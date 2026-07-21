A Slow Tech lifestyle

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Amsterdam's Offline Club Will Teach You to Socialize Without Your Phone

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Lagom, Kafferep and Fika – Sweden’s answers to happy living

The Offline Club

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How you can be part of the “slow tech” movement

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