When you combine the speed of a horse, and the ferocity of fire - you get galloping transformation. This year - the Fire Horse of 2026, will be one of rapid change, with most of us not being the same person we were in the beginning of the year.

The question is not how we will change.

To live this year with intention, we must ask:

“Into what and who will I transform?”

Elders like the Hopi believe there are two timelines emerging.

One path is steeped in fear - obedient to a slave system of artificial intelligence where we feel loved from the outside-in by robotic companions.

We can see this inhuman trail of tears enter the fray as more smart meters, cell towers, and electric vehicles litter God’s green earth like a scourge. The unforgiving infrastructure of control will purify itself through a fire electric, consuming those who have forgotten how to live with the Earth.

The second path beckons us to experience our world from the inside out, through heart-centered connection and silent observation of our true purpose. Rather than be consumed by someone else’s fire, we use our own inner light to fuel the flame of our destiny.

Through meditation and a reliance on the technology of our human body, we may yet emerge as Homo Luminous: beings of light called to remember who we really are.

Solitude brings clarity, which we need to crystallize the road ahead. The future may look bleak because every time we hear the word “future” spoken in the news, it’s joined by “AI.” Rather than let someone else mold the destiny of our planet, we need to become the sculptor. Only once our collective dream becomes more powerful than our nightmare, will we live to the full.

What is your vision of the future?

One full of homes that have replaced their television for a bookshelf and a piano?

Communities where candles light the way to the dinner table?

Sleep sanctuaries built into the Earth like Frodo used to live?

Telepathic communication between neighbors, using our brain’s Wi-Fi?

What do you see? We’d love to hear.

The Hopi Prophecy reminds us that we always have a choice. Some of us may choose to chase higher forms of artificial technology that steal from the Earth until we can no longer harvest food or sustain future generations. This road is a dead end, which veers us off a cliff.

Hopi Prophecy: the upper path leads to nowhere, the bottom path encircles the rock.

The second path is eternal, and is represented on the Hopi Rock by a small man planting seeds of corn, encircling the Earth for evermore. This road leads us to the humble paradise of our true nature. To live in this state of consciousness requires simplicity and gratitude, which sound nice, but are daunting emotional propositions for many of us.

Many of us love to over complicate our lives, hacking our health with gadgets and shortcuts that not only aren’t necessary, but dangerous. Trackers disrupt the sleep they are trying to manage. Supplements interfere with our bodies natural medicine chest of regeneration. Apps sell our sensitive genetic information, dissolving into the endless river stream of data.

The keys to health are the clues we claw for in darkness. As we rake the ground of our past, we expose the soil that shows our soul - what we love and fear. As we sow a new understanding, we plant a garden where the Tree of Knowledge bears seeds to the Tree of Life. As good farmers of the future, we must survey the landscape of choices we are willing to make before we plant, and ask ourselves:

In a world where the fastest algorithm wins, can we risk trading software for a shovel?

Can we replace supercomputers with the quantum power of our brain?

On a planet where intellectualism reigns supreme, can we dare exalt our heart on the throne of natural intelligence?

In a lawless world where we’re told the pen is mightier than the sword, how do we fight?

From the Center.

We live, we die, and we transcend time itself from the Core.

We take Heart.

Gnosis of the heart spurs us electromagnetically to action before our brain even knows what steps we need to take.

We hurdle into battle knowing we have already won.

We don’t ask questions - we believe. We know that life should be childlike. Elementary. Simple.

Yet how many of us pursue what cannot be pursued?

How many attempt to attain what has already been laid at our feet?

Darkness, light, fire, and cold wait for us to embrace them, but we’d rather chase them out of existence.

We try to manipulate night into the light of day, and we crash upon the rocks of Nature’s Law.

Let us make 2026 a year where we change Nature less so that we may transform more.

Let us gamble the future upon a past that beckons us to travel back in time with only the flip of the switch.

Let us die to tomorrow so that we can live forever today.

Let us be simple so that we can be.

