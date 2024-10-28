Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

On our recent trip to Colorado, we visited with a professional colleague and friend, Nancy Van Dover. Nancy is not only a holistic veterinarian, acupuncturist, and botanist, but is also a prisoner - of her own home since 2020. Nancy hasn’t voluntarily locked herself in due to a pandemic, but instead is seeking refuge from a cell tower and wireless infrastructure that has been rapidly increasing in Durango, Colorado since 2019.

Although the common belief is that electromagnetic sensitivity (EMS) is not an official diagnosis, and may be psychological, I would argue the opposite. Our brains, hearts, and bacteria, use electricity to live. It’s hard to know how many suffer from EMS because this illness has only recently been recognized within the ICD (International Classification of Diseases). As a result, no regular statistical information has been forth coming.

Two ICD codes describe illness caused by exposure to radiofrequency radiation (W90.0) and exposure to other non-ionizing radiation (W90.8). Another fact that should give legislators pause is that major insurance companies like Lloyd’s of London don’t cover harm from electromagnetic fields.

Shielding against EMF

Bohdanna and I not only had the pleasure of staying in Nancy’s EMF-free yurt, but we also had the privilege of learning how she applied shielding throughout the rest of her home.

Shielding is an extremely delicate and complex process, and needs to be done with the guidance of a professional. I hear from many individuals who have used Y-shield paint, like Nancy, whose symptoms of radiowave sickness worsened after application.

Coloradans fight back against wireless

Groups in Durango, Boulder and Denver have joined over 100 organizations around the country supporting Americans for Responsible Technology, which lobbies in Washington, D.C.

La Plata for Safe Technology, an affiliate of Coloradans for Safe Technology, wants to see the city use fiber-optic cable instead of wireless infrastructure, like Longmont and Chattanooga, Tennessee. They want businesses to have accommodations, like no Wi-Fi days, for people with the condition.

In the Colorado Legislature, several groups aim to repeal or replace House Bill 17-1193, which allowed small cell facilities in public rights of way.

Residents oppose a cell tower in Durango

On Tuesday, October 15th, Fidelity Towers (“the applicant”) President Neil Wiser and his son, Wyatt Wiser had hoped that the hearing before La Plata County commissioners would end with a vote to approve their permit to erect a cell tower at the intersection of County Roads 501 and 502, south of Vallecito and Lemon reservoirs. However after 90 minutes of vehement objections from neighbors of the proposed tower, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCO) voted to conclude the 4.5 hour meeting by postponing the decision until October 29th.

Wyatt Wiser, left, and father Neil Wiser to his right, President of Fidelity Towers, at a planning meeting of the La Plata County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. (Reuben M. Schafir/Durango Herald)

The proposed cell tower would be positioned to provide coverage to the 2,000 residents of the Forest Lakes subdivision as well as around 3,000 commuters on county roads 501 and 240, Fidelity President Neil Wiser told the board.

Its coverage radius fills in a gap between three nearby towers.

he location of a proposed cell tower along County Road 502. (Durango Herald)

Those in opposition to the tower argued that Fidelity should consider building the cell tower next to a county-owned pole located on Grassy Mountain above Vallecito Reservoir.

The site would not adequately meet the coverage goals of the project, Wiser said.

Diana Boudreaux, who lives on County Road 502, argued before the board that longtime residents of the area had moved there, specifically because of its lack of connectivity.

Other than the applicant, no one offered comment in support of the project.

“Where are all the cell tower supporters from Forest Lakes?” said Gregg Janus, who lives near the site.

T-Mobile muddies the alpine water

The vote to continue with installation of the cell tower was voiced primarily by Marsha Porter-Norton and Matt Salka, which came after commissioners raised questions about an alarming, but unsupported claim contained in a comment letter submitted by T-Mobile at the eleventh hour.

The letter stated that the carrier has heard from emergency responders in the area that the lack of cell coverage “has cost lives.” Mason Dyar, speaking on behalf of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, told the BOCC the department does not support that position.

Mason Dyer - Upper Pine River Fire Protection

Looks that kill

We’re told to believe that the Telecommunications Act (TCA) of 1996 allows the FCC to preempt state or local legal requirements that regulate how cell towers are built in the municipality.

Believe it or not, this law made it so that municipalities can’t argue against EMF on the basis of health or safety. Section 322 (c) (7) (B) (iv) reads, in part:

“No State of local government may regulate the placement, construction, and modification of personal wireless service facilities on the basis of the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions to the extent that such facilities comply with the Commission’s regulations concerning such emissions.”

This is only a partial truth. The TCA also specifically states that it doesn’t preempt the ADA (Americans with Disability Act). Anyone who qualifies as disabled according to the definition in the ADA and could be injured by wireless radiation, does have the right to ask for antennas to be denied that would injure them - an EMS disabled accommodation.

“Disabled” is a different category than “health” concerns” by the general public. Commissioners have the duty to protect EMS disabled citizens, to give an accommodation request a “true accommodation process” which includes a meaningful, interactive dialogue to come to a solution that works. Within 1000 feet of the proposed site at the gravel pit in Durango lives a woman who qualifies as disabled by EMS due to history of a brain tumor. -Nancy Van Dover

If this cell tower is approved by the commissioners, she will be forced to move from her home or to take a huge risk with brain cancer.

We the people really do have more power than we know, and can also exercise our power through an economic argument, rather than one based solely upon health concerns.

A 2005 study published in The Appraisal Journal found that 38 percent of survey respondents felt that a cell phone tower being built in close proximity to their house would reduce their property value by 20 percent or more.

The National Institute for Science, Law, and Public Policy found that 94 percent of home buyers and renters would pay less for a property located close to a cell tower or antenna, and almost 80 percent stated they absolutely would not rent or buy property within a few blocks of a cell tower.

Given the overwhelming concern about aesthetics of the tower, commissioners opted to take a harder look at the project’s conformance to the land-use code. The board also said it would request clarification from T-Mobile on the allegation that lives had been lost due to the absence of cell coverage.

The BOCC will consider the meeting, without reopening public comment, at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at the County Administration Building in Durango.

Please send up a prayer today on October 28th, so that all goes well for those on the frontlines of wireless freedom.

Additional resources:

