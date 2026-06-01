The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
26m

I am purchasing an Above phone. Have you heard of it?

https://rumble.com/v7ajbak-these-privacy-first-devices-give-the-middle-finger-to-big-tech-w-hakeem-anw.html

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