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Hello Beloved Readers & Listeners!

This past Tuesday we had sent out our podcast a bit early (Roman is too trigger happy with the send button, and probably had too much coffee…)

So as to not interrupt our normally-scheduled programming, we’re sending out the podcast again, especially to those of you who expect a digital morsel from The Power Couple on Thursdays…

Here’s a link to our podcast on Substack:

Join us as we discuss:

Lagom, Kafferep and Fika – Sweden’s answers to happy living

The Offline Club

The promising future of the Post Tech Era

How you can be part of the “slow tech” movement

-OR-

You can also listen on Spotify right here:

If you do listen on Spotify…

Would you mind rating our podcast on there?

Your review really helps us compete and get shown on those type of mainstream platforms which, let’s face it - don’t really promote our type of content.

We appreciate each and every single one of you.

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