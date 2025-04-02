“The greatest medicine of all is teaching people how not to need it.” ~ Hippocrates

“Don’t confuse your Google search with my medical doctorate” is a mindset many of us have encountered when visiting the doctor. My family doctor was an amazing human being. I didn’t agree with his medical viewpoints, but he treated me like a human being, with an open heart and an open mind. His bedside manner is what made him famous in town. The only downside when paying him a visit was the fact that he was the one late for your appointment. He’d spend sometimes up to an hour with each patient, which means bringing a book was probably a good idea. His waiting room was full of people who were more excited to see the doctor than they were annoyed with delay.

You see, in order for us to truly improve our health, we need to be just as patient with the healer as we are with the process of healing within ourselves. Yet we’d rather complain that we’re not getting good care, or not hearing the instant answers to our gratification we want. Health can be elusive and tiresome to achieve, but it doesn’t have to be this way. When we’re patient, we’re a good patient.

Then comes the task of finding a doctor that will listen - ugh. Today few doctors treat the patient as the whole, discussing not only their diet, but their relationships, culture, and family life. Even fewer take the time to apply a less-is-more strategy, and abandon tactics that aren’t working just by asking the right questions. Fortunately I was able to meet such a man on Substack a couple years ago: Dr. Leland Stillman, M.D.

I first heard Dr. Stillman on a podcast with The Weston A Price Foundation, as he discussed why so many of us experience iron overload, and why supplements can often do more harm than good. It truly was a breath of fresh air listening to a doctor who understood the concept of balance - someone who treated a human being like a sensitive violin rather than an experiment.

We hope you gain some of those same insights I first had, as you sit back in your chair, couch, or in the waiting room of your house, as we discuss why:

Nutrient levels need to be restored for the vaccine-injured

Many menopausal women are more prone to alcohol use

When progesterone levels for most women begin to decline

LifeWave light therapy is having remarkable results

During the second half of our conversation, which is available along with access to The ElectroHealth Summit, we discuss:

Living in 'airplane mode' can enhance focus and reduce distractions.

Food intolerance tests can yield mixed results

Should we consider bioidentical hormones?

Many of us don’t reach our health goals, and how to simplify health strategies

Lifetime access to The ElectroHealth Summit is available for a limited time discount until this Friday, April 4th:

LIFETIME ACCESS: ELECTRO⚡HEALTH SUMMIT

Thanks for patiently listening, and supporting the best medicine: our bedside manner.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

