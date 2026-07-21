The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
A Slow Tech lifestyle
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A Slow Tech lifestyle

Sweden | The Neo-Luddite Movement
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Jul 21, 2026

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Amsterdam's Offline Club Will Teach You to Socialize Without Your Phone

Join us as we discuss:

  • Lagom, Kafferep and Fika – Sweden’s answers to happy living

  • The Offline Club

  • The promising future of the Post Tech Era

  • How you can be part of the “slow tech” movement

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Additional Resources:

Who were the luddites?

Who were the luddites?

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
August 30, 2024
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