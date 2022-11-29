Share

From The Baby Safe Project:

Radio frequency waves have been used for more than a hundred years to carry signals from transmitting towers to distant receivers. This technology has informed and entertained millions of people around the world. However, the technology offered today by the wireless industry puts powerful transmitters, as well as receivers, much closer to users of all ages than ever before.



​This two-way communication, and the increased radiation needed to support it, is reason for concern. Indeed, manufacturers of wireless devices warn consumers to keep their phones, tablets, baby monitors and other wireless devices away from their bodies.

Effects on the developing fetus from in-utero exposure to cell phone radiation have been observed in both human and animal studies since 2006 found that children born of mothers who used cell phones during pregnancy develop more behavioral problems by the time they have reached school age than children whose mothers did not use cell phones during pregnancy. Children whose mothers used cell phones during pregnancy had 25% more emotional problems, 35% more hyperactivity, 49% more conduct problems and 34% more peer problems.

A 2012 study conducted at Yale University found that pregnant laboratory mice exposed to ordinary cell phone radiation produced offspring that were more hyperactive and had poorer memories compared to a control group that was not exposed. Dr. Hugh Taylor, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at Yale University School of Medicine and his team of researchers concluded that cell phone radiation had damaged neurons in the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

The work of the Yale researchers followed a steady progression of scientific studies that demonstrated health and behavioral effects from wireless radiation. Twenty years ago, a review of the scientific literature on radiofrequency/microwave radiation conducted by the U. S. Air Force Materiel Command (Bolen 1994) concluded that “behavior may be the most sensitive biological component to RF/Microwave radiation.” Scientists at the University of Washington demonstrated DNA breaks in brain cells of rats resulting from exposure to microwave radiation (Lai, et al 1995).

From The Baby Safe Project (cont’d):

Over the next several decades, numerous studies were conducted regarding the safety of RF radiation with varying results, and controversy has remained about the relevance of animal studies to humans. Of particular importance was the work of researchers at the University of Kentucky where they were able to show how exposure to wireless radiation can damage or even destroy brain cells (Zhao, et al 2007). Researchers in Samsun, Turkey published findings that rats prenatally exposed to cell phone radiation developed impaired learning and also showed damage to those parts of the brain involved in memory and learning (Inkinci, et al 2013). In yet another study, rats prenatally exposed to wireless radiation also had damaged spinal cords (Odaci, et al 2013). Regarding human impacts of wireless radiation, UCLA researchers (Divan, et al 2008) studied 13,000 mothers and children and found that prenatal exposure to cell phones was associated with a higher risk for behavioral problems and hyperactivity in children. Scientists continue to conduct research on the human impact of wireless radiation exposure. Consumer demand for connectivity everywhere has resulted in the installation of many more powerful local wireless transmitters and receivers, and now hundreds of thousands of rooftop, pole-mounted and tower transmitters (antennas) are placed in close proximity to private homes, apartments, schools, office buildings, retail and recreation areas. “Free WiFi” is commonly advertised to attract customers at bars, restaurants, hotels and coffee shops. Wireless routers in public spaces are very powerful because they are intended to power many laptops or tablets simultaneously. This ubiquitous and ever-growing wireless world that we live in means that wireless radiation is all around us. But you can still make some personal choices that can reduce your exposure. As mentioned previously, keeping a safe distance from transmitters or antennas and keeping your personal wireless devices away from your body is relatively easy to do. The amount of time you spend using wireless devices is also important. Remember that exposure adds up over time. While we wait for the scientific process to provide us with a deeper understanding of this issue, and for government agencies to adopt appropriate exposure thresholds, a precautionary approach to exposures, especially during pregnancy, seems warranted.

What can be done?

Tips to Reduce Exposure:

• Keep your cell phone away from your body. Never hold it against your head or carry it in a pocket or bra.

• Reduce the amount of time talking on your cell phone. Texting is safer than talking.

• Purchase an adapter to hard-wire your mobile phone (varies depending on model)

• Keep your wireless laptop or tablet away from your body. Never rest a wireless device on your abdomen.

• Avoid making calls when the signal is weak as this causes cell phones to boost RF transmission power.

• Get a corded landline and talk safely for hours! Cordless or DECT phones have similar radiation risks as cell phones.

• Don't sleep close to a router or where a smart meter has been installed on the other side of a wall. Turn off routers at night.

• Use technology safely. Connect to the internet using wired (Ethernet) cables.

