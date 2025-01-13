Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“Change the way you look at things, and the things you look at change.” ~ Wayne Dyer

As I sit at the kitchen table right now typing this article, I’m reminded of not only why, but how I write. Normally I’m hunkered down in a quiet, low-EMF basement with the windows flung wide open, as cool air and particles of light rush in, that feed my eyes and nourish my soul. Lately the winter Sun has been sitting low, too low for it to shine upon my basement keyboard. Yet sunbeams have been pounding the southern face of our kitchen wall with glee - so I here I am.

My golden pocket - maximizing the full benefits of sunlight while indoors: 30ºF outside, but it’s balmy and 62ºF inside, even with the door WIDE open.

I used to think if my body was warm, I was healthy, when in fact that fuzzy blanket of comfort was my enemy. I knew nothing about how the non-thermal aspects of light could make me feel happier, more calm, or energize my digestion and increase focus. Until one cold January nine years ago, I learned just how restorative those seemingly unforgiving winter winds could be.

Bohdanna and I had just returned from our honeymoon, and she had spiraled into a deep depression after decades of being misprescribed pharmaceutical poison. I began to scour the internet for solutions, but the answer had been staring us right in the eye. Old medical texts from the 1800s had advised those with melancholy to “take up as much exercise outdoors as they could bear.”

Bohdanna took my hand as we launched ourselves into what seemed like a tundra that winter, the light returned to our life, and the fire came to live once again upon the mantle of our heart.

Ever since I’ve abandoned the little screen of my phone, and embraced the Big Screen of our sky, I don’t miss out on a yesteryear gone by. Serene daydreams abound in boredom, and through the silence we see the storm.

Why was I so enraged about the onslaught of new cell towers cropping up faster than dandelions in spring?

What made me get on this soapbox in the first place?

I wanted to be the one sounding the alarm in a sea of denial.

I wanted to end the suffering that I had seen in my own family.

The flood of chronic disease was all around me, and all I wanted to do was turn off the tap.

I thought that if all I did was convince a small minority of others to abandon their cell phones, everything could change. In a world that wanted more, I’d soon learn that less wasn’t the solution.

I always knew we were all addicted to our phones, but didn’t appreciate how much light played a role. Blue light spikes our pleasure chemical dopamine, which in turn depletes us of calming, restorative melatonin. These cold blue torrents rip through our nerves, contributing to nearsightedness, epileptic seizures, Parkinson’s, and can exacerbate autism.

Is blue light harmful?

However, if you do a google “Is blue light harmful?” many mainstream websites, including the American Optometric Association, will say there’s nothing to worry about. Doctor of Optometry and member of the Accredited Standards Committee for Ophthalmic Optics Karl Citek states that blue light exposure can affect melatonin release and thus affect sleep, but maintains that there is not enough new evidence to show our devices cause retinal damage. We in fact have the evidence - but most doctors aren’t seeing it in the right light.

"The amount of blue light experienced from the sun outdoors greatly exceeds what any typical device can emit." - Karl Citek

Is this a fair statement? Are our screens anything like the Sun?

Do our screens also emit green, yellow, and ultraviolet wavelengths?

Do our phones contain red and infrared light, which regenerates our retina?

No they do not.

Why is it healthier to bring our office outdoors?

When we’re in the Sun, our bodies undergo hormesis. This type of acute stress, caused by solar radiation and ultraviolet (UV) wavelengths, is beneficial. The Sun also has more blue light than our screens. This form of blue produces natural levels of dopamine for us, which helps us with our pupillary reflex and overall eye health. However, if we only had blue and UV without infrared or amber, our skin and eyes would be permanently damaged. Infrared light is what regenerates our tissues since it helps us create subcellular melatonin - the most potent antioxidant on Earth. Due to its longer wavelength, infrared (IR-A) penetrates deeper, and cleans up and repairs cellular debris.

Infrared cleans up chaos of toxicity, UV creates order for our hormones (VitD) credit: Alexander Wunsch

What happens when we sit indoors all day in front of a screen, and behind windows that contain neither UV or infrared light? We’re blinded by the addictive digital hamster wheel, and become nearsighted to the visions of a brighter tomorrow.

Today I embrace light as much as humanly possible - but the reality is that I’m often stuck indoors typing away, not because I fear being cold on my deck. I type indoors because I use a computer, and its screen doesn’t compete too well with the Sun, which is thousands of times brighter. I’ve tried lots of setups outside, I constructed a cardboard box “cubicle”, and retro-fitted beach chairs with a laptop shelf. This worked very well in the morning, but as the afternoon Sun hit, the umbrella would go up so I could see the screen, and I’d miss out on that tan.

Once I couldn’t use my computer anymore, I’d break out the good ole’ pen and paper, and keep absorbing all that free energy raining down in the form of photons. In the evening, red lights and candles (which also emit infrared light) are my friend. Was Abraham Lincoln backward, or was he thinking ahead?

“I walk slowly, but I never walk backward.” ~ Abraham Lincoln

In today’s age of efficient, soul-less AI algorithms, what could be more productive than actually enjoying the creative process?

Many entrepreneurs who venture into the web of Silicon Valley believe they’re going there to change the world, but come back changed for the worse. Silicon Valley used to be a place for geeks, who worked there because they had no where else they wanted to work. Today it’s become the place to be, for those seeking prestige and fortune the likes of Goldman Sachs. Although there are few who return with their hearts intact, there are some heroes who make it through, to deliver the message of their odyssey to the rest of us.

Anjan Katta, with the help of

and many others, have made the science of computers an art. I had the pleasure of interviewing Tristan for our upcoming ElectroHealth Summit! Here’s some of our interview, where we discuss the current conundrum of modern screen technology:

Ever since the release of the iPod, we had form meet function, yet health was never part of the equation. Today those of us on the forefront of tech wellness are embracing the ultimate algorithm - the natural intelligence of the human body. When our minds are clear, we can direct our lives with mission and vision. Visionaries like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates know about blue light’s addictive nature all to well, and it’s why they never gave their children wireless devices.

A myopic future awaits those who can’t see far ahead

As children are constantly pummeled with never-ending jabs of blue light, they’re not only primed for addiction later in life, but are also more at risk of becoming nearsighted. Children under 10 years of age absorb 60% more blue light into their retina as the lens of their eyes is not yet fully developed.

When the retina is damaged, this can lead to various diseases of the eye, including myopia (nearsightedness). It’s been estimated that cases of myopia will increase from 2.6 billion in the year 2020 to 4.8 billion by the year 2050 (half of the world’s population). Projections indicate that by 2050, myopia will affect nearly 40% of children and adolescents globally.

The high and rising prevalence of myopia has become a major global health concern because of the potential long-term complications, including cataracts, macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinal detachments.3 Myopia, in particular high myopia, can lead to blindness, and can radically alter one’s life on all levels of their career, education, and relationships.4

Myopia occurs when we can see objects up close clearly, but objects that are far away look blurry. Our eye focuses light in the wrong spot—just in front of the retina instead of directly on it. The retina is the light sensitive layer at the back of the eye. It acts like a film that captures light and is therefore responsible for what we see.

Typical vs Myopic eye

Myopia causes us to have a longer eyeball than average. As a result, the retina can become thin and prone to damage. The blood vessels of some people in this area can leak blood or fluid. Notably, 62% of myopia patients devel­op a more sever form, called myopic choroidal neovascularisation (CNV) before the age of 50.

Source: National Eye Institute at the NIH

Why has there been an explosive rise of neurodegenerative disease such as ALS, MS, autism, ADHD, Young Onset Parkinson’s, cancer, and myopia, in younger populations? If epigenetics maintains that most chronic disease stems from our environment, what is the major differentiating factor between the young and the old? If children are playing bingo and doing crosswords, chances are they’re doing it on a screen more than their elders.

What are the symptoms of myopia?

Headaches.

Eye strain, squinting

Some additional symptoms of myopia to watch for in our children include:

Shortened attention span

Holding objects close to their face

I remember my parents telling me to move away from the TV, otherwise I’d go blind and fry my brain. I listened. Why aren’t our elders now taking that same advice when it comes to their phones?

What are the costs of myopia?

The health costs associated with myopia are high mainly due to the direct costs of eye correction. The estimated annual cost of myopia in 2022 was approximately $4 to $7 billion in the United States. 5

The cost increases when myopia-related morbidities cause visual impairment and blindness. For instance, patients with myopic CNV incurred a direct medical cost of $1743. In 2015, the global potential productivity loss due to uncorrected myopia was $244 billion.

Source: Cost of Myopia Correction: A Systematic Review. Frontiers in Medicine. 8. 718724. 10.3389/fmed.2021.718724.

Based on the chart above, one could spend upwards of $10,000 in a lifetime on eyeglasses, and more than $6,000 in contact lenses and surgery every decade, that’s if you don’t step on, lose those glasses, or lose your eyesight permanently.

Cost-effective solutions in treating myopia

The good news is: there are two proactive, cost-effective ways of dealing with myopia: getting outside, and changing the light environment of our technology.

A 2015 study conducted in Guangzhou, China, investigated whether increasing outdoor activity at school could reduce the onset of myopia in children. The study involved 12 primary schools with first-grade students averaging 6 years old. Among 6-year-old children, the addition of 40 minutes of outdoor activity at school compared with usual activity resulted in a reduced incidence rate of myopia over the next 3 years.

The better news: we can now use screens that we’re actually able to see outdoors - which not only reduces eye-strain, but helps us optimize the full benefits of sunlight.

Introducing: The Daylight Computer

Many of you may be wondering: Why is Roman promoting tablets?

Has he turned to the dark side?

No - but I am, as we all are, trying to find a way out of the darkness, and into the light. Introspection has made me realize that perfection is often the enemy of the good. The fire and brimstone approach of preaching to all that they should live like I do, without wireless, isn’t effective when people aren’t given alternatives.

While many of our readers use a hardwired desktop connection, the fact is many still use phones and tablets. Why not eliminate one harmful part of our modern lifestyle - artificial blue light?

The Daylight Computer is completely free of blue light, and has a pure amber display. If you want to enable nightmode (amber, red tones) on most other devices, like your iPhone, unless you have installed an app like Iris, chances are you’ll also be increasing the flicker (fluctuating light) effect as well. While most of us can’t perceive flicker, it’s still sensed by our nervous system. Along with eye-strain and headaches, flicker can also trigger epileptic seizures. This occurs since the dimming technology most screens use is called pulse-width modulation (PWM), which rapidly turns the brightness of our screens on and off. Our eyes aren’t meant to tolerate this type of rigid, square electrical impulse.

Pulse-width modulation

This Daylight Computer uses DC (direct current) dimming, which reduces the stress upon our nervous system tremendously. We can also hardwire the Daylight computer using its USB-C connection, or shut off Wi-Fi completely with airplane mode. The stylus doesn’t run on bluetooth, but is “passive”, meaning it gets power from its proximity to the tablet.

The golden thread leading us home

Now - are we saying that we should all take our tablets everywhere we go, and never disconnect from technology? Do we think parents should just throw Daylight computers at their children at the first sign of distress? No - first and foremost - there is no substitute for full spectrum sunlight. Even the gloomiest winter day is ten times brighter than the average office. When we change our environment, we change our genetic destiny. Marching ourselves, and our children out the door first thing in the morning must be our primary priority. I haven’t missed a Sunrise for years, rain or shine, and I’m not planning on doing so anytime in the near future. Okay - maybe there was that one time… when it was raining hard over Christmas break with 40mph winds, and I took refuge with my coffee…but I felt appropriately guilty.

Whether you were born in the 1620s or the 2020s, you came into this world tethered to a cord and yoked to the pure source energy of the Sun. Most of today’s children have had that connection to source severed, and thrust instead into a maze of screens bewildering their senses. Many parents are overwhelmed, under slept, feel that there’s no escape, and have surrendered to the virtual babysitter that leads them further down the dark halls of our digital labyrinth.

What if there was a way we could throw ourselves, and our children, a lifeline?

What if there was a ball of digital yarn we could relay, so no matter how far they venture into the maze, they may yet find their way back?

Back to a time when we were all connected to the light that bore us, and lives inside us. Indeed we need very little to make our journey back, out of the darkness, and into life.

We have not even to risk the adventure alone; for the heroes of all time have gone before us; the labyrinth is thoroughly known; we have only to follow the thread of the hero-path. And where we had thought to find an abomination, we shall find a god; where we had thought to slay another, we shall slay ourselves; where we had thought to travel outward, we shall come to the center of our own existence; where we had thought to be alone, we shall be with all the world. ~ Joseph Campbell

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Join us as we greet 2025 with the light 🔥 of our ancestors - Illumination. Knowledge. Vitality.

Additional Resources:

Hear how Anjan Katta created The Daylight Computer on The Danny Jones Podcast:

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to helping us relearn from our ancestors!

