A fellow EMF researcher and colleague of mine sent me an email the other day, noting the experience of an acquaintance of hers, whose breast implants began burning when out driving in New York City. She had never had this happen before. She had just moved recently to New York City, so the city’s 5G wireless radiation is new for her.

I recognize that much of the following article is anecdotal, and full of speculation, however the correlations laid out here are stark, and well worth a look.

What do breast implants and EMF radiation have in common?

We know fifth generation wireless networks (5G) use microwave and beamforming (phased array laser) technology, which is absorbed through our skin and sweat ducts. Breast implants are very close to the armpit and sweat glands.

Today’s WiFi network vs 5G beamforming

How do breast implants conduct EMF?

Implants that use saline have a high degree of electrical conductivity.

This is why grounding barefoot is beneficial, as the sweat glands on the soles of our feet are able to exchange electrically-conductive minerals like salt with the Earth, and in the process absorb negative ions which quell inflammation:

Why is the “only skin deep” penetration of 5G a myth?

Contrary to the Western mainstream denial of acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine as a healing modality, the human body and nervous system is loaded with electrical pathways and conductive points known as meridians.

The physical structures of these meridians were identified in the 1960s by physician Bong Han Kim, who published photographs of these pathways, showing that they exist in and around our blood vessels, nervous system, and internal organs:

Bong Han Kim: Meridians vs Fiber Optic Cabling

Kim found that these ducts were electrically conductive and the fluid within them contained large amounts of DNA. Their electrical pulsations were considerably slower than the heartbeat.

Robert Becker, M.D. proved and illustrated in The Body Electric (1985) the existence of our acupuncture meridians by measuring their electrical potentials with electrodes. Becker showed that these “live wires” were how our brain perceived pain signals, and if manipulated correctly, acupuncture could function as a non-invasive anesthetic.

Electrical Conductivity Maps of Skin at Acupuncture Points: The Body Electric, p.236

Fiber optic cables operate the same way - by sending electrical impulses to the “brain” of a computer chip. For more info on how these meridians interact with our blood and the detoxification process, I suggest reading “When a Knife Scrapes Bamboo” by

of

.

Wireless radiation is absorbed through these same meridians.

“This type of [5G] radiation is not just absorbed a centimeter or two. Phased arrays form Brillouin precursors that penetrate all the way into the body.” Arthur Firstenberg

How does 5G radiation penetrate our body?

The following is an excerpt from a 2002 article by Microwave News:

“When a very fast pulse of radiation enters the human body, it generates a burst of energy that can travel much deeper than predicted by conventional models. This radiation pulse, known as a Brillouin precursor, is at the heart of the continuing conflict over the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) PAVE PAWS phased array radar on Cape Cod.”

What are Brillouin precursors?

Brillouin precursors are formed by ultrawideband (UWB) radiation and high-speed data signals. Dr. Richard Albanese, a researcher at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, is concerned that the radiation from the PAVE PAWS radar entails wide-spread human exposure to Brillouin precursors, and has been researching this phenomenon for over fifteen years.

Brillouin precursors present both an advantage and a potential hazard. “They are useful for imaging because they penetrate materials that conventional radar signals do not,” explains Dr. Kurt Oughstun, who has long studied the dynamics of RF/MW pulses and has collaborated with Albanese for many years. “On the other hand, it may not be a good thing to have signals that penetrate deep into human beings.

Oughstun began investigating Brillouin precursors while a doctoral student at the University of Rochester, NY. At that time, no one thought that they were very significant, he says, but his doctoral research suggested otherwise. Oughstun now believes that Brillouin precursors can be the dominant component of certain types of radiofrequency and microwave (5G) pulses traveling through human tissue.

Kurt Oughstun is professor of electrical engineering and mathematics at the University of Vermont, Burlington, and his work has been supported by the US Air Force for many years

This is what Oughstun told Microwave News during an interview:

Microwave News: “If the phased-array radiation is deposited deeper into the human body, what can it do when it gets there?

Oughstun: The Brillouin precursor field is totally different from the RF/MW radiation addressed in IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) exposure standards. In his 1994 paper, Dr. Albanese described four potential mechanisms for biological tissue damage due to a Brillouin precursor.

These are changes in the conformation of molecules, changes in the rates of chemical reactions, effects on membranes and thermal damage. In my opinion, the most serious may be the membrane effects.

A single Brillouin precursor can open small channels through the cell membrane because, as it passes through the membrane, it can induce a significant change in electrostatic potential across that membrane.”

How is ultra wideband radiation different?

Up until the deployment of 5G and data exchange at higher frequencies, we used Wi-Fi, which would typically operate at 2.45 GHz (which are radiowaves that pulse at 2.45 billion times per second). To put this into perspective, our brains and Earth pulse at 8 Hz, or 8 times per second, otherwise known as the Schumann resonance.

Is it any wonder many of us don’t feel well today, and are experiencing an epidemic of anxiety and other mental and physical afflictions?

Ultra wideband (UWB) contains radiowaves with more energy than standard WiFi, operating at frequencies between 3.1 to 10.6 GHz!

credit: Stephen Cooper, Wireless LAN professionals - LINK

iPhone implants

I hate to use the pun of implants, as I know many people are in pain, and I only want them to feel better and heal. However, I believe God and the Universe send those of us who have eyes to see, and ears to hear - signals to help us. Not all of us have breast implants, but most of us carry cell phones, which come impregnated with the ability to track us all.

When it comes to UWB, there is one important dimension we should make note of: positional accuracy. Accuracy for whom? For us, or for the drone army of the US Air Force? UWB can find the direction and precise location down to the centimeter level of a device.

UWB Positional Tracking Accuracy

UWB constitutes a short-range Personal Area Network (PAN) that features high frequencies, high transfer speed, low-power consumption and precise positional accuracy, and the ability to share “huge chunks of data between devices.”

This is Pan - and he’s responsible for and the root of words like panic, pandemonium, pandemic. But not pancakes - he eats paleo.

What about the huge chunks of tumors that we’ll need to take out after all that amazing high transfer speed that makes our phones’ batteries last forever, but drains ours?

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 at their launch event in 2019, they didn’t mention anything about its rumored tracking tags. However, Apple has now confirmed the presence of the ultra-wideband U1 chip in the iPhone Pro and Pro Max. One of the notable features enabled by the chip is enhanced AirDrop capabilities, whereby users will be able to simply point their iPhone at someone else’s for faster file transfer.

Apple U1 Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip: Source

“The new Apple‑designed U1 chip uses Ultra Wideband technology for spatial awareness — allowing iPhone 11 Pro to precisely locate other U1‑equipped Apple devices.” -Apple

EMF symptoms related to breast implants:

Many people began having symptoms like these, akin to radiowave sickness, in March 2021, as SpaceX and OneWeb released another hundred 5G satellites into low-orbit. Personally, I began to get tension headaches around this time, and I never get headaches, unless I’ve been drinking or eating lots of cheesecake, which I haven’t done in earnest since before 2021. This could not have been a nocebo effect either, as I wasn’t aware of the March satellite launch until I checked days later.

All of these women (below) began experiencing symptoms with their breast implants, even after years of having them, pursuant to the deployment of 5G in 2020. The following excerpts were taken from a public Facebook group where women are desperately searching for answers.

Burning sensations:

(Akin to symptoms of radiation sickness and exposure to Brillouin precursors):

Multiple sclerosis:

Accumulating evidence suggests that the increased energy demand of impulse conduction (remember those meridians?) along excitable (stimulated by microwave radiation) damaged nerve fibers and reduced ATP / energy production create a chronic state of low oxygen in chronically damaged nerve cells:

If you know anyone with breast implants, or has recently experienced a burning sensation and lives in an environment with 5G or is using ultra wideband devices, please consider sharing, or sending them our way.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

