If our eyes are the gateway to our soul, our ears are an oracle showing us the way.

A colleague of mine, Sheena Symington of the Electrosensitive Society, recently peaked my interest in her use of light to treat chronic stress and trauma using light.

What is auricular chromotherapy?

Developed by Dr. Daniel Asis and colleagues, auricular chromotherapy (ACT) has been found to heal deep-seated as well as acute trauma, by shining a small light on a portion of our earlobe. Also known as chromopuncture, this procedure is non-invasive, requiring no needles, only a pen light.

Much of what is now known about ACT is based upon the auricular trauma protocol (ATP) of Joseph Helms. In 2007, the U.S. Air Force asked Dr. Helms to create acupuncture protocols to relieve acute pain, chronic pain, and post-traumatic stress. His team developed an acupuncture treatment known as the auricular trauma protocol (ATP). Military physicians and medics now use ATP worldwide with great success.

How did these men know the ear could be a gateway to healing? Seventy years ago, it was discovered by Western science that certain areas of our ear are connected to specific organs. This connection was unveiled by French physician Paul Nogier in 1956, who invented what is known as auriculotherapy.

Any time we experience a trauma such as an assault or a loss of a loved one, the limbic system of our brain stores the memory. Our limbic system is made up of three main parts:

hippocampus (long-term memory storage) hypothalamus (governs primal urges like eating and sex) amygdala (processes emotional memory)

By focusing in on the needle points that Helms used in his auricular trauma protocol, Dr. Asis and my colleague Ms. Symington are able to use light in the same areas to help the healing process begin.

Left- ATP areas discovered by Helm, Center- ear limbic zone, Right - Psychic areas of earlobe (1) Amygdala (2) Hippocampus (3) Psychological

When we try to heal trauma in talk therapy, we might have to share gritty particulars with a therapist. ACT doesn’t require patients to disclose any details of their accounts. This mode of healing is also well-designed to help children for that reason. Let’s consider Franco, a 10-year old boy who saw his father die on the tennis court as they were playing together. Franco is a patient of Dr. Daniel Asis.

Dr. Daniel Asis treats a patient

Dr. Asis layed out an extensive array of colored markers in front of Franco. Initially Franco only chose black, and painted himself laying down on the stairs, watching his mother crying. After a few minutes of ACT, Franco painted a colorful picture of himself and his mother, both smiling. Children’s natural inclination is to focus on the future life they will have, and this type of light therapy primes them to embrace what lies ahead. In the case of Franco, it was a new life with his mother.

Notice how children draw their heads in line with the adult? Could it be that this is their way of embracing a closer connection with others?

Another example of light bringing light to children:

Let’s consider another account of an 11-year old girl, who lost her father and grandmother. The girl suffered from obesity, depression, and suicidal thoughts, and was also prescribed antidepressants. After one month of ACT, she had lost almost 20 pounds, no longer had suicidal thoughts, and reduced her antidepressants by half. Here are some drawings from the girl before and after therapy:

Notice the color, and connection between the girl and her father.

How do our ears hear what our vagus nerve needs to see?

We know you may be asking: how can a small penlight shined on our ears help us heal from excruciating trauma? How is it even possible that our ears can “see”?

Our ears and skin are loaded with photoreceptors called opsins, which are proteins that change their shape and function, depending on signals from our environment. If most illness is epigenetic in origin, then signals from our environment can either harm or heal. Light carries with it information that our cells use to either destroy themselves or regenerate.

If you’ve followed our work, you already know that two-thirds of our bodies’ energy requirements come from light. Before you smash that hamburger down on the table in disbelief, we ask that you open your ears.

Don’t just listen - hear us out.

The external ear is the only place on the body where the vagus nerve sends its only peripheral branch (part of our peripheral nervous system). The auricular branch of our vagus nerve is afferent, which means that when we stimulate the periphery (ear, in this case), this sends signals back to the brain.

Our vagus nerve and peripheral nervous system (PNS)

So what?

When we stimulate our vagus nerve in healthy ways like ACT (and cold showers!) we’re better able to regulate our autonomic nervous system, which controls organ function. Our vagus nerve helps our system stay online and stable by synchronizing our heart rate, liver activity, lung health, immune system, as well as digestion and inflammation.

Our autonomic nervous system is divided into two major branches - the sympathetic and parasympathetic. Many of us are stuck in the sympathetic (fight/flight mode) of survival, and have difficulty activating our parasympathetic (rest/digest). Even eagles need to stop and eat from the olive branch once in a while, instead of always dive-bombing into stress.

Cold-pressed olive eagles fly higher

Activating our vagus nerve may do more than help our digestion. A recent Frontiers in Psychology study found that vagus nerve stimulation may be a promising add-on treatment for depression, inflammatory bowel disease, and PTSD.

What do these conditions and trauma have to do with EMF?

Trauma, both chronic and acute, creates psychic scars. These psychological wounds often get stored in our body, putting us in a state of persistent stress, emotional rigidity, and a glum outlook on our future. Those of us who have been electromagnetically-poisoned (which is most of the world population) may be stuck in a chronic state of fight or flight. Both PTSD and EMF toxicity can be helped by supporting our vagus nerve.

In technological age, many of us are turning into hunchbacks. Not only is this not a good look, this arcing puts pressure and added stress on our vagus nerve. Could this be why so many teens and others who are on their phones all the time say they have anxiety?

Don’t dress up as a hunchback each day - Halloween comes once a year.

Dr. Asis and my colleague Sheena predominantly like to use a yellow color light in initial therapy sessions. In a 2023 study by the Hong Kong Journal of Pediatrics, researchers ascertained that yellow color increases intellect, personal power, joy, and a sense of lightness. In my research of color psychology, I’ve found that yellow also connects to our inner child, as it promotes a sense of playfulness.

How does the yellow wavelength act upon our nervous system?

In order for our bodies to remain vital and charged, we need to get, well…a charge. I’m talking about the actual charge we get from the electrons of atoms. We aren’t just handed free electrons however. We need the correct wavelength of light to extract those electrons from atoms, and make them usable. Let’s say we need to make sodium chloride in our body. If we shine yellow light onto the sodium atom’s electron, it will absorb the light and will jump out. This is the moment where the chlorine atom in our body grasps the electron and forms sodium chloride.

What is redox?

If you’ve ever heard the term redox, this is an example. The sodium has been oxidised and the chlorine has been reduced. We’ll be exploring the topic of redox potential in future articles, as this is a critical concept in our biological toolbox to fight damage from EMF.

How does this relate to ACT and regulation of our vagus nerve? Our bodies use sodium chloride, or salt, to conduct nerve impulses. Salt is approximately 40 percent sodium and 60 percent chloride.

It turns out that of all the wavelengths in light therapy, yellow light is the least researched. However, yellow light also has a plethora of other benefits, including helping us detoxify by activating lymphocytes, which also help kill tumor cells and help us control our immune response.

Yellow light penetrates almost as deeply as red, and increases blood flow

Two ways we can apply ACT in our daily lives

1. Bring a little light into your life

I bought a yellow photon micro light for under $12, and shine it on my earlobe when doing the exercise that Dr. Asis describes on his site.

There are other wavelengths, such as blue, which will exert a cooling effect after yellow is applied. Sometimes when the yellow light releases trauma, certain areas of our body may have sensations that need calming - this is where the blue comes in. Certain earlobes may be more sensitive than others (left vs right) depending on how long ago we experienced the trauma.

Thank you for hearing us out.

Now let’s listen to the silent melodies our souls have been waiting to hear.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

