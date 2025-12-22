The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C Woody's avatar
C Woody
15h

The “You will own nothing and be happy” phase has been slow rolling in for years without most folks noticing. Case in point as you say, the hdmi ports. Nobody owns physical copies of movies or music anymore, it’s all rented from a streaming service. People slowly ditched their DVD, CD players, for the “convenience of digital. Turntables went years ago for the new (and lesser authentic sounding) CD’s. I still kick myself for selling my Harmon Kardon turntable and vinyl collection 20 years ago. The big amp, tower speakers, it was a thing of beauty that I was proud of back then. All replaced by a compact system. Still have a extremely heavy box of physical CD’s at least. Monthly subscriptions apply to all most everything in life now. Even when you think you own your home, having paid it off, you still pay a yearly property tax bill or monthly. If you stopped paying that a knock on the door would come quickly letting you know who really owns your property and that you are behind in the rent!

Great article guys, you don’t realize how far into the agenda we actually are, until you sit back and think about it. They sold it as modern convenience and the people bought it!

Thanks for all you do and have a Merry Christmas…undigitized!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
John Wright's avatar
John Wright
17h

Well, I do subscribe to Netflix *part* of the year. Instead of subscribing to a half dozen services (I hate the constant money bleed of subscriptions), I rotate through them, picking them up when they offer me a huge discount.

I was very "late" in joining the world of streaming. I enjoy having disks on hand to watch *when* I want to watch them. Plus in case of a power or Internet outage, I can still use my solar generator to power the equipment and still watch entertainment while the rest of the world is "dark".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture