I will make a strong case that:

✔️ The overstimulation of VGCCs are a signal that we need more calcium in the diet & supplementation.

✔️ Calcium deficiency is an epidemic.

✔️ Taking a magnesium supplement (and no calcium) for its calcium channel-blocking effects is not supporting our resilience against the EMF onslaught.

At the end of this article, we’ll learn:

👉 The importance of optimizing mineral status to resolve EMF-induced illness.

👉 Safer ways to detoxify heavy metals according to the body’s wisdom, so that we can increase our resiliency to EMF exposure.

How EMF overstimulates voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs)

If you’re aware of the hazards of EMF, you’re most likely aware of one of its leading independent researchers and voices in the wilderness of health freedom: Dr. Martin Pall , who has documented the cellular & hormonal effects of EMF.

To gain a synopsis of Dr Pall’s work on the cellular & molecular effects of EMF Radiation, I’ll take 3 snippets from his work.

In the 2013 study “Electromagnetic fields act via activation of voltage-gated calcium channels to produce beneficial or adverse effects” Pall states:

“The increased intracellular Ca2+ produced by such VGCC activation may lead to multiple regulatory responses, including the increased nitric oxide levels produced through the action of the two Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent nitric oxide synthases, nNOS and eNOS. Increased nitric oxide levels typically act in a physiological context through increased synthesis of cGMP and subsequent activation of protein kinase G. In contrast, in most pathophysiological contexts, nitric oxide reacts with superoxide to form peroxynitrite, a potent non-radical oxidant, which can produce radical* products, including hydroxyl radical and NO2 radical.”

*Note: free radicals create oxidative stress and chronic inflammation if left unchecked.

In the 2016 paper “Microwave frequency electromagnetic fields (EMFs) produce widespread neuropsychiatric effects including depression” Pall mentions:

“EMFs have been proposed to act to produce a wide variety of responses in the cell, via downstream effects of VGCC activation, including elevated intracellular calcium [Ca2+]i, excessive calcium and nitric oxide signaling and also excessive peroxynitrite, free radicals and oxidative stress.”

In the 2022 paper: “Low Intensity Electromagnetic Fields Act via Voltage-Gated Calcium Channel (VGCC) Activation to Cause Very Early Onset Alzheimer’s Disease: 18 Distinct Types of Evidence” , Pall observes:

“Increased intracellular calcium [Ca2+] i may be both central and essential to the causation of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and that increased [Ca2+] in the cells of the brain produces elevated levels of the amyloid-beta (Aβ) protein whose protein aggregates have specific and essential roles in causing AD.”

Let me break it down for you:

⚡ EMF Radiation activates voltage gated calcium channels (VGCCs), which

➡️ Increases intracellular calcium influx

➡️ acts on the Ca2+/calmodulin dependent nitric oxide synthases

➡️ reacts with superoxide to form peroxynitrite

➡️ then produces hydroxyl radical and NO2 radical (i.e. oxidative stress)

➡️ contributes to chronic fatigue, headaches, insomnia, depression, autism and a plethora of electrical illnesses.

Here’s an overview of how EMF makes us ill by acting on calcium:

You might say that there is more calcium in the extracellular matrix than inside.

You might say that high intracellular* calcium is bad.

*Note: intra means within, whereas extra means without.

This is only partially correct.

Some intracellular calcium influx is good & healthy for overall cellular function.

A flux of intracellular calcium activates:

nitric oxide, which can be a potent vasodilator

neurotransmitters & hormones such as: acetylcholine (nervous system) glucagon (blood sugar) insulin (blood sugar) secretin (pancreatic enzyme) cholecystokinin (CCK)

voluntary (& autonomic) muscle contraction of your esophageal walls, skeletal muscles etc

By having these biological pathways activated, this allows us to:

go to gym, rest & recover & form new patterns & “muscle memory”

acquire new skills at a faster rate at school or work

have sustained energy throughout the day

Might have a prosperous sex life and bear children 😉

Chronically-high stimulation of VGCCs is what ruins our vitality, and:

induces cell death (apoptosis) & DNA damage.

induces oxidative stress due to the formation of peroxynitrite & free radical damage by the Fenton reaction

depletes reserves of antioxidant reserves such as glutathione, catalase & superoxide dismutase.

Chronic stimulation of voltage gated calcium channels can lead to modern health burdens today like Alzhemier’s, epilepsy, cancer, autism, high blood pressure, headaches, dizziness, anxiety, insomnia, depression, chronic fatigue, ADHD, memory loss, dizziness, irritability, loss of appetite, nausea & tingling.

🤔 Does this indicate that you have too much calcium??

Read on…

Two people from the same background can be exposed to the same intensity of EMF but one could have one of the worst symptoms & another could be generally unfazed.

This indicates the importance of different strokes for different folks for individualized medicine.

Want to learn which stroke is good for you?

There’s A Calcium Deficiency Epidemic

Before I make my case for a calcium deficiency epidemic worldwide, I have to call out the serious calcium phobia occurring in the holistic health industry.

Lots of this phobia & overlooking calcium’s importance have to do with:

A lot of nutrition labels contain calcium (and not magnesium)

Different studies have challenged whether taking calcium is effective at reversing health conditions we would think are caused by a calcium deficiency like osteoporosis, osteopenia, kidney stones & fractures.

There is a split between mainstream organizations (e.g. Mayo Clinic, US Preventative Services Task Force, Cleveland Clinic, Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation) over calcium supplementation & whether that is warranted for prevention of fractures & osteoporosis.

There is a common saying within the holistic health space saying taking calcium “clogs your coronary arteries.”

It is a common saying between us health enthusiasts to say “take your cofactors” (e.g. magnesium, vitamin D3 & vitamin K2) so calcium doesn’t end up in the arteries.

However, based on how I synthesized the research, there is some validity to how farcical it is to take calcium in isolation. There are a lot of half-truths and lack of pertinent details that relate to how calcium is regulated in the body.

For a full breakdown of the case for calcium, here it is below:

How Does This Relate To EMF Illness?

You might think that high intracellular calcium means that we have too much calcium.

In fact, it’s the opposite.

Calcium regulation & homeostasis is critical to uncovering key clues to healing from EMF-induced illness.

A high serum calcium level increases the electrochemical gradient for calcium to flow into the cell through open VGCCs.

A high serum calcium level (hypercalcemia) is a feedback response to a low serum calcium level.

The body responds to a low serum calcium level by signalling the parathyroid to increase serum calcium levels as the blood calcium is the most important medium to maintain than other storehouses for calcium (e.g. bones, organs, muscle).

The parathyroid signals the release of parathyroid hormone (PTH) to act on the digestive tract to increase absorption of calcium from food & supplements & acts on the kidneys to activate vitamin D3 and to decrease urinary excretion of calcium.

This signal from the parathyroid is to cry out for help that you’re calcium deficient.

If you do not replete the body of calcium, the body will continue secreting parathyroid hormone (PTH). Until you do so, and it’ll continue to rob calcium from the bones to support the serum calcium level.

If the body is not repleted of calcium, PTH stays high & the serum calcium rises, this opens up the floodgates for calcium to flow into the cells through VGCCs.

And voila, the floodgates of intracellular calcium acts on the Ca2+/calmodulin dependent nitric oxide synthases then reacts with superoxide to form peroxynitrite then comes the formation of free radicals, and lo & behold EMF induced illness.

Easier said than done, but reversing the genesis of EMF illness could have been drastically reduced by not neglecting calcium.

However in spite of all that I said here, never ever ever treat a calcium deficiency in isolation.

Taking Magnesium Without Calcium = No Bueno.

Blocking calcium channel activity does not address the fact that the body is overcompensating the serum calcium level due to not repleting the calcium.

Blocking calcium channel activity does not address the excessive parathyroid hormone signaling which limits calcium excretion from the kidneys.

Blocking calcium channel activity limits depolarization of the nervous system. 4 Depolarization of the nervous system is key for functions like our heart rhythm, reflexes, neurotransmitter release (like endocannabinoids), neuroplasticity, memory formation, blood pressure & regulation of vascular tone.

Blocking calcium channel activity limits our ability to respond to stressors.

Magnesium is an incredible nutrient and an amazing electrolyte. But when we take too much magnesium because we think we’re deficient, or our soils are too low in magnesium, or believe it’s our ticket to remedy anxiety (or depression), we don’t just inhibit calcium channel activity. We also inhibit depolarization of the nervous system and disrupt a complex interconnected mineral-vitamin-hormone-glandular web that governs how our bodies function.

One way that taking magnesium based on a perceived deficiency affects this interconnected web is to lower our tissue sodium levels, which relates to mineralcorticoid (balance salt and water in our body) function.

Lowering the tissue sodium levels further depresses adrenal glandular activity & reduces our resilience against the onslaught of EMF.

I’d argue that those of us who are the most electrosensitive typically have a low sodium level on a Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis (HTMA).

Those with a low sodium level can have symptoms of chronic fatigue, anxiety, headaches, depression, memory loss & dizziness.

Just a kind reminder: I never said to avoid magnesium supplementation.

I’m saying don’t scientifically guesstimate when it comes to the complex balance of nutritional supplementation.

More EMF Sensitive = More Heavy Metal Toxic?

Research on heavy metal-induced electrosensitivity is few & far between, and a bit generic, and discusses:

inducing oxidative stress & promoting free radical damage

heavy metals acting as micro-antennas, which is similar to the effects of EMF.

combining with EMF and amplifying the toxic effects

There are two heavy metals that specifically increase our risk of being electrosensitive: aluminium & mercury.

Let’s explore why.

Why Aluminium? Well, aluminum:

✔️ is a calcium antagonist (impedes normal function) in various enzymes.

✔️ has an affinity for the skeletal system, the kidneys, the brain, lungs & the liver

✔️ has a similar atomic size to calcium. They are next to each other horizontally on the periodic table. For an element to fit into an enzyme at its binding site, it needs to have the right charge (valence) and/or the right ionic radii (radius).

✔️ increases intracellular calcium levels. A 1996 study by Gill et al found that aluminium treatment not only increased intracellular calcium levels but increased levels of lipid peroxidation, decreased fluidity of synaptic plasma membranes, and inhibited the effects of depolarization-induced calcium uptake. These are similar mechanisms to the effects of EMF radiation.

✔️ exposure is ubiquitous. Almost everyone has high tissue levels of aluminium on a Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis. Cheers Bill Gates!

✔️ toxicity can manifest in autism, chronic fatigue, brain fog, attention deficit & Alzheimer’s. It’s called the “soft-in-the-head” metal for a reason.

Why Mercury? Well, mercury:

✔️ is a calcium and magnesium antagonist.

✔️ Mercury has an affinity for the central & peripheral nervous system, the kidneys, thyroid gland & reproductive organs.

✔️ Mercury has a similar charge to calcium (+2) and can displace calcium in various enzymes including the central & peripheral nervous system

✔️ The presence of methylmercury overloaded the nervous system with intracellular calcium, which leads to overexcitation of the nervous system by glutamate, contributes to the failure of energy metabolism, contributes to reactive oxygen species (ROS) production and disrupted mitochondrial health according to a July 2012 study by Roos et al.

✔️ There is an intriguing case study by Mortazavi et al, which discovered that MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) as well as microwave radiation emitted from mobile phones significantly release mercury from dental amalgams. The study did not say that the participants had immediate symptoms from the mercury vaporization.

✔️ Microwave radiation from wireless devices has been proven to open up the blood-brain barrier (BBB), the last line of defense of our neuro-immune system. . Increased permeability of this barrier has been found in those with autism. As far back as 1970, Allan H. Frey conducted research for the US Navy and found that EMF allows other environmental toxins to leak through our BBB.

If there is one message to drive home about heavy metal toxicity & the intensity of electrosensitivity it’s that our toxic burden is like an alloy, meaning a combination of different toxins. It’s safe to say that given our astronomical exposures to heavy metals, everyone (bar none) is heavy metal-toxic to some degree.

Thus it is extremely short-sighted to seek a specific detox regimen for a specific heavy metal. Detox programs like the Andy Cutler Chelation protocol & other chelation or specific detox programs do not operate within the body’s wisdom & promote detoxification safely. I liken these protocols to going to war with your body (and no one wins).

For more insights on the shortcomings of chelation therapy, see here:

My personal finding of those who are the most electrosensitive is that they have a high number of poor eliminators on a Hair Tissue Mineral Analysis, they have a high tissue calcium level (high tissue levels of parathyroid hormone) & a low tissue sodium level (low adrenal glandular activity).

This indicates poor liver, kidney, and mitochondrial health, which makes us more susceptible to EMF-induced illness.

Closing Thoughts

Supporting your body to be more resilient against the onslaught of EMF Radiation is easier said than done.

However, you won’t be doing yourself a favor avoiding calcium supplementation and/or taking loads of magnesium by way of supplements, lotions & Epsom salt baths all in hopes of suppressing the propagation of voltage gated calcium channel activity and alleviating your EMF-induced symptoms.

How can you help your body be more resilient against the EMF onslaught?

Support the overall Mineral system, which includes:

assessing your mineral status

nourishing your body for your current metabolic type

detoxifying the body safely & according to the wisdom of the body &

promoting a lot of rest throughout all areas of your life.

