*We are not licensed medical professionals, and this article is not intended as, or contains medical advice.

Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

1. When were scalar waves discovered?

2. How did the CIA investigate psychic spying?

3. How do scalar waves improve our health?

4. How does Blushield work?

5. How does the Oura Ring work?

6. POLL: What do YOU think?

Protecting against the electromagnetic force is not an easy proposition. Everything from our brain, to our cosmos, is made of this invisible ether. Much of our defense against synthetic EMF rests within our faith - the belief that we are doing the best we can considering our circumstances. Most of us don’t possess the same fine-tuned instruments of electrical engineers, or of the ancient Egyptians who constructed the Great Pyramids to generate power and harmonize the magnetic fields of their region.

The sharpest tools we possess are our mind and body - one paves the way forward with logic and psychic intuition, while its counterpart witnesses the physical effects of our effort. For instance, as soon as Bohdanna and I installed circadian friendly-lighting, both our minds and bodies felt more calm and relaxed. This change didn’t cost us much, but gave us the slack we needed to keep making more improvements. After hiring an EMF consultant to inspect our homes back in 2020, we found that many areas of our home needed more mitigation than we realized. I didn’t want to shield anything right away, since this would only introduce more potential electric current into our home. I began doing my own research, connected with other professionals, and eventually conducted EMF home inspections of my own.

Although I have learned a tremendous amount these past five years, more than the consultant who I first hired, I have also made many mistakes along the way. One error was believing that certain protection devices were a panacea. Upon reading Back to A Future For Mankind by Ibrahim Karim, I was floored with all the ancient knowledge that we as a race have lost. Even though the book contained valuable truths of how electromagnetic fields interact with the geometric patterns of nature, the author had claimed to remediate the wireless frequencies from a nearby cell tower in the town of Hemberg Switzerland by using a small figurine. I was intrigued, so I kept reading about biogeometry. I even bought a “harmonizing” cube from Karim’s website for hundreds of dollars.

I did not notice any immediate effects after installing the cube, and I wanted to get others’ thoughts on whether it worked at all. I contacted my late colleague Arthur Firstenberg, who then put me in touch with Hans U. Jacob, President of Gigaherz, Hans U. Jacob a company remediating EMF in Switzerland, who alleged that the harmonizing cube of Karim was based on a fraud. Hans insisted that the mobile phone operator Swisscom actively participated in the fraud with Karim. According to Mr. Jacob, after Karim’s harmonizing experiment, Swisscom adjusted the transmitting antennas and slightly increased the radiation angle so that the radiation in the village of Hemberg fell by a factor of 5.6. Due to the success of the experiment, Karim received the order from the government to “harmonize” the entire district for 20,000 Swiss Francs. Gigaherz threatened the Swiss government with a lawsuit in federal court. It was then agreed that Karim had to donate the 20,000 to a children's home.

Does this example mean that all EMF mitigation devices don’t work?

Absolutely not. There is much we do not know. However I wish I had done more due diligence before shelling out my time and energy in buying the cube. I share this story with you all to show you how desperation can lead to poor judgement, and I implore you to trust your intuition in any purchase or endeavor to improve your health. In the end, it will be you dealing with the fallout and the health consequences. No doctor, consultant, or Substack author will heal you. Healers can only guide, and illuminate the choices in front of you.

What is Blushield?

Recently some of our subscribers reached out to us regarding the efficacy of Blushield, which claims to be “a revolutionary form of EMF protection that produces longitudinal energy waves embedded with coherent frequencies within the human range, based on mathematical algorithms that mimic nature.”

Let’s break this down, shall we?

Disclosure: I do not own a Blushield, nor am I an affiliate.

Scalar waves: classified hoax to declassified truth

The longitudinal energy waves are also known as scalar waves, which were discovered by Nikola Tesla, who demonstrated in 1889 that he could use these waves to send electrical energy without wires and without energy loss. This wasn’t so good for the big businesses of the time and became classified. Tesla believed these waves could be used to heal a person or perhaps even an entire community. A 1984 CIA document confirming the effectiveness of scalar waves on healing was declassified in 2001. In the early 1970s, the CIA created the Stanford Research Institute (SRI) to research clairvoyance. This gave birth to The Stargate Project, which investigated scalar waves for their use in psychically spying on targets at a distance, also known as remote viewing. Isn’t it a curious coincidence how today’s Project Stargate hopes to peer into our DNA and alter our health with an artificial intelligence that seeks clairvoyance?

The CIA went on to track the research of Dr. Glen Rein of Stanford University Medical Center, who demonstrated the beneficial health effects of scalar waves on DNA repair along with improving mood. Rein was following up on the work of medical and parapsychological researcher Dr. Andrija Puharich, who in collaboration with The Max Planck Institute in Germany, demonstrated that the RAD-6 gene is activated by scalar energy resulting in increased activity of ubiquitone - a protein involved in DNA repair. These results indicate that scalar energy can have a direct effect at the subcellular level as well as on the immune system. Scalar waves are able to inhibit the uptake of certain neurotransmitters like noradrenaline. Depression is associated with decreased noradrenaline levels, and reduced uptake is how tricyclic antidepressants work.

A better alternative, and less costly, would be to get out in the Sun, as noradrenaline is made from tyrosine, which is absorbed by UV light:

How does Blushield know their product works?

When considering how a product like Blushield would work our modern day environment of EMF-emitting devices, we should note that Dr. Rein states in his study that “since biological systems are constantly exposed to exogenous electromagnetic fields, it will be difficult to determine the relative contributions of each type of energy to the resultant biological effect.” In other words, we’re surrounded by so many waves and frequencies, it’s hard to know if and how these scalar waves may benefit us outside of a lab setting.

Blushield does not block EMF, but claims to use scalar waves to bolster the bodies’ natural immune defense and coherent energy field. The company maintains their product is effective based on a sample of 25 relatively healthy adults, who were enrolled in a 12-week pilot and study. The intervention consisted of plugging in the Blushield device at home or at the participant’s residence when traveling. A variety of health markers were tested. Subjects wore a health tracker known as the Oura Ring to analyze changes in sleep quality and heart rate variability (HRV) on an ongoing basis during the twelve weeks. HRV is a key marker of vitality, resilience and adaptability to environmental stress. “Variability” refers to our heart’s ability to respond immediately to the demands of one’s environment, by speeding up or slowing down the heart rate as needed. The body’s ease in changing the speed of the heart instantaneously is strongly linked to overall health and vitality. Study participants had statically-significant improvements in their HRV.

Lighting up our aura at night

False positives occur when a test result is incorrectly classified as positive (improvement in HRV) because of imperfect testing methods or procedures. One way the Blushield study may have been influenced in this way is by the Oura Ring. When I reached out to Blushield, they confirmed that all subjects had worn the ring while on airplane mode.

Knowing what I know about computers, I decided to dig deeper and contacted the team at Oura Ring. They confirmed that “airplane mode disables all radio transmission from the Oura Ring, including Bluetooth connection between the ring and app. When Airplane Mode is turned on, the ring will continue to collect and store data.”

They also state that Airplane Mode “eliminates all EMF exposure”, which is not accurate. Whether ON, or in Airplane Mode, the Oura Ring collects HRV data using LEDs and a light imaging method known as photoplethysmography. Now say that three times fast! This method uses light to detect blood flow through the skin. Although our bodies and mitochondria emit light we’ve harvested during the day while we sleep, we’re not meant to bathe in it at night.

Here’s what photoplethysmography looks like:

Imaging of pulse waves on the surface of the hand and a frog by holographic photoplethysmography

The Oura Ring uses several types of sensors and LEDs to record biometrics whether Airplane Mode is on or off. Here is the detailed breakdown:

Red and infrared LEDs measure blood oxygen levels while you sleep

Green and infrared LEDs alternate to measure heart rate 24/7 and heart rate variability and respiration rate during your sleep

Digital sensor measures your temperature variations

Accelerometer tracks and identifies patterns in your movement 24/7, and there is no way to turn this off.

I kept asking the Oura team questions as to how these sensors work. I found out that the LEDs use a 50 Hz electrical impulse even when in airplane mode. This is one factor that could influence the HRV readings. I did ask for more information regarding the 50 Hz pulse, but was told this was proprietary technology and could not be disclosed. Green LEDs on the skin will also impact our sleep as our bodies are only designed to tolerate red and infrared wavelengths at night.

Deep blue dirty electricity

Many Blushield devices also need to be plugged in to the wall and use a switch mode power supply, which would increase the amount of dirty electricity in the home with kilohertz (kHz) frequencies. The team at Blushield told me that the Blushield device would actually “protect me from this type of exposure source to a large extent.” What’s a large extent? They went on to tell me that “there are many electronic appliances and devices that use these types of power supplies.” As if this is an excuse for introducing more electronic noise to one’s home? When I asked them about electrical filtration, they recommended the SineTamer, which is a total ripoff in my opinion at $1,400. I checked with Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions, and he confirmed that it’s just a capacitor using the same technology as the Stetzerizer filter.

Although some of us need solutions, and fast, to the encroaching smart grid - we should always first do no harm. Then measure what frequencies you can. Remove as many electrically conductive surfaces from the environment, and unplug everything with a switch mode power supply. If you need assistance finding housing, depending on your area, we may be able to connect you with someone who can assist.

Instead of creating an ocean of more electrical current, let’s swim in the deep blue sea of sanity. Scaling the waves of health can only be done when we have the right board in hand - not a cube that drowns us in false hope.

Whatever you health goals, remember that scalar waves begin in the mind. With the right intention, we may yet set ourselves free for the cost of a penny.

We are more powerful than we know,

