatar
Tammi
Jul 18, 2023

Thank you so much for the info you are covering about the damage done to our bodies from the bombardment of frequencies, signals, and the rest of the invisible and silent destroyers. I’ve been following your blog for a few months and have learned many things that helped me understand another layer and component of this war engulfing us. The nanotech was designed to specifically work (aka slowly kill) in conjunction with the frequencies from wifi, the currents with electric, and the signals from the towers. These were strategically designed to work in tandem with the poisons they have been adding to the food, air, and water. Throw in some fear mongering and lies that are fed to the public by the media and we have a recipe for disaster. Which is exactly what some rich asshats decided to do long before any of us were born. I believe this is a war for our soul and it’s been silently attacking for so long that most don’t even realize what life would be like without the evil influences.

With that said, I want to share that we were blessed to be able to move to a dream location just this week. You could say that we are “bugging out” and going off grid because it’s so far off the beaten path. There are no cell signals or light pollution next to this river up in the mountains. We loved the place on site because of the lack of ‘signals’ out meter picked up. And we about fell over when we learned that the previous tenet was EMF sensitive and had the entire house ‘shielded’. I’m unsure what exactly this means, but I know that even with power coming into the house the meter is quiet. To top it off, the wifi was hardwired into the house. I need to get some shielding around the router but even without the signals are almost nothing. What a dream! And it’s the perfect place to bring my father in law to recover. He has dementia. I’m convinced that we can help clear him a bit once we clean up the nonstop bombardment to his body. He will be moving in as soon as I have everything set up and ready for him - so a couple of weeks probably. Thanks for sharing this information as few understand it let alone care enough to teach others. It’s a labor of love that you do, and it’s noticed and appreciated.

John Galt's avatar
John Galt
Jul 17, 2023

When people walk into my kitchen the first time they often say something like "Hey, now that's cool!" referring to my 8" granite mortar and pestle. Frankly that's why I bought it but it works great.

