The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RobinD's avatar
RobinD
17hEdited

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes! Well said! Heavy metals displace the trace minerals in the enzymes that drive our biochemistry. You are right on target! I've been doing toxic heavy metal detox since 1989. I know it well. In addition, everyone should make sure they have adequate melanin in their body, which is created during exposure to natural sunlight. Melanin detoxes heavy metals in conjunction with distancing ourselves from technology.

And it's not just being exposed to cell phones and tech gear that brings out the symptoms of mercury toxicity. It also being exposed to AC/ DC electricity in buildings, cars, and ground; the electrical Grid. And wireless RF (radio frequency) radiation in the air.

My dietary sources of additional calcium are plain organic yogurt and ground organic egg shells.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Tami Berman's avatar
Tami Berman
14h

Getting the correct minerals is not enough to mitigate EMF sensitivity. Vitamin E is the lipid vitamin that protects the cell membrane from being leaky. Good food sources for tocotrienols are annatto seeds and Red Palm oil. Good sources for naturally balanced minerals are sea vegetables, like, irish sea moss, bladderwrack and many others. Sea minerals from sea vegetables seem to have the mineral balance that is optimal for humans. Dairy is the wrong balance for anyone other than a growing baby. Bladderwrack, or fucus vesiculosis, is in the homeopathic materia medica for being the ideal source of potassium iodide and iodine, along with all the other minerals it contains. Sea moss is condrus crispus, or carageenan and also has numerous health benefits.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture