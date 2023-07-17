How is our brain affected by magnetic fields?
Common Sources of EMF | Part 2: AC Magnetic Fields
Behind every great man there is a great woman.
Wherever there is electricity, there exists the potential for powerful coupling to occur.
No…. not that kind.
Get your mind out of the gutter, and pay attention!
Behind every great electric field, there may be a great magnetic field.
We live in Earth’s magnetic field, which is discharged when lightning strikes.
We are surrounded by an infinite amount of energy as potential, waiting to be charged or discharged. When lightning hits the Earth, this is an example of static electric and magnetic fields (DC, direct current) coupling.
DC fields occur more often in nature and are much more stable than AC (alternating current). In this article we’ll be focusing on the AC magnetic fields we’re exposed to on a daily basis, along with steps we can take to reduce exposure.
How are AC magnetic fields generated?
Alternating magnetic fields occur whenever there is current drawn. In order to have current, something has to be “turned on”, drawing power from the electrical circuit. If an appliance is just plugged in, this will not generate a magnetic field.
The magnetic field lines (as indicated in the arrows circling the bullseye above), form closed loops around the current with no beginning or end. The field strength weakens with increasing distance from the source.
We’ll cover some common sources toward the end of the article.
How do magnetic fields impact health?
Ever wonder how you can put your hand on an induction stove and not get burnt?*
This is due to the law of physics called induction, which is able to cook our food when magnetic fields oscillate across a conductor like a coil.
Meet Crazy Eddy!
The coil uses the oscillating magnetic field to create an electrical field called an eddy current. Eddy currents then unleash energy within the coil to cook our food. The reason some induction stoves won’t burn our hand is due to the fact that metal fry pans are able to conduct electricity much more efficiently.
Eddy currents get their name from the vortex they create, akin to circular currents of water, like thoseand I have seen on our hikes at the Niagara Gorge. In mechanical engineering eddy currents are used to push and levitate maglev trains at speeds of up to 600km/h 370mph.
Even though they release amounts of energy that are insane, it turns out eddy currents aren’t named after a mad scientist or after Crazy Eddie. If you lived in the New Jersey New York area in the 1980s like I did, you might remember him.
Can our body generate eddy currents?
I hope you didn’t put your hand on that stove, because AC magnetic fields can also create eddy currents within our bodies. Once those currents reach a certain threshold, nerve and muscle cells can become stressed, and we can even begin to see flickering.
For an alternative, empowering, entertaining, and holistic take on fitness, I recommend checking outby. He brings a common-sense perspective that many fitness “gurus” have forgotten.
Numerous studies of low-level AC magnetic fields point toward suppression of melatonin production in our pineal gland, impact of calcium metabolism, disruption of heartbeat, immune system, and change in cell division and DNA synthesis.1
How is our brain affected by magnetic fields?
Magnetite is a mineral made of iron, which allows birds to navigate by using the electromagnetic fields of the Earth. Birds have magnetite in their beaks, and humans have it in their brains.2 3 Studies have shown that we have the highest amounts of magnetite in our brain stem, cerebellum, and cerebral cortex (outer layer). Our brains will magnetize to EMFs in our local environment.
Many studies have shown that even extremely low frequency magnetic field (ELF-MF) can contribute to neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s, by sensitizing cells to the pro-Parkinson's disease toxin MPP.456
Can blenders cause neurodegeneration?
I’m not telling you to stop making smoothies, but you may want to reconsider your profession if you have any kind of neurodegenerative condition like PD, MS, or ALS, and operate devices that emit harmful amounts of magnetic fields like blenders or hairdryers.
The acceptable level for AC magnetic fields is less than 0.2 mG (milligauss). The level for extreme concern is 5 mG. As you can see in the picture below, this blender, when turned on, peaked at 200 mG! 7
If you want to be irradiated, then buy a Tesla:
Watch the video (at the 12 minute mark) to see how the readings were off the chart for the EMF meter:
For alternative, yet practical approaches you can take to “out-think” Parkinson’s, I highly recommend you check out. Gary not only has a scientific background, but speaks from experience on how he’s learned to treat his own Early Onset Parkinson’s.
A note on iron
It’s worth noting that iron plays a key role in our health, not just as a magnet in our brain, but as an absorber of light. Plants use chlorophyll to harvest light for photosynthesis, and we use iron, found in molecules called porphyrins:
All who have Parkinson’s know that dopamine balance is crucial for their health, however what many may not know is that dopamine balance begins in the eye and skin with hemoglobin.
Hemoglobin is loaded with iron porphyrins which absorb light from 250 - 600 nm (nanometers). The water that surrounds this porphyrin can absorb all the way to 3100nm. (infrared range) 8
Common sources of AC magnetic fields
In review, only when an electric piece of equipment is turned on, drawing an AC electric current and consuming power, does this produce and AC magnetic field.
Some common sources include:
bedside lamp, radio
overhead lighting
refrigerator, TVs
circuit panel
wiring, especially wiring errors
How do wiring errors cause elevated magnetic fields?
If you tell your electrician that you want a home free of elevated magnetic fields, they’ll probably look at you like you have three tinfoil heads. However if you tell them you’d like a home free of net current in compliance with the National Electrical Code, you are speaking their language.
How are net currents created?
When an electrical system is functioning as it should, the amount of electricity flowing out to an appliance through the “hot” (black) wire should be equal to the amount of electricity flowing back through the neutral wire. This equal and opposite flow of current through the wires creates a net current that cancels to zero (no net current), which is the optimal condition. When there is an unequal supply and return currents are unable to cancel each other out, a net current is created, resulting in a magnetic field.
How can we reduce AC magnetic fields?
Distance is our friend, however magnetic fields behave differently than their electric counterpart. This is why we must be careful when attempting to shield them, as their penetration depth and field strength is more pervasive:
As a rule, you want to keep a distance of at least 2 meters / 6.6 feet from internal sources.
