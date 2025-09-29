Is autism an electrical illness?
Beyond vaccines: the missing link | Tactics mothers can take to prevent and heal autism
Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:
1. What is autism’s EMF history?
2. What does diabetes have to do with autism?
3. What is a neuro-immune disorder?
4. How are pulsed EMFs more harmful than continuous wave EMF?
5. How does light shape autism?
6. What does E = mc2 have to do with autism?
7. How folic acid supplements create autism
8. How UV light helps prevent autism
9. The EMF protocol for healing autism
Tylenol isn’t a red pill, it’s a red herring that many swallow to alleviate the pain of knowing a truth that has stared us down for over thirty years:
Heavy metals and brain tissue don’t mix well.
Did you know that a mother’s rheumatoid arthritis or inflammatory diseases like celiac can elevate a newborn’s risk for autism by 80 to 350%?1
Did you know that folic acid supplemention can increase the risk of autism?23
Children today have more creature comforts, but are turning into creatures of a technology that makes them anything but comfortable.
Neuro-immune disorders such as autism as well as Alzheimer’s have skyrocketed in the past 30 years, with early-onset dementia becoming more prevalent. Between 1991 and 2010 alone, “death by neurological disease” has increased 663 % for women living in the US.4
Autism’s history of radiation
Until 1912, autism had not even been discovered. It wasn’t until 1940, after humans were first exposed to wireless radiation such as the telegraph, radio, radar, and electrification of our homes, for this illness to appear in the medical literature.5
Did you know that the tech boom coincided with a vaccine boom?
Prior to 1980, only microwaves were commercially available in any significant quantity. The general public rapidly adopted other electronic technologies in laptops and cell phones after 1990. Electromagnetic fields from device use have grown exponentially every year since 1990 in the Western world. This explosive growth curve fits autism growth rates perfectly:
Back in 1980, 1 in 2500 children had autism.
Today that number is 1 in 44.
After a measles outbreak in 1989–1991, the U.S. Vaccines for Children Program was authorized in 1993 to ensure that eligible children would have free access to all CDC-recommended vaccines.
Vaccines contain metals like aluminum, which are highly reactive to electromagnetic radiation.
Let’s back up even more to the 1950s.
Many new ailments such as Lyme, Legionnaire’s, AIDS, as well as diabetes have exploded since 1950. In the example of diabetes, a metabolic disorder, sugar consumption did not rise at all between 1922-1984, yet rates exploded tenfold.6
In 1997, diabetes cases soared 31% in one year. This is the same year that digital cell phones began commercial service. Digital phones use higher frequencies of 2.45 GHz (what most Wi-Fi runs on). Before 1997, only hybrid digital-analog phones were available commercially, and used frequencies of 850 MHz, which contain less energy per meter. After 1997, cell phones were no longer a luxury and became a commonplace necessity.
Before 1997, rural areas of the US did not have cell towers.7
In August 1997 the first digital TV transmitter was launched in Sweden. That autumn the first ‘hot-spots’ for mobile connection to the Internet were also introduced to serve traveling executives in hotels, train stations, airports, gas stations etc. 8
“But the real big thing that came into practical use by the whole population was the introduction of the dual-band mobile system. The reason was that the number of available connections in cities was too small for the rapidly increasing demand. GSM 1800 (higher frequency than 1G) offered many more connections in crowded cities and solved the problem.”
~ Olle Johansson, Professor of Neuroscience at Karolinska Institute
Here is a graph from their study showing a marked uptick in negative health outcomes in Sweden beginning in 1997:
What does does diabetes have to do with autism?
Both diabetes and autism are disorders of our immune system.9
Many previous ailments once considered strictly genetic like autism have an epigenetic, or environmental, origin. Environmental toxins like wireless radiation create an inflammatory response, which then affects genes like MHC110. MHC1 not only regulates our immune response but also controls neurogenesis (aka our origins of nerve growth).
What is a neuro-immune disorder?
These types of disorders affect all people of all ages and up to 30 percent of the US population.11 Examples include: seizures, vertigo, anxiety, depression, and ADHD, to name a few. Autism and Alzheimer’s are two major neuro-immune disorders.
By disrupting our MHC1 gene, wireless radiation can not only put us in a chronically-stressed state, but can also decrease our amount of microglia in the central nervous system.12
Microglia are our brain’s protectors, and help facilitate communication of immune cells across our blood-brain barrier so that they can clean up toxins.
For example, microglia remove neurons that don’t communicate properly, thus ensuring that information transfer between neurons is not interrupted. These also help clean up clumps of abnormally shaped proteins that accumulate and are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease or Parkinson’s disease.13
Our blood-brain barrier (BBB) is not easily crossed, however is made more permeable by EMFs (electromagnetic fields) such as Wi-Fi and other sources. Increased permeability of this barrier has been found in those with autism. As far back as 1970, Allan H. Frey conducted research for the US Navy and found that EMFs allow other environmental toxins to leak through our BBB.
We are all exposed to these fields daily, even without Wi-Fi14, as our laptop chargers and wiring in our walls create pulses of electricity, which can also render our BBB more permeable if the source of EMF is not remediated.
How does light shape autism?
The autistic tend to have sleep disorders and are sensitive to touch, light, and sound. They also tend to have less melanin in their skin15 and retina.16 The presence of melanin pigment in an embryo’s retina is the signal that initiates how our nervous system wires itself from our eyes to our hormonal master clock, the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), and from the SCN deep into our brain. The SCN controls our circadian rhythms, and our pupillary response to bright light.
Melanin is also located in the cochlea of our ear, and allows us to convert light into sound we can hear.17 Brain surgeons likebelieve that when the melanin pigment is not created correctly at birth, this can lead humans and other species to exhibit atavism, where traits of distant ancestors can reappear in the modern day. Early primates were loners, and social networking became a big trait later on in the evolutionary history of the primate. This could be why those with autism exhibit symptoms of anti-social behavior.
“Insufficient coding for retinal pigment launches an earlier, more stable genetic package directing a different targeting of optic neurons and this results in autism.”
~ Jack Kruse, M.D.
Personally I’m not sure, but the link between light and the evolution of species is one that is often ignored, while father time gets center stage.
What does E = mc2 have to do with autism?
Energy = mass X speed of light squared
I believe if we can get the autistic to change their light environment, by absorbing full spectrum sunlight along with more near-infrared, and eliminating artificial blue light, we can increase the viability of their melanin, which acts as an antioxidant powerhouse.
For all you physics geeks:
Isn’t it fascinating how light and Father Time are directly related?
Time eats our light during the day, only to then give it back the next morning, after it has slowed down in our brains enough to fill the timeless void of our dreams. But I digress…
Have you ever stopped to think how and why at different times of the day, the light from our Sun changes?
Assuming the speed of light (c) stays constant (father Time is constantly on our case) in order to increase energy (E) in this equation, we would need to increase mass.
How do we do this in our bodies?
My perspective is that we increase the amount of skin (water in the mitochondrial matrix) we expose to light in the form of near-infrared photons and sunlight.
The Sun’s light is constant, yet its wavelengths (energy) are variable. For instance, water creates perfect hydrogen bonds, which our bodies can then use to optimize our nervous system at 3000 nanometers (infrared wavelength).
Let’s stop building hydrogen bombs, and start building structured water in our cells. This way we can make Father Time fill up on water (a glass of water slows light down) so he’s less hungry for our energy!
How folic acid supplements may create autism
Natural folate is needed in the brain for the synthesis of crucial brain chemicals such as norepinephrine, serotonin, and dopamine.
However, folic acid (the synthetic version of folate) is not absorbed the same way, and needs to be converted by our livers, which may not always happen correctly as gene mutations may occur during the process.18
Studies have also indicated that expecting mothers who supplement with folic acid put their newborns at an increased risk of autism.19 Could this be why the autistic become poor absorbers of ultraviolet radiation, as metabolic pathways like the one shown below get disrupted?
Natural folate is also destroyed by intense UV-A and UV-C sunlight. Could this be nature’s way of telling us we don’t need folate during the hotter months?
Dark skin protects the stores we have, but there is now proof that folate levels are designed to be low when the solar radiation is strong in the local environment.
UV: The first supplement every mom needs
This is another reason why I believe the autistic could benefit with more infrared light, as this wavelength helps build darker skin so that it can absorb more UV, along with melanin and folate as a result.
Mothers need serotonin to prevent autism. However, mothers first need to produce tryptophan, which can be created in the (full-spectrum sunlight) presence of UV light at 290nm:
The autistic also need a way to absorb UV-B, so that they can make vitamin D. Having the right amount of LDL cholesterol is also crucial for this process to occur.
Note: those of us in developed nations are now ingesting excess folates in three ways: as natural folates from food, synthetic folic acid added to processed grains and synthetic vitamin supplements.
3 ways to counter autism
✅ Reduce EMF to support heavy metal detox
Practitioners like Dietrich Klinghardt, who have helped countless families with autisitc children, have discovered that reducing EMF in the home is a potent tactic in reducing symptoms. When wireless radiation is reduced, this allows our bodies to detoxify heavy metals at a faster rate than with wireless EMF present.20
A pilot study conducted by Klinghardt in Seattle (a Big Tech hub), found that EMF “may be the undiscovered key contributing - if not causative - factor in neurological impairments in children, including autism.”
We need to get back to the basics first, so that we can create a sleep sanctuary that is free of EMF. There are many ways we can do this, but at the very least we can begin by shutting off power to our bedroom.
One particular reason to avoid RF (radiofrequency) radiation exposure during pregnancy is that an embryo or fetus may not be fully protected by amniotic fluid for extended periods of time due to the natural movement of the embryo or fetus within the womb.
Secondly, the pelvic structure promotes deep RF radiation penetration and that radiation can be absorbed within the developing embryo or fetus. Do not keep your phone on your lap.
Consider this: if you need to have a phone to stay in touch, or you need it to work “for a living”, ask yourself how much it’s contributing to your actual “living”? Many people have informed me how their lives have improved without a cell phone, but we’ve been programmed to believe the opposite.
✅ Supplement with light
Get tons of AM sunlight, as well as near infrared (NIR), which will increase subcellular melatonin. Even the fetus will absorb NIR, and create melatonin.
✅ Supplement with supplements (that work)
I follow Dietrich Klinghardt’s heavy metal detox protocol, and added some of my own twists. Not all of my routine is included here. I like to take:
Chlorella 30 minutes before a meal, or mixed with some coconut cream for a ketogenic protein that lasts and keeps my blood sugar stable.
Cilantro tincture (homemade, in vodka) - this I will sometimes take with chlorella, but only after taking chlorella for about 3 weeks, as ciltantro can pull out toxins too quickly and then redistribute them into tissues where they can do more damage. Chlorella helps purify the blood beforehand, and prime our system for further detox. * This is a powerful detox protocol - consider speaking to your naturopath before proceeding.
Pau d’arco bark tea - this helps us increase stores of NADH, which allows us to decrease inflammation by donating hydrogen electrons to cellular processes that need them most. More info on NADH can be found here. I steep the bark overnight and then either drink the water first thing in the morning, or blend it into my smoothie along with some lemon juice and water before adding other ingredients, so that I don’t destroy the bark’s beneficial compounds (citric acid prevents oxidation).
A reflection:
In a day and age where we aimlessly peruse our ‘self-checked out’ aisle…
self-absorbed with the numbing comforts of our artificial light
maybe the Gods are trying to tell us…
Not to gaze into the abyss of our ego
But let our soul shine as our eyes reach for the sky.
autism (n.)
coined in 1912 by Swiss psychiatrist Paul Bleuler from Greek autos "self" (see auto-) + -ismos suffix of action or of state (see -ism). The notion is of "morbid self-absorption."
We are more powerful than we know,
If you found this episode valuable, would consider sharing it?
Your post connecting autism to EMF exposure opens up a chilling perspective that grabs me as a parent dead-set on keeping my kids safe from unseen threats. The idea that electromagnetic fields might play a role in neurological conditions like autism aligns with my own worries, especially after noticing headaches and fatigue spike with heavy wireless use at home. Switching off my router with a simple timer at night has been a game-changer, creating a calmer space for my family, which led me to write an article diving into how EMF radiation can quietly undermine our health, with practical tips like reducing Wi-Fi to shield my little ones. Your exploration of this link is a bold call to dig deeper into what’s affecting our kids. If my insights on protecting our families from EMF resonate, I’d love for you to subscribe to my Substack for more ways to safeguard our loved ones! Full article: https://sleuthfox.substack.com/p/wireless-techs-deadly-grip #EMFAutismLink #KidsSafety #TechHealth #FamilyProtection
Roman, this is an interesting topic. But before you or I make any conclusions on the EMF vs Autism topic, please note, this guy you quote Dr. Olle Johansson. I have recently proven that he is spouting the the same snake-oil position of computer generated drug resistant E. Coli as being caused by EMFs as the guys making up computer generated Sars-C-2. https://protonmagic.substack.com/p/drug-resistant-ecoli-and-covid-have
This is an excerpt of how I proved this. "I" below is Proton Magic:
---------------------------------
While EMFs causing illness has its truth, I wondered why the entire emf-wired world was not getting drug-resistant E. Coli. So I set out to find out how they determine if an E. Coli is drug-resistant to begin with. Olle said:
"Extended Spectrum Beta-Lactamase found in some bacteria that makes them resistant to certain antibiotics and spreading in Europe. The study was recently published in the journal Eurosurveillance (Kohlenberg et al. 2024)". https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11583312/
I was sHoCkEd to find the journal on E. Coli drug resistance was "Eurosurveillance", the exact same journal where Corman/Drosten made up the fake Covid pcr test!! and these authors sit on the board of this journal!!! The trust level of this Journal should be quite zilcho!
So I looked up how they found the drug resistant genes in the paper's Data Collection section:
Short-reads were assembled using SPAdes v3.15.5 [6] and long-reads using Flye v2.9.4
I looked up SPAdes and Flye. They are computer assembling metagenomic software- meaning they use pcr primers (lol) and assemble (not find) short or longer reads, that are glued together to make a "gene" by software like Illumina used in SPAdes. The SAME SOFTWARE that printed the Sars-CoV-2 genome we all love. Flye is an acrobat, it even does single-molecule seq reads. Yes, it reads what a computer says.
👉It’s all made up by a computer, just like Sars-CoV-2.
On antibiotic resistant E Coli, we have the question of whether this bacteria is pathogenic in healthy hosts to begin with, EMFs or not. Probably not as E Coli is everywhere.
-----------------------------------------------------