Did you know that our ears convert the light around us into sound?

How does this happen?

Why should you care?

First - I’ll explain the basics of how.

Our cochlea is spiraled and covered internally with a pigment called melanin.

Melanin is way more than just a pigment - it’s akin to a computer chip (think semiconductor) that processes the information of light, using frequencies such as UV (ultraviolet) to structure how we perceive sound.

Aside from melanin, we have a crystal structure in our ear’s cochlea called the tectorial membrane that can process electrical signals, and convert the charged particles of photons (light) into what are known as phonons (sound waves).

For a deeper dive into this process you can check out this article:

The melanin of our cochlea sits in a fluid called endolymph. This fluid contains potassium (K). All biochemical processes have an electrical component, as the voltage created from EMFs, both native (Sunlight) and non-native (WiFi, electrical outlets etc) create what are known as ions. These ions will then attract certain elements like potassium or calcium.

What powers the computer chip that is melanin?

Sunlight powers our bodies’ little batteries called mitochondria, causing a spark of electricity that the potassium (K) of our endolymph then uses to create UV light. Melanin then uses this light for crucial metabolic reactions such as fighting cancer.

The more UV we are able to absorb, the more melanin we build on our cochlear sound-proofing surface, which houses our sound-processing system.

You can think of potassium as our diode in this formula for life. A diode is a two-terminal electronic component that conducts current primarily in one direction.

How we hear light

Melanin is crucial in not only helping us absorb more UV (ultraviolet) light that our bodies can use, it also helps us regulate extra amounts of calcium (Ca). This is important because EMFs from wireless devices can drive excess calcium into our organs, leading to a myriad of health issues such as arthritis and blood clots.

An imbalance of calcium in our inner ear may lead to a literal imbalance by causing symptoms similar to that of Meniere's disease, along with ringing in the ears (tinnitus).

For a full understanding of the melanin miracle molecule, I suggest you read:

Notice the spiral seashell structure of our cochlea?

Melanocytes stimulate melanin production by absorbing UV Sunlight

Do you know why the melanin of our cochlea is a dark brown, and our neuromelanin (substantia nigra) located deep in our brain is black?

The darker the pigment, the more light it absorbs. We are light beings.

Absorbing Infrared A so that I can soak up more UV to build antioxidants

Airpods are for airheads

Devices such as airpods and fitbits use radiofrequency (RF-EMF), which creates oxidative stress, stealing electrons from our tissues.

A hallmark of sound health is having a net negative charge, and being able to donate electrons (negative charge) to many cellular processes that need them. This is why food high in NAD+ is crucial, along with practices like grounding.

When we lose electrons, we also become dehydrated more easily as our bodies require charged (structured) water to work. This structured water is what can ultimately lowers the violent vibrations our bodies experience as a result of EMFs from wireless devices such as airpods.

The light that we “hear” from airpods have short wavelengths with high intensity. These wavelengths cause us to lose nitric oxide (NO), which when balanced helps us maintain healthy circulation (think beets) and maintain energy levels.

Airpods also create massive amounts of radiation, which not only can cause brain tumors but lead to memory loss.

Airpod and Wireless Earbud Facts

from a comprehensive article linked here by EHT Trust:

AirPods, like other Bluetooth headsets and earbuds, will constantly transmit signals of microwave radiofrequency radiation (RF) while they are in your ears, whether you are using them or not.

Airpods and wireless earphones sit right near your skull. They transmit RF directly next to your brain and ear, and the RF is absorbed into your brain and ear tissues.

Apple’s second generation AirPods are Bluetooth Class 1 – meaning they reach to hundreds of feet away and emit higher radiation compared to other Bluetooth devices.

The left AirPod communicates with the right AirPod using a technology called “near field magnetic induction” (NFMI). The fields go right through your brain. Magnetic fields are linked to cancer and oxidative stress.

The bigger picture: in the future humans won’t be fighting robots, but many are becoming robots.

A thought-provoking article by

:

Remember - melanin absorbs UV light. This happens when we’re in Sunlight. The Sun charges the water in our cells, and allows amino acids like tyrosine, the building blocks of life, to be activated. This then leads to the creation of melanin along with important neurotransmitters like dopamine.

source: Alexander Wunsch

If we sit around inside or have airpods in us, our light environment will be compromised. Stick with airtube headsets, or revive your boombox - if you’re old enough like me to remember the days of jamming out on your stereo like a boss.

Real men buy batteries

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman

P.S. Many of the concepts I’ve written about hear I have learned from

.

I highly recommend his Patreon blog for anyone who wants to take a deeper dive into the quantum physics of light and sound.

https://www.patreon.com/DrJackKruse

