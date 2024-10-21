Happy Monday Morning again!

We’re traveling back home today from the Sunny southwest, and look forward to replying to all your comments and emails upon our return.

We’d like to share a written interview Roman had with

!

I (Roman) discuss:

My journey that led me to my current focus on health, light, and EMF

How EMFs affect our health, in simple terms we can understand

How we heal using our body’s DC electric circuit

Simple steps everyone can take to reduce their EMF expsosure

How light influences our well-being

Why sunglasses harm our health

How can the Schumann resonance optimize our brain health?

How our body’s melanin uses UV to fight cancer

How does infrared light improve our health?

Basics of grounding, and why it can actually do more harm than good

How can we find a balance b/w staying connected, and protected from tech?

Let us know what you think!

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

