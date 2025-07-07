The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.'s avatar
Jennifer L. Pelton, Esq.
7h

Super interesting! I know that when my diet was more alkaline I did not burn at ALL and I am one pale-assed vampire LOL. I believe at times I was also taking medications that I would be hesitant to take now for acne that made me more susceptible to the sun like Doxycycline. I was absolutely vegan at the time and my mom joked I was "human photosynethsizing". Not sure if this a is a true thing but it makes sense. At the same time, we never hear of animals, even predators, who are outdoors, being sunburned and not all them have a thick coat to protect them.

One thing you didn't touch upon and it's probably because I am also an obsessive quest for knowledge of toxicants, is many sunscreens contain terrible cancer causing ingredients and arguably can cause skin aging what they are claimed to prevent!

I don't think discouraging sunscreen altogether may be wise for those who need to work on building their body up to tolerate light, but if they are going to use sunscreen, based on my knowelge, mineral sunscreen is advisable over chemical sunscreen....items that contain zinc oxide, etc., which actually help acne. However, the other day I came across research saying them chemicals can be nanoparticle in origin, and nanoparticles, based on my knowledge, pose a danger to human life. In fact, Sephora, despite all the other dangerous products there, banned Dr. Perricone's products on the fact they used nanotechnology in their products!

Another simple solution that's quicker than lathering products on your skin is just wearing a wide-brimmed hat or going out during times when the sun is not at its strongest.

And I am not just saying this because Kruse defamed me (for no reason) and launched an attack with his friend McKernan and others to say very explicit graphic things against me, but DHEA - even in cream product - can affect one's hormones, so despite me not being a healthcare provider, I would suggest not using something like this without medical supervision. Aloe is natural so I would trust that, not a synthetic product pushed by Kruse, who by the way, also lies about his credentials and is operating a clinic in Florida without a medical license and his BFF McKernan perpetrates the fallacy of the PCR tests, was the former head of the Human Genome Project, associated with Jeffrey Epstein, and claims cancer is now "contagious". More on that on my own upcoming substack though.

As always thank you for this information and I appreciate all your citations!

Wishing all of you good health and be free of painful sunburns! :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
3h

I do not use any sunscreen, never have and have loved Father Sun my whole life. At present I use coconut oil on my skin after I shower. Other than that I do not use anything. Like why would anyone put a chemical shitstorm on the skin then have the sun bake it into you. No thanks. With 86% of Canadians being deficient in their Vitamin DS levels, we have Dr. Bonnie Henry Jekyll stating you only need 500IU a day. She is so full of shit, I take 5000IU a day in the winter, this year my numbers were 135, your numbers should be 150-200. I at times did not take them so that is why I was low, the worst part is....here in BC they do not test your Vitamin D3 levels, you have to pay for it yourself at 72.00. This so called doctor was suppose to have preventative health training, I call BS, she is now up for an Order of Canada, I guess murdering people gets you ahead these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture