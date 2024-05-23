If you joined us last week, then you'll understand that EMFs impact our vitality on so many more levels than most of us know.

What is mitochondrial metabolism?

The reason wireless radiation can cause cancer is the same reason it can cause diabetes: metabolism.

The type of metabolism we'll be talking about doesn't have anything to do with burning calories, but rather how our mitochondria harvest energy.

Otto Heinrich Warburg

Otto Warburg won a Nobel Prize in 1931 for discovering the following - when defective, the cellular respiration and metabolism of our mitochondria can lead to cancer.

Although the conventional oncology world came to accept this property of cancer (now known as the “Warburg Effect”), it mainly viewed this effect as an interesting quirk of most cancers — just something that cancer cells do as a result of mutations.

Warburg differed in making the radical statement that “damaged cellular respiration” defined cancer cells and how they originate.

Now we understand that the basis of our cellular metabolism can lead to many more manifestations of chronic illness, including diabetes and obesity.

