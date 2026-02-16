The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joyful Heart's avatar
Joyful Heart
2h

I truly wish I could get my diabetic boyfriend to actually fully read this kind of thing instead of absolutely stubbornly dismissing it out of hand. He's also had 3 heart attacks and open heart surgery at a very relative early age but, according to him, EMF isn't a cause. smh I'm gonna miss him when he's gone.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Roman S Shapoval
GRE's avatar
GRE
2h

More info on this can be found in The Invisible Rainbow - highly recommended!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Roman S Shapoval · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture