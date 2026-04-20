The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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when I've worked third shift, which is actually my preference but usually hard to obtain, I tend to also get sunlight in addition to the night hours. especially early morning sun.

it does break up my sleep schedule with naps and intermittent rather than consistent long sleeps, but I've not noticed any ill effects.

I am however a 'weirdo,' have been a night owl since even before teenager years, and extensively experimented on my own personal sleep/wake limits in high school and college. I start to experience uncomfortable effects at 4 hours or less of total sleep out of each 24. pushing that edge for multiple days in a row requires a catch-up day with extra rest or I pay the price of exhaustion and low clarity.

I realize that both my lifestyle and physical manifestation don't really match up well with what most people experience, but that in itself encourages me to post 'dissidence' like this even when the original topic is completely valid for the average soul.

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