What we’ll learn in this episode:

1. The dangers of EMF and wireless radiation

2. How to create a healthy EMF environment for children

3. How to improve sleep hygiene - do earthing sheets work?

4. What are some effective and ineffective ways to reduce EMF

5. How other towns are increasing property values with fiber optics

And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. -Genesis 1:3

LISTEN HERE

I had the incredible honor of being a guest on the Jay Campbell Podcast the other day, where Jay and I “cleared the air” and discussed how we can safeguard our families and homes from wireless radiation.

When the topic of children and tech addiction came up, I recalled my experience as a camp counselor. This was at a time when almost no one had a cell phone - imagine that! I remember that the first thing we had children do upon waking up in the morning was to get out of their barracks and tents for some…wait for it…

Exercise!

Not just any exercise - but the type that is done…wait for it again..

Outside! Yes - believe it or not, there is such a thing as the outdoors.

It’s up to us to remind children of that fact.

Most of our children today don’t live in tents, but houses that have been furnishing their demise, and upholstering their future with an invisible fabric that tears our societies apart at the seams with digital heroin.

What can we do about it?

The same thing we’ve always done as a species.

Let there be light.

What you’ll learn from this episode:

Sources of Wireless Radiation – Learn about the most common sources of EMFs, and accept the fact that without drastic cultural change, we’re only going to be exposed to more EMF going forward.

Negative Health Effects of EMF – Understand how EMF exposure translates into negative health outcomes, and weigh those risks against other common issues related to various types of environmental toxins.

The Prevalence of Tech Addiction – Both children and adults are struggling with tech (blue light) addiction. This doesn’t just have implications for productivity and relationships, it’s also creating significant – and often irreversible – health challenges.

Sleep Hygiene and Environment – Build a personalized plan for dialing in your sleeping environment to minimize your overnight exposure to EMFs and give yourself a more restorative and regenerative resting period.

Effective and Ineffective Remediation Methods – Most importantly, learn which EMF remediation options will actually improve your situation, and which ones are complete wastes of time and money.

Key moments in my conversation with Jay Campbell:

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:02:26 – Roman’s Outlook On The Future Of Humanity

00:08:41 – How To Manage Tech Addiction

00:12:14 – Creating Healthier Tech Habits For Yourself & Your Family

00:14:56 – Why EMFs Are Overlooked Compared To Other Toxins

00:17:28 – Dirty Electricity & Effective Remediation Options

00:24:27 – The Negative Impact Of Blue Light On Your Vision

00:26:34 – How To Optimize Your Sleep Hygiene

00:37:46 – The Dangerous Health Implications Of 5G Technology

00:41:08 – Closing Thoughts & Roman’s Resources



Thank you to all our lovely readers who have helped us grow, and continue to share our message to empower others to take action in their lives.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

