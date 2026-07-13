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Dear Powerful People,

Today we’d like to listen, instead of “talk” at you with an article.

We know that for many of you, polls may not be your thing, so if you don’t feel comfortable filling out these questions, would you mind emailing us directly to info@thepowercouple.ca with any feedback you may have?

We really appreciate your time, support, and consideration.

As we mentioned a few months ago, we are slowly migrating off of Substack, and are trying to get a grip on the type of content you’d like to see moving forward, which we’ll be sending out through our other private newsletter.

Without further ado, here are some questions:

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