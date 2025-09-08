Subscribe now

A few months ago Bohdanna and I traveled to Arizona to check out the state as a potential new place to live. I’ve always been fascinated with the Southwest - a place where the rugged red landscape reflects itself in the warm heart of its people. After driving through a good part of the state, we settled on the town of Prescott due to its cowboy charm, its placid lakes, and the fact that they get snow!

Our first positive experience was landing in Phoenix, “America’s friendliest airport”, and finding that the handrails of the escalators were sanitized using UV light. Honestly, we could care less about the sanitized handrails, since we have a robust immune system. However, in our view, using light instead of toxic cleaners is a quantum leap in the right direction.

UV-sterilized escalator at Phoenix Airport

One of the reasons we decided to move to Arizona is exactly for this reason: light.

I got a job selling industrial magnetic induction lights based on Nikola Tesla’s “Forever Bulb.” Since I detest LED streetlights with a passion, my focus will be on changing them out for Tesla Street Bright™ lights, which are full spectrum, don’t flicker, or emit dirty electricity. I’ll also be focused on helping farms and hospitals address biosecurity with full spectrum UV germicidal lamps called Sterile Bright®, which would replace chemical disinfectants.

These lights also help cows produce more milk, and increase meat production for cattle and poultry as the frequencies are more bio-compatible than LED.

The state gets almost three hundred days of sun on average, and has higher levels of UV than most areas of North America. If you’ve followed us for a while, you’re well aware of the massive health benefits of properly absorbing ultraviolet light into our skin and eyes.

The second reason we’re moving?

To be on the front lines of the frequency war, and help remediate skyrocketing levels of EMF brought on by AI. In the past few months, I had gotten many enticing job offers paying hundreds of thousands of dollars from solar power companies, which I had to turn down since I know how much dirty electricity many solar power inverters can produce. Right now there is an AI Gold Rush happening in Arizona, with solar power as the fuel. While the US government has passed The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) that gives homeowners a financial incentive to install solar, what most don’t know is that they are the ones whose energy and human capital is being harvested.

The AI factories of the future will not be able to sustain themselves at the current pace of electric power production in the US. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects residential electricity rates to increase steadily by as much as 18% in the next few years, far outstripping the annual inflation rate of about 2.7%. The ugly Beautiful Bill is expected to make energy more expensive, impact jobs, and make it more difficult to meet rising energy demand. Michael O'Boyle, acting policy team director of Energy Innovation, estimates wholesale energy prices will increase by 74% by 2035, resulting in a $170 annual increase in the average household energy bill. Some 760,000 jobs could be lost.

States that are the biggest losers in terms of energy cost increases and job losses from the OBBBA are South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and North Carolina. To make matters worse, The Department of Energy warns that blackouts could increase by 100 times in 2030 if the U.S. continues to shutter reliable power sources and fails to add additional capacity. This is where solar comes in.

Rise of the Phoenix

Arizona’s vibrant data center market benefits from the state’s low cost of energy and highly ranked grid reliability, due to relatively few weather-related power outages. Google, Apple, Meta, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, PayPal, American Express, and GoDaddy operate data centers in Arizona. Arizona boasts more than 233 AI-related startups, with more on the way.

Hadrian, a defense contractor, announced a total $260 million in new capital sourced from Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. This will include a 270,000-square foot facility that will have dedicated teams focused on shipbuilding and naval defense production. Hadrian’s aim is to modernize American manufacturing by leveraging advanced automation to deliver mass-produced parts for aerospace and defense companies in a fraction of the time. The company says its system can train new employees—some of whom have zero prior factory experience—within 30 days. Until AI takes over.

Nvidia, the most valuable company in the world, will manufacture some of its artificial intelligence chips in the United States for the first time. The chipmaker, which previously produced most of its chips in Taiwan, plans to invest up to $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years. Nvidia’s AI super computers will serve as the engines for AI factories.

Apart from the practical reasons for constructing the AI capital of the world in Arizona, such as a stable climate and low energy costs, there is a deeper esoteric meaning underpinning the foundations of this revolution. The Phoenix dates back to the time of the Phoenicians and Greco-Egyptians. This mythical bird is recognized as a symbol of immortality and resurrection, having been reborn through the fire of its past life. In ancient Egyptian mythology, the Phoenix was associated with the sun god Ra, symbolizing the daily rebirth of the sun and the cycle of life and death. In Greek mythology, the Phoenix was said to live for 500 years before setting itself ablaze, only to rise from the ashes as a new bird.

The original Great Seal of The United States contained not an eagle, but a Phoenix. In 1782, Freemason William Barton had proposed a Phoenix in flames as a symbol of a renewed liberty. According to 33rd Degree Freemason and author, Manly P. Hall, the United States was founded by Masons trained in European mysticism. Hall had stated in his infamous book, The Secret Teachings of All Ages that the mysterious symbol mistakingly thought to be the American Eagle, in reality, is the Phoenix.

L- The Great Seal, front C- The Great Seal, Eye of Providence, rear R- depiction of a phoenix by Friedrich J. Bertuch (1806)

The legend of the Phoenix was first told in the City of the Sun, also known as Heliopolis. Greek philosophers had written how the Phoenix was first seen in Heliopolis during the reign of Pharaoh Seth. Seth was known in Egypt as the god of violence and darkness, presiding over a black land. The answer to darkness? Light.

Arizona is the sunniest place in America, where a New Order for the Ages (Novus Ordo Seclorum) is emerging. We should also note the purple hue of the Phoenix, and its relation to royalty since time immemorial. This bird of the sun most represents the violet wavelength, which regenerates our nervous and immune system, and wards off disease by building melanin in our body. Rather than pining for artificial clouds of data in a dark sky sapped of life-giving water, we may yet tap into the cosmic source of The One Intelligence, soaring above us and through us along God’s Highway of Frequency of Fire.

Arizona’s Chinese Railroad of AI

In the 1800s, the Chinese were the largest group of immigrants to the West. Immigrants worked in a variety of trades, such as mining, small businesses, farming, ranching, and especially with the railroad. Southern Pacific Railroad hired 1,300 railroad employees for the hazardous task of extending the railroad through the Arizona desert in November of 1878.

Almost all of the employees were Chinese Americans (1,100) who worked long hours at $1 a day. These hard-working men played a major part in the growth and development of the US, as they built a railroad that eventually connected the east coast with the west coast and made travel more comfortable, faster, efficient and economical during the 1800-1900s. Today a new wave of immigration, and an artificial railroad that will tear through the ionosphere is being built.

In 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) began construction of a 1,100 acre campus, and is the largest foreign direct investment in US history, with a total of $165 billion. TSMC’s chips power more than 12,000 products — from smartphones, electric vehicles to AI systems and aerospace technologies. TSMC Arizona will be the most advanced semiconductor facility on U.S. soil:

SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son wants to team up with TSMC in building a vast $1 Trillion AI and robotics complex in Arizona that could include the establishment of a free-trade zone. He has already pledged $500bn to the Stargate project to scale up US data centres and AI infrastructure with OpenAI and Oracle. Son aims to create a version of Shenzen, China’s vast manufacturing hub, in Phoenix.

While promises of a brighter future sound wonderful, all of this building and innovation has a tremendous cost, paid for by the people. For instance, a medium-sized data center uses the same amount of energy as around 300,000 households. The Amazon data center recently proposed and rejected by Tucson residents, would have comprised a total of 10 buildings totaling two million sq feet.

Entire water plants are being built to power data centers and AI factories. For instance, a 15-acre Industrial Reclamation Water Plant will support TSMC’s first two manufacturing facilities, and is expected to be operational in 2028. TSMC alone will use 16.4 million gallons of water daily. The mainstream media in Arizona spins this story positively, stating that “due to the company's water reuse and recycling efforts, the city will have to provide only about 4.2 million gallons.” What happens until 2028? Will residents even have enough water?

The rejected Amazon data center in Tucson would have had to use drinking water for its cooling systems for at least the first two years of operation until it could switch to using treated wastewater. Local opposition group No Desert Data Center was formed to mobilize residents against the project over its water use and potential impact on the area.

"The rejection of Project Blue by Tucson City Council is a huge victory for our desert community and would not have happened without thousands of Tucsonans coming out to vehemently oppose it," the group said in a statement.

Arizona is already facing a drought, with government restrictions on water use, and AI will only boil off more steam. Professor Shaolei Ren, at UC/Riverside’s Electrical & Computer Engineering Dept., calculated the amount of water that data centers use to cool servers. Ren and his colleagues estimate that a conversation of about 20-50 questions with the AI chatbot GPT-3 "drinks" a 16-ounce (500ml) bottle of water. While this may not seem like much, when the model is fielding billions of queries, this adds up. Think about that the next time you do a mindless search for something your brain could probably remember anyway.

The other problem is that data centers use massive cooling towers to get rid of the excess heat.

“Many data centers in Arizona are just using cooling towers that is evaporating water 24/7 to move the heat to the outside environment.” ~ Professor Shaolei Ren

While these towers are being lauded for their carbon and energy savings, we should keep in mind that the only energy these systems save are for themselves. Since the dawn of “energy efficient” appliances brought on by the 1970s oil embargo, technologies like switch mode power supplies have created high frequencies known as dirty electricity, which are harmful to humans and the planet. As a result, these factories will obviously be a net polluter for the region.

What’s the good news?

The key to the future lies in the rubble of the past. Having vision isn’t easy, when everyone else doesn’t want to see the possibilities. As Twain said, “when you find yourself on the side of the majority, it’s time to pause and reflect.” This adage can’t be more apropos in today’s stampede off the robotic cliff. When Interstate I-40 was being built in 1980s Arizona, it was a deathblow to many towns along historic Rte 66. However, one town survived economically, since they tapped into what so many crave: nostalgia. Ask yourself: would you rather travel on I-40, or Rt 66?

[Source] Fortune Magazine,

:

“Take Williams, Arizona, which is two-and-half-hours north of Phoenix and is a former boom town on Route 66 that was known as the “gateway” to the Grand Canyon. Route 66, the historic highway that was built in 1926, helped Williams become a major stop for travelers, bustling with shops, motels and restaurants catering to tourists en route to the canyon. Williams also boasted the Grand Canyon Railway, which began taking passengers to the Canyon’s South Rim in 1901.

But by the 1980s, I-40 was built in the name of progress, part of a nationwide highway revolution designed to supercharge commerce and tourism. It came at a cost: I-40 bypassed dozens of Route 66 towns, draining them of traffic and relevance. Many faded away into ghost towns—but Williams was an exception.

Williams was the last town on Route 66 to be bypassed by I-40, holding out until 1984 by filing lawsuits that were only dropped when the state agreed to construct three exits providing direct access. But even with the exits, the town suffered since I-40 diverted traffic around the town, rather than through it like Route 66. Even worse, the Grand Canyon Railway—once a big tourist draw—had stopped running in 1968, more than 15 years before the interstate highway was built, after the rise of the automobile undercut rail travel.

Today, the town is a bustling tourist town that was revived by leaning into nostalgia. The Grand Canyon Railway was repurchased and restored, resuming service in 1989 and soon becoming the town’s biggest employer. Williams also pushed to preserve its Route 66 identity, opening the Route 66 Museum and reviving historic buildings.”

The Grand Canyon Railway offers a connection to a past that’s more fascinating that any algorithm. We can ride along the same tracks on a train that could’ve been robbed by a horse-riding bandit, and see a close resemblance of the Old West. The Railway offers historic narration, live entertainment with Western musicians and actors, comfortable, vintage-style seating, and panoramic desert views.

Although history may be told by the victor, it’s only the more intriguing history that one really appreciates. The role of AI isn’t to tell a story, it’s to eliminate the ability for us to understand what a good book, or narrative really looks like. As we get nudged and pushed into a metallic void of no return, more of us will push back further into a past and future that transcends time itself: our spiritual connection to nature. Robotics and AI has no interest in helping humanity maintain its kinship to the past. This link is being severed, not just by AI search engines that may obfuscate the truth, but from the electrical frequencies that destroys an already-fragile nervous system.

We want to be the binding on the books humanity needs to write, so others can fill in the page. We know that a shaky hand and a cloudy mind can’t write, and a soul in fear can’t fly. This is why nourishing our bodies by reducing wanton electrical frequencies that ruin our sleep and cognition is the first step toward telling the future. This is why we’re moving to Arizona - to forge a future that honors the past, and brings us home.

We are more powerful than we know,

