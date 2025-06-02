Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“Belief is the enemy of knowing.” ~ Crrow777

Many of us amble through life holding onto a jewel we can’t see or feel. We cling to this treasure, as it gives us reassurance that all will happen according to our plan - an unforeseen reality that only we can see. This token of security is called belief - crystallized and hardened by faith. Some believe in God while others strongly believe there is no God. These bejeweled thoughts are locked away in the treasure chest of our heart to free our mind from the madness of the world. What happens when we open our once secure vaults only to discover that reality’s rubies have been stolen, eviscerated by the sands of time? Our values are shaken to the core, and all of our ephemeral beliefs scattered like dust in the wind.

This happens only if we’re lucky. A mind is like a parachute, and needs to be open to work. Many of us free fall through life thinking someone else will catch us because we’re too afraid to land on our own two feet. Instead of trusting our intuition, we hop, jump, and skip a step into blind faith.

Most of reality, like light, is invisible. We cannot see our thoughts, yet they impact every action, emotion, and chemical change in our body. If we believe something that isn’t true, it’s still just as real in our mind. Illusions don’t erase what is true - they bend reality to their own will. The ancient Greek philosopher Pythagoras, famous for his mathematical discoveries, maintained that reality is based on vibrational frequencies - particularly those found in music - and that the entire cosmos operates in a harmonious, ordered structure. Our biological orchestra of brainwaves, thoughts and emotions vibrate at certain frequencies, as does our Earth and its Schumann resonance. The discordant music we’ve introduced on this planet in the form of electronics tremble and quiver an alternate reality that our bodies reject as quickly as my grandmother would turn off MTV.

Our magnetic reality

How do we tune the natural melodies of life toward health in the digital age of wireless noise? We all have a biofield that contains electrical and magnetic signatures generated by our heart cells and neurons, which can be physically detected in the form of an electrocardiogram (EKG) or magnetoencephalogram (MCG). For instance, the magnetic field produced by the heart is more than 100 times greater in strength than the field generated by the brain, and can be detected at least six feet away from the body in all directions.

The Human Biofield. Credit: HeartMath Institute

The concept of a biological field first arose in embryology as a way to explain the developmental process. The Ukrainian histologist Alexander Gurwitsch, PhD. coined the term morphogenetic field in 1912 to describe the highly coherent and dynamic process that appeared to be guiding development of the unfolding embryo. Gurwitsch also discovered mitogenetic radiation (an ultra-weak signal that triggers powerful biological processes), when he discovered ultraviolet light emission during cell division in onion roots.

Frequency drums us into reality

How do these frequencies create a field that we can detect? Whether it’s our heart, the wiring in our home, or the electronics we use, each time an electric field is present a magnetic field is created. The cerebral cortex of our brain contains magnetite, which is a permanently magnetic form of iron oxide. This is where we attain our sixth sense, and can feel when someone is watching us.

How do see the reality our brain knows to be true? Light, which is an electromagnetic field, shapes the way we see the world and experience our physical reality. The speed of light is constant in the vacuum of space, but when light hits matter its frequency slows down. Our present time and space bends and distorts light, which informs how we experience time. For instance, blue light has a higher frequency, which excites us and makes us perceive time as passing more rapidly, whereas red light calms us with a slower frequency.

Our bodies are designed to resonate, or harmonize, with natural electric fields of the Earth at lower frequencies of 8Hz - 60 Hz (cycles per second). When our cells divide, they also release extremely low frequency (ELF) UV light, which is controlled by circadian clock genes linked to melatonin. This radiant energy we receive from the Big Drummer in the sky, the Sun, which we emit in small bursts known as “quanta” - the basis of the term quantum biology. We are in essence a tuning fork that can only play the melody of our genetic destiny when marching to light’s frequent footsteps.

What is resonance?

Whether we absorb sunlight, moonlight, or Wi-Fi, resonance is the process by which a field of a particular frequency or wavelength can transfer vibrational energy from one object to another. This energy transference is not always to our benefit, as in the case of synthetic radiation. An example of resonance is pushing a child on a swing. At appropriate intervals, the pushes cause the child to swing higher and higher, similar to a pendulum. At a certain frequency, even tiny rhythmic driving forces like these can build up to produce strong vibrations because the system (the swing or our body) accumulates and stores each applied pulse of energy. Rhythms translate to power.

Resonant frequencies in action: Child on swing vs Wi-Fi

Food is cooked in a microwave by the same law of resonance. The energy pulsations occur at 2.45 GHz (2.5 billion times per second), which is enough to heat the food by violently oscillating its water molecule. Think of it like those pirate boats at the amusement park that go upside down, but at warp speed. This grown man will happily take the merry-go-round. Only real men ride pink horses.

Our heart and brain waves also go merrily round and round in Earth’s ionosphere - the electrical envelope that sustains life. Just as the pent up electrical potential of our planet is discharged with each lighting strike, our thoughts are designed to pulse in unison with the heartbeat of the Earth. The brainwave present most of our adult life is the alpha wave pattern, which beats at the same rate as the Schumann resonance at 8 Hz. When we’re in the flow state, laughing, learning or meditating, our brains tend to be in the alpha frequency. The wavelength of the Schumann resonance is 25,000 miles, which equals the circumference of the Earth. This means that every 8 pulses (1 second) our brains circle the planet! We were made to be in resonance with nature, however manmade radio waves can puncture our fragile electrical envelope and create psychological, as well as ecological disturbances.

Harm money

What happens when we surround ourselves in a field that oscillates at a rate billions of times faster than what we’ve ever known as a species? Is there a way to resonate with these artificial frequencies? Some would say all we have to do is “raise our vibration.” Even if that were true, what becomes of those humans, animals, plants and insects who are defenseless against manmade radiation, or may not even know how to raise their vibration?

Some who know that wireless frequencies from our devices are a problem, but aren’t sure how to defend themselves, cling to the jewel of belief in the form of a pendant that will raise their vibration by “harmonizing” a reality that has been electronically distorted. Beliefs are powerful, and like light can bend time and space to their will.

But what if the placebo effect isn’t enough to placate the laws of physics, which dictate that a beamformed laser cell signal goes right through someone’s body, whether they’re wearing a pendant or not? Lightning rods don’t harmonize, but channel electrical power into the ground. Does this mean we should place rods in the form of pendants on our chest, especially when copper is an electrical conductor?

Whenever we’re considering any type of protective measure, it’s important to…measure! If we’re in an environment with high amounts of EMF, wearing copper or conductive silver may not be a good idea depending on ambient levels of electrosmog. Personally I would opt for more natural solutions when buffering EMF stress. I witnessed my biofield and that of Bohdanna’s expand as a colleague of ours, who is also a dowser, measured the circumference of the magnetic field emanating from our bodies before and after we placed a shungite stone on our chest. While some may question the validity of using dowsing rods to measure, this is an ancient science that is still used to find water veins and detect magnetic field lines.

Does shungite work?

Shungite is naturally magnetic, and resonates with the elements, and for this reason may be a more effective alternative when considering any type of pendant. In 2017, American beekeepers who were aware of the wireless threat to their hives tried an experiment by placing nuggets of shungite on their hives. When going in or out of the hive, the bees would walk over to the shungite nuggets and rub up against them. By the end of season, the bees’ continual rubbing had worn the nuggets down to little mounds. The overall health of the colony increased, and in a span of eleven weeks the first two hives went from 50,000 bees to an estimated half-million bees and 8 total hives. There was also no disease, mites or Colony Collapse although neighboring apiaries reported both Nosema disease and Varroa mites. If bees can happily vibrate with shungite, then we may just get some good vibes off this stone as well.

What can some of the science tell us?

One of the popular pendant manufacturers I researched claimed that their product helps protect against EMF. I decided to dig into their study and found the following flaws:

It was an open-label study, not blind, which means the participants were aware of the solutions being studied, allowing for a strong placebo effect. EMF was measured with a Gauss meter, which only detects magnetic fields and does not specifically measure electric or radiofrequency fields. Biological effects of EMF on the human body while wearing a pendant were only measured in a relatively short period of time (5-10 minutes). Long-term use of wireless tech is biocumulative and shown to lead to chronic stress.

In 2001, Dr. Beverly Rubik, a biophysicist and pioneer of biofield research, conducted a review of preliminary studies on sympathetic resonance technology (SRT), which is how pendants are purported to work. The studies were controlled and double blind, and noted potential health benefits from wearing pendants. In conclusion, Dr. Rubik states that this research “suggests that SRT may act as a subtle nudge to life’s natural dynamics, as living systems already possess the creative potential for self-restoration embedded in their dynamical design.”

While I do agree with Dr. Rubik, and believe that the theory of these devices is sound when applied to our natural environment, we also need to be aware that our bodies’ systems are constantly under assault, and may need more than a ‘subtle nudge.’ If one has an EMF environment that is pristine and has their organs firing on all cylinders, these pendants could help optimize and restore vitality. However, one should think of wearing a pendant just like taking a pill. The pill will have less of an effect on a body whose liver is full of toxins and may not be able to metabolize the medicine as effectively.

Optimizing our biofield

Dr. Rubik, in partnership with Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, has been able to bring our biofield into the light of day. Dr. Korotkov’s technique, called Gas Discharge Visualization technique (GDV), is a breakthrough in photography for direct, real-time viewing of the human energy system. This technology allows one to capture by a video camera the electro-photonic glow from an individual, plants, liquids, powders, inanimate objects and translate this into a computerized model. This allows us to see imbalances that may be influencing our well-being, and help us understand the cause of any existing imbalances showing the area of the body and the organ systems involved. The same morphogenetic field that Gurwitsch discovered over one hundred years ago can now be witnessed by the masses.

An example of a strong human biofield Source

Researchers have observed that certain practices like meditation and QiGong in those with Parkinson’s can have a positive effect in buffering our biofield, making us more resilient to stress.

However this is not the case for many of us, as self-care routines and workouts often take a back seat to quick fixes like supplements and pendants. Let’s take the example of a Substack author, who stands for hours at his computer typing articles. Even though his computer is hardwired, his screen emits some dirty electricity. These electrical fields can go internal to the body as they reduce our skin impedence (resistance to electricity). Thank you

for that tidbit of information. Fortunately the subject in question is aware of this field, which he was able to measure about two feet out from the computer screen using an AM radio. What might his biofield look like if he is chronically exposed and his head is less than 2 feet away from the screen? Would a pendant help him in this situation?

The above image is not a realistic depiction of the biofield, but an artistic rendering not associated with the research of Dr. Rubik

The ancients believed our spirit wasn’t in our body, but that our bodies were in our spirit. Vedic texts maintain that there are seven interpenetrating layers of our body, also known as the “seven heavens” of the biofield: (1) Etheric body, (2) Astral body, (3) Mental body, (4) Causal body, (5) Celestial body, (6) Ketheric body and (7) the Soul. The etheric body is also a physical layer, a fluid-like substance that flows in and out of the skin. This layer is considered part of the physical biofield and plays the important role of removing toxins from the body.

Although our ancestors instinctively knew that true nourishment occurs on the soul level, they also recognized that the body was the temple foundation of our spirit. When we have a strong body, we have a strong mind. However, our intuition does not require our mind, but our heart to lead the way. Whether we choose to carry a shungite stone in our pocket or wear jewelry that sits proudly on our chest, let’s not forget our bulletproof vest of common sense. We can fly in airplane mode as long and as far as our brainwaves will take us, but eventually our blind faith will break us.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional resources:

