Do you have a hard time trying to pry away away devices from your children, and feel overwhelmed with the onslaught of the digital world?

Many parents we come across feel guilty about taking away phones from their children, or being too “strict.” The good news is: you can be an authoritative parent, without the guilt.

Do you struggle to pull yourself away from the screen late at night, or feel zapped after being online all day, while your health goes offline?

What if we told you our devices were made to keep us addicted to them, and that we’ve found a way to drastically reduce screen time?

If you connect with any of these points…then join us for our upcoming ElectroHealth Summit!

The Summit starts with a live Q&A launch call this Sunday, March 23rd at 7pm EST, and will be followed by four days of mind-blowing conversations with incredible authors, entrepreneurs, researchers, and doctors studying electromagnetic health.

discusses how parents and grandparents can empower themselves and their families with a proactive approach to drawing boundaries on tech use.

discusses “The healthy computer Silicon Valley doesn’t want us to know about” and how he’s helping design screens that boost productivity instead of amplifying distraction.

How will the ElectroHealth Summit work?

We’re hosting a LIVE launch call Sunday, March 23rd 7pm EST, followed by four amazing days of speakers.

Each day you will have 24hr access to listen and view three wonderful speakers who offer their professional and personal insights into what health means in the Age of wireless tech.

We’ll wrap up the Summit with another LIVE call on Friday March 28th 7pm EST, where we’ll:

share freebies

do a live draw of prizes, and...

share what's up and coming in The Power Couple's world!

The Summit is FREE, but...

Only for four days: between March 24-27th.

Does our Summit sell products?

Yes. However, the main benefit is all of the information you’ll garner by attending. Bohdanna and I have personally watched and participated in a variety of summits, and we can tell you that much of the information we found during those events would have taken us light years to find ourselves. Although some of our speakers will offer products, many at a one-time discount, our intention is to empower you with information and connections you can take with you the rest of your life.

Bonus: Access to The Power Circle

When you sign up, you’ll also gain instant access to our private online forum The Power Circle Community, where you’ll have the opportunity to connect with like minds and post concerns about wireless technology. Eventually this forum will be a paid monthly subscription, but anyone who signs up now will get free access!

What are you waiting for?

To join our launch call next Sunday, all you need to do is sign up for the Summit!

Are you excited? We sure are!

Sign up here, and we'll see you this Sunday!

Thank you

for your support in helping us launch an amazing Summit, our very first!

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

