This is Part 5 of a series of strategies we can apply to mitigate EMF damage that’s already occurred.

Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:

Would you stand in a puddle during a lightning storm?

Many of us would get out of the way because we fear the lightning, yet we’ve forgotten the power of water.

Lightning without water is a flash with little power. Without water, lightning would lack the stage of clouds upon which it can spark its tones of thunder.

We also conduct charged melodies within our bodies, as our cells play the circadian music of life along with the Sun, which sings its electrical notes of light to our Earth.

Lightning strikes happen so often that our Earth’s surface cannot deplete their accumulating charge. This plays into our favor, as the resulting charge of Earth is electrically negative.

Negative charges allow for more of our electrons and energy to be able to move freely and support life’s regeneration. Positive charges seek out and deplete negative charges. This is why practices such as grounding barefoot are beneficial, as there can be up to 200 times more positive electrical current at nose-level compared to our toes.

The Ultimate Power Couple

Earth is one gigantic charged water bubble. Water (H2O) is the third most common molecule in the Universe (following the H2 and CO molecule). All life, proteins, and DNA, interface with water. How does this interface work?

The Sun is what is known as a cathode (+), and contains a positive charge that couples with the Earth’s anode (-) negative charge. This coupling is the life force that sustains us. The difference between positive and negative creates what is called charge separation. Charge separation creates the potential for powerful electrochemical reactions to take place within our body.

Our Body’s Battery

Charge separation creates the potential for power

The separated charges resemble a battery. When this separation of charge occurs in water, it creates what is called an exclusion zone, or EZ water. EZ water is also known as interfacial water because it can interface with other molecules more easily due to its structure, as compared to ordinary bulk water which may contain impurities, and does not carry the same electrical charge.

Why is charge separation so important? This separation creates electrical potential known as voltage. This potential, or electrical pressure, is what makes us able to recycle energy itself. Our bodies have their own DC electric circuit which regenerates us, and without a positive or negative end, our cells would become stagnant.

Through charge separation, our battery can deliver energy like plants do in photosynthesis. We can also liken our body’s battery to that of a hydrogen fuel cell used in vehicles:

A hydrogen fuel cell converts chemical energy stored by hydrogen fuel by breaking it apart into separate hydrogen ions, creating heat. The hydrogen ions cross over the to the right, and the left side is now more negative, creating a greater separation of charge.

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. A fuel cell with a supply of hydrogen and oxygen can be used to power devices that use electricity.

Where do we get this constant supply? Water.

What’s the difference between a standard battery and a fuel cell?

Both batteries and fuel cells convert chemical energy into electrical energy. However batteries store this chemical energy inside the battery itself, causing it to eventually run down or need recharging when there is no longer enough chemical energy to produce electricity to power the device.

Note: hydrogen is not a direct energy source, but a carrier of electricity. Its ability to carry and bind to other molecules such as oxygen is what creates energy in our body. This is why eating foods rich in hydrogen allows our metabolism to work efficiently. The more free hydrogen we have in our body, the more we are able to power our battery with negative ions.

Rather than storing chemical energy inside itself, a hydrogen fuel cell receives a supply of chemical energy, or charge, from the outside.

When it comes to the EZ hydrogen battery of our body, where does this outside power come from?

Our Solar Battery

We all know that the Sun powers life here on Earth. Could water also receive energy from the Sun in the same way other life forms do?

In their studies of how light interacts with water, Gerald Pollack, along with other scientists, have discovered that water does in fact use UV and infrared light to build its electrical potential. Water was found to absorb infrared (IR) light the most, and IR is the most abundant form of light we receive from the Sun.

Infrared light, specifically at the frequency of 3000nm, builds the EZ (exclusion zone) of water, and drives the battery of our cells by creating more charge separation. The more IR we receive, the more we build our EZ battery. The less IR we receive, the more we drain our power.

Increasing IR grows our EZ, while decreasing IR light diminishes EZ

How does water insulate us from EMF?

There are two different types of EMFs (electromagnetic fields): Native (from the Sun & Cosmos) & non-native EMF/ nnEMF (from technology such as cell phones).

Infrared light is a type of EMF that the Sun emits, and can penetrate our tissues as well as the ocean floor due to its longer wavelengths.

For a more in-depth understanding of what EMFs are, please read:

The exclusion zone (EZ) of water surrounds our cells, and acts as a buffer so that crucial metabolic processes and recycling of waste products can occur. You can think of the EZ as a wire coating to our body’s electrical circuitry. Without this form of shielding, sparks would fly, and fires would burn our house down.

When EZ is diminished, toxicity in our body is more likely to occur. This toxicity happens due to the formation of free radicals. Free radicals are generated when our body doesn’t have enough electrons to donate to certain processes. To make matters worse, nnEMFs drain our bodies of the necessary electrons we need.

Our World’s Faraday Cage

Ever wonder how it’s possible that certain creatures can survive in the depths of the ocean without oxygen? What drives our electrical system and the battery of water? Infrared light - which not only can reach those ancient sea monsters, but has even been shown to penetrate our skull.

Other light frequencies such as UV and blue light (which we also get from our phones) can’t penetrate as deeply. This is why it’s so important to build our body’s EZ battery with Sunlight, as infrared is present in 42% of the solar spectrum.

When we grow our EZ, we strengthen our body’s native shielding against harmful nnEMFs by creating a type of natural faraday cage.

What is Structured Water?

Isn’t water just water?

There are two types - bulk water, which can carry other elements and impurities, and EZ/ structured water, which literally excludes all other elements other than hydrogen and oxygen.

EZ water is able to fulfill its role as a battery since it is able to maintain a stable, honeycomb structure of multiple “sheets” of water stacked on top of one another. These layers create the EZ:

Structured water

Water is actually a type of liquid crystal, as shown by Mark Chaplin. Crystals can transmit energy through a process known as piezoelectricity. In his seminal work The Body Electric, Dr. Robert O. Becker found that even our bones regulate their own growth and repair through piezoelectricity.

In geometry, water is known as an icosahedron - a shape with 20 similar faces intersecting at the same three-dimensional angles.

Fat makes water?

Fat may not mix with water, but studies have shown that when we eat fat, and burn fat, our cells make the water they need to stay hydrated. For example, burning 100 grams of fat produces about 110 grams (g) of water in our bodies, whereas burning 100 g of carbohydrate yields only 55 g of water.

“Fat also plays a role in structuring the water in our cells, our cytoplasm. Furthermore it allows our heart to more easily move blood through our circulatory system.” Here’s an in-depth article on how our ancestors would use fat in their diets for optimal nutrition, by Kyle Young :

Solutions, Remedies, Antidotes

How I structure my water

As temperature drops, water becomes more electron-dense, and as a result contains more oxygen (O2). More electrons = more power to build our battery.

There are lots of “structuring machines” out there, which may or may not work. That's why I stick with what our ancestors would have had: silica derived from the Earth. Studies have shown silica and clay to be effective in structuring our water.

Structuring water with diatomaceous earth

I got a 10 lb bag of diatomaceous earth (DE) from the Tractor Supply Company (TSC)…way cheaper than amazon! Check at your local nursery or farm supply store. Make sure you get food grade, this way you can of course drink it, with the added benefit of mixing it into your garden soil.

I especially like to sprinkle it around vegetables such as cabbage or cauliflower, as I’ve found that slugs and other pests love going for the stuff that I love. Figures.

DE can get help get rid of or deter all sorts of garden pests, including slugs, snails, roaches, millipedes, earwigs, silverfish, crickets – and aphids. Basically the sharp-edged particles of DE penetrate the exoskeletons of pests, causing dehydration and potentially killing them. Trust me, I don’t like to kill animals, but I’ve found this to be the least toxic and natural alternative.

DE also contains trace amounts of other essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and iron.

I leave a jug of water outside constantly, and the infrared light of the Sun, combined with the DE charges it for me. There are way more extensive and efficient methods of charging water, which I am going to try soon. I know that

does a workshop on this, and builds charging towers that look like water monuments even God would admire:

You are more powerful than you know.

Roman S Shapoval

