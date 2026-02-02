Dear Little Brothers & Sisters,

Thank you all for joining us this Saturday in talking about Big Brother’s recent growth spurt.

For those of you who were not able, I’m including a link to the video, along with fallacies I’ve found when it comes to towns thinking their cameras are the best thing since sliced prison yard bread.

I, along with my colleagues here in Arizona, are creating a trove of information that other towns can use when battling the Flock AI surveillance grid. We’ve knocked on doors, met with officials, and have been conducting a series of webinars that I have posted here.

Recently we attended a Town Hall meeting where the Prescott Police Chief gave a presentation on the glorious benefits of Flock Safety cameras. Since we live in an alternate reality where lies are truth, and hate is love, everything we hear as fact could very well be a partial truth, which as Jack Kruse likes to say “always leads to a full lie.”

During the presentation at Town Hall last week, which Jen Barber covered in her recent article, a study session was conducted, whereby town officials listened to the Police Chief and a Flock representative substantiate why AI surveillance is necessary, and gave rebuttals to common objections by flocks of citizens.

The Flock public relations representative Trevor Chandler began his talk by alluding to “viral TikToks and YouTubes” that misguided the public on the faults of Flock. This sounds eerily similar to 2020, when the public was being warned of “health misinformation” being circulated on social media. While there are many more inconsistencies I found with their arguments, I am going to lay out just a few of them here.

Below is a screenshot from the study session, that I have modified after doing my own true “study session” aka diligent research:

Here are 6 myths I’m going to bust about Flock:

1️⃣ Flock does not use facial recognition. While we’re told that these cameras don’t have this capability, Flock OS software exposes the public to having their biometric data stolen and manipulated by any hacker or programmer able to do so. Recently Benn Jordan, a musician and programmer who uncovers weaknesses in technology, was able to use Open Source Intelligence to gather private information of individuals recorded by Flock cameras in public. Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) is the collection and analysis of publicly available information—from social media, websites, news, and government reports, which produces actionable insights for decision-making, investigations, and security. OSINT is used by law enforcement, cybersecurity professionals, and businesses to identify threats, conduct due diligence, and monitor trends. Jordan used a commercial facial recognition software along with OSINT to then determine people’s financial and medical history:

“I found out that one of them just finished medical school and the other is dealing with chronic irritable bowel syndrome. The couple also just had a baby last year and they have a pretty concerning debt-to-income ratio. I also know that they drove over 45 minutes from their address in the suburbs to attend church in Atlanta that morning and then they checked out this market and bought a sweater.” ~ Benn Jordan

Flock has also partnered with Axon, who sells police body cameras capable of facial recognition, and is connected to Ring doorbells that monitor voice and video around the clock. Ring admits employees improperly accessed customers’ doorbell videos, and a former employee at Amazon used the Ring doorbell to spy on female customers for several months in 2017. Flock can now track us from the street to our front door it seems. Sounds like it’s high time we bring back those medieval brass door knockers.

While we’re on the topic, does anyone have any good knock-knock jokes?

I’ll go first:

“Knock knock

Who is it?

It’s Roman.

Roman who?

Roamin’ away from your ring doorbell so I don’t get arrested.”

(I know, I can do better…but that’s all I got for now).

Consider this:

If Flock does not use facial recognition…

❓ Why are there Flock Condor (pan-tilt-zoom cameras installed in public parks?

❓ Why are the police using mobile security trailers to mount these PTZ cameras?

❓ How can they identify suspects?

2️⃣ Flock does not track people. Recently, local authorities in Texas reportedly used Flock’s automatic license plate reader technology to conduct a nationwide search for a woman they claimed had a self-administered abortion in Texas. As part of this search, Texas law enforcement reviewed footage from more than 83,000 automatic license plate reader cameras, including cameras in Washington and Illinois, where abortion is lawfully protected as a basic right. In essence Flock constitutes a warrantless search, which flies in the face of the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution.

ICE agents have also reportedly used Flock data to track immigrants, improperly accessing license plate data in states and localities with laws in place that prohibit the use of their resources to assist with the arrest of law-abiding undocumented residents.

A Sedgwick, Kansas, police chief used Flock Safety license plate readers to track his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend’s vehicles 228 times over four months, and used his police vehicle to follow them out of town.

Predictive data analytics using AI is where the real money is made. Flock is perfectly-poised to extract this goldmine of data for profit. Retail chains like Home Depot and Lowe’s have Flock installed, and are also using them to combine our vehicles’ whereabouts with our personal information, our shopping habits, and our in-store behavior:

3️⃣ Flock securely stores data. Trevor told us that data is securely stored for only thirty days at a time, and then went on to state that they still keep data on hand to feed the AI Analytics machine every now and then. How is data only stored for 30 days, when it gets uploaded to the cloud of AI in perpetuity?

Professional data vulnerability consultants like Jon Gaines have also been able to “obtain shell” on Flock, which is a process in cybersecurity where an attacker gains command-line interface (CLI) access. Basically the entire system and software is open for any manipulation the hacker would like. Flock cameras also have USB drives that can be accessed with what are known as “rubber duckies”, which look like an innocent flash drive but in reality act like computer keyboards that can type malicious programs.

In December of last year, Flock left livestreams and administrator control panels for at least 60 of its AI-enabled Condor cameras around the country exposed to the open internet, where anyone could watch them and download 30 days worth of video archive, change settings, see log files, and run diagnostics. This incident was covered by 404 Media.

4️⃣ Flock does not share data. The recent cancellation of the Flock contract by Sedona Arizona happened because City officials found out they had been lied to by Flock.

“I’m in 100% agreement,” Vice Mayor Holli Ploog said. “A company that tells us on Aug. 13 that there’s no data-sharing going on, I swear, and [later] admits that it’s been going on, is not a company that we can do business with, and they’re not, in my opinion, an honorable company. “So I would like to cancel the contract [and] remove all the cameras.” ~ Red Rock News

When asked by Prescott Council why Sedona had cancelled their contract, Trevor the Flock salesman told us all that it was due to “politics” and evaded answering the question directly.

The town of Auburn WA recently found that Flock AI cameras have a backdoor software called "National Lookup" that allowed ICE to gain direct access to all surveillance records:

While Flock maintains that customers own their data and choose whether to share it, the data collected by local police departments can be integrated into larger, pre-existing data analytics platforms like Palantir, which are used by various federal agencies HHS, CIA, DOW, and DARPA.

5️⃣ Flock does not sell our data. Flock stores its data on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud. Does this mean that AWS is not charging our police or government agencies for storage at all? If they are, this means we are paying to have our data stored and sold back to our local governments. If this is the case, shouldn’t the citizens get a cut of the profit from Flock?

After all, Flock is not a non-profit. It is a private company backed by private equity firms, and is valued at $7.5 billion dollars (as of March 2025). Flock Safety has raised over $950 million in total funds from venture capital firms such as Andreesen Horowitz, which was also an early investor in Substack. Thank you gary stuart for researching this information!

Are we to believe that these companies are not making any money off the data they are given? By design, the system makes money by recording our data - it is the entire business model. A surveillance company saying it doesn’t sell data is like a hot dog vendor saying he doesn’t sell buns. Buns aren’t what are being promoted, but nevertheless they are bought by customers if they want to have a hot dog.

6️⃣ Flock has never been hacked. While Flock has not been officially hacked according to Flock, there are endless accounts of data leaks as well as hacks by researchers like Benn Jordan, 404 media, and cybersecurity experts like Jon Gaines. Jordan demonstrated that anyone with a web browser could view live camera feeds, access up to 30 days of recorded, unencrypted footage, and potentially delete video.

In October 2025, Flock confirmed a breach of their software, targeting a third-party vendor (Salesloft/Drift) that resulted in unauthorized access to some of their Salesforce data, but stated no customer camera data was compromised.

Let us also recall that 404 Media discovered a number of Flock’s Condor (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras were exposed directly to the internet without password protection:

If you think that only a bunch of You Tubers, Tik Tokkers and Substackers are focusing on the lies of Flock, then take heart. Benn Jordan and his work inspired the US Congressional Oversight Committee to investigate a myriad of Flock security vulnerabilities. Many of these vulnerabilities, which total in the hundreds, were recently published with the National Vulnerability Database or are in the process of publication.

While some animals move in flocks, others need to be shepherds who make sure their loved ones don’t land in the jaws of a wolf.

God gave us two eyes for a reason. Who will watch the watchers, and fly above the gargoyles of Gotham, if not for the bats who stalk justice in the forsaken night of the flock?

👉 P.S. Click here for all the resources we mentioned on our call.

Additional Resources: