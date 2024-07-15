Subscribe now

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you.” -Walt Whitman

Have you ever been diagnosed with eczema or rosacea?

What if we told you that rash on your face means that you may need to reverse your prescription of staying indoors under excessive blue light, and exposing yourself to even more Sunlight instead?

How we heal our skin with Sunlight

The building blocks of life are proteins.

Proteins are made of amino acids. Amino acids are made up of peptides.

Why is this important for our skin?

The active form of vitamin D (1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3), not the storage version (D25 OH), regulates how we express the antimicrobial peptide cathelicidin, not only in our white blood cells but also in our epidermis, the outermost layer of our skin.

Cathelicidin (LL-37) has been studied for its role in wound healing and skin diseases as diverse as psoriasis, rosacea, and dermatitis. When LL-37 increases, so does protease activity. Proteases are involved in numerous biological pathways, including digestion of ingested proteins, breakdown of old proteins and cell signaling. This is why vitamin D is more of a hormone than a vitamin. Hour-mones tell our bodies what to do, and when to do it. Our bodies make it, which means we don’t have to always take it.

The role of cathelicidin in the pathogenesis of rosacea and possible therapeutic implications. UV light increases the synthesis of vitamin D which induces cathelicidin expression in keratinocytes in our skin

The optimal way for our bodies to make the active form of vitamin D is through Sun exposure.

You can’t put Sunlight into a pill

However when we take supplements, this can send a false signal to our tissues that the amount of vitamin D is plentiful, leading to a cascade of health harm.

Vitamin D is made from LDL cholesterol when we expose ourselves to UV-B light.

How can we absorb more UV-B without getting a sunburn?

We load our skin with up with red light in the morning, so that we can then absorb more UV later in the day.

Now that you know how Sunlight can create healthy skin*, we’re now going to tell you what not to do if you don’t want to look like a sick, pale blue demon.

*Each of us has individual needs when it comes to our skin health, so a gradual, holistic approach of precision-timed Sun exposure should be applied.

The sticky, bloody band aid we can rip off right away, however, is our phone.

Can cell phones and monitors cause dermatitis?

Olle Johansson, associate professor and head of the Experimental Dermatology Unit, Department of Neuroscience, at the Karolinska Institute (famous for its Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine) in Stockholm, Sweden, is a world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects.

Olle Johansson

Johansson has published more than 300 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the field of basic and applied neuroscience.

In one of several related studies2, Johansson found a profound increase in mast cells in facial skin samples from people whose skin had become toxified with wireless radiation. Mast cells regulate our immune response and play a key role in the inflammatory process. For example, when mast cells detect a substance that triggers an allergic reaction (e.g. pollen) or electromagnetic poisoning (e.g. Wi-Fi or blue light), they release histamine and other chemicals into the bloodstream. Histamine makes our blood vessels expand and the surrounding skin itchy and swollen.

Illustration depicting mast cell activation

“For me, it was immediately clear that persons claiming skin reactions after having been exposed to computer screens very well could be reacting in a highly specific way - especially if the provocative agent was radiation.” -Olle Johansson

Histamine causes many food allergies or sensitivities because it’s released when our environment is filled with wireless radiation. This is due to alterations of the calcium control mechanisms that work normally with light. If we expose ourselves to excessive amounts of wireless radiation, our mitochondria can’t use calcium efficiently, and creates disruption in how the cells of our immune system communicate.

As histidine in our bodies absorbs Sunlight, our skin makes urocanic acid that is a UV filter that protects us from sun burn, skin damage, and regulates inflammation.

Like UV, which is absorbed by hisditine (above) and our anti-inflammatory melanin molecule that allows for cell repair, shorter wavelengths of radiofrequency (RF) radiation also interact moreso on the surface of our skin. You’ll notice in the diagram below that the absorption of melanin increases as the wavelength of light decreases. As wavelengths decrease, frequencies increase:

Hamblin, M. R., & Demidova, T. N. (2006). Mechanisms of low level light therapy. Proc SPIE, 6140, 1-12. Source: Alexander Wunsch , modified by Roman S. Shapoval

Similarly, radiofrequency rides along the surface of the electrical wiring in our home (the skin effect). When applied to the human body, RF creates a layer of electrosmoggy Sunblock around us, that clogs our pores with radiation, not allowing the Sun to detoxify and repair our skin.

”People often forget that Sunlight is a natural calcium channel blocker and this acts to control the release of histamine in many tissues exposed to sunlight. EMF is tied to food sensitivities, gut symptoms, and bacterial/yeast production of histamine to great excess. Most people do not realize how these things connect to modern illness like eczema, allergy, and food intolerances. Eliminating the food is not a wise decision but mitigating our [electrical] environment is the key move.” Jack Kruse

Video gamers got no game

In 2021, the International Journal of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine published a study3 that advised dermatologists to “consider video games with a high index of suspicion when encountering [skin disease] in underage patients engaging in persistent gaming behavior.”

“As video games become increasingly advanced and immersive, various cutaneous conditions arising from intensive gaming will likely become common over time.” -Georgia Kyriakou, Department of Dermatology, University General Hospital of Patras

When we expose our skin to screens, it responds by creating more melanin. Melanin is a miracle pigment molecule that fights cancer by absorbing UV (ultraviolet) radiation, and turning it into heat our bodies can use.

Like cholesterol, melanin fights inflammation. When we create too much, a condition known as hyperpigmentation arises. Hyperpigmentation is also caused when we’re deficient in B12, which is not only a vitamin, but a photoreceptor that is depleted by blue light.

An example of “periorbital hyperpigmentation.” Dark circles in one of the authors, consequent to excessive gaming.

If you’re trying to attract the opposite sex, you may want to ditch the video games, and start playing the Game of Life!

Full disclosure: I used to play a lot of video games as an 80s child, but they were much less intense.

The origins of “screen dermatitis”:

An excerpt from Arthur Firstenberg

In the 1970s the newspaper industry was one of the first to supply its employees with computers. Complaints of visual problems and headaches, as well as clusters of miscarriages and birth defects in children born to female editors and other newspaper employees, generated some publicity.

In the United States, then-Representative Al Gore held Congressional hearings in 1981 on the health effects of computer screens. In Sweden, a union activist brought the problem to the attention of Dr. Olle Johansson, a neuroscientist at the world-renowned Karolinska Institute. Johansson was the head of the Experimental Dermatology Unit at the Institute.

“For me,” said Johansson, “it was immediately clear that persons claiming skin reactions after having been exposed to computer screens very well could be reacting in a highly specific way and with a completely correct avoidance reaction, especially if the provocative agent was radiation and/or chemical emissions — just as you would do if you had been exposed to e.g. sun rays, X-rays, radioactivity or chemical odours.”

Johansson began to study the skin of these patients, and proved that they had a real skin condition that was provoked by sitting in front of a computer screen. The damage was similar to that caused by ultraviolet radiation from the sun. He also showed that the radiation from computers causes measurable changes even in the skin of “normal” people, and also in the skin of laboratory animals.

He named the new disease “screen dermatitis.” However, since such individuals also usually complained of other symptoms, such as chest pain, memory loss, fatigue, insomnia, dizziness, nausea, and headache, the more general term “electromagnetic hypersensitivity” came into use.

Many people who worked in the electronics industry in Sweden, including an estimated 12% of the electrical engineers in that industry, became electrically sensitive, and helped form an organization called Föreningen för el-och bildskärmsskadade (Association for the Electrosensitive), or FEB. Due in part to the work of FEB and the research of Dr. Johansson, electrosensitivity is a fully recognized disability in Sweden.

More recently, Johansson and his colleagues have conducted important epidemiological studies showing that wireless communication networks are causing significant illness throughout society. They have also shown that increased rates of asthma as well as certain types of cancer were strongly correlated with exposure to radio broadcasting during the twentieth century.

“The world may be moving inexorably,” Johansson warns, “toward one of those tragic moments that will lead historians to ask:

Why did they not act in time?”

In the Neodark Age of soul crime

When Trumpets bleed siren song from our ear

When the People wail for justice out of fear

Let this be a time

When we remember everything

We hold dearer

May not come nearer

Than a black mirror

Not far and away

For the Pied Piper to lead our children astray.

1909 Maxfield Parrish mural of the Pied Piper of Hamelin at the Palace Hotel, San Francisco

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

