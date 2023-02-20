Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

Many of us feel unfulfilled today because we still believe that having more will lead to being more.

More happy.

More rich.

More healthy.

More knowledgeable.

Has the ability to download more videos, books, and recipes made us less sick as society, or led to a greater amount of love or knowledge in our lives?

Do we truly need faster internet speeds?

This is the veiled promise of 5G, or “fifth generation” technology.

In the following article, I’ll lay out key concepts you need to know, and explain how 5G, or Fifth Generation wireless technology, is already impacting the health of your loved ones.

Cooked Low and Slow

The wireless industry tells us that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to cell phone safety, and that the health effects are on a very low level.

This is exactly why EMFs, or electromagnetic frequencies, from our devices are so detrimental. When our bodies are exposed to an acute dose of EMF from an X-ray, or even a natural effect of too much EMF like a sunburn, our systems mount an immune response. For aeons, our bodies have adapted to these acute stressors, such as running from a lion, or the bruises and cuts we suffer as part of the chase. There are many studies that show how this type of acute stress , known as hormesis (think cold showers or sprinting), is beneficial to the immune and nervous system.

When we’re constantly exposed to low levels of radiation, our immune systems don’t know how to react, and often get stuck in state of chronic stress. Like the runner at the starting line, hearing “Get ready. Get set….set….set…set”, we never hear a “Go!” Our brains simply aren’t equipped to perceive the same type of “death of one thousand cuts” that arises from pulsed wireless signals from our phones, routers, and smart meters.

Research as far back as 1993 by Henry Lai showed how stress from cell phones causes DNA strand breaks, which ultimately can lead to cancer, along with diabetes, heart disease, autism, depression, and infertility. Using the same smear tactics as Big Tobacco, the wireless industry discredited Lai, along with many other scientists who came forward with independent research showing harm from cell phones. This is one of the reasons the WHO still only lists wireless as a "possible" and not a probable, carcinogen.

To further sway us into believing that cell phones are safe, the wireless industry cites safety standards that are based on heating of skin tissue (thermal effects), and does not take into consideration non-thermal (biological) effects, such as DNA damage. Governments around the world base their laws upon guidance from a private, self-appointed group of 13 members called the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNRIP). Making matters worse, there is a revolving door of lobbyists and corruption at the highest levels, including the WHO and FCC.

For more information on the myth of safe limits, and how government agencies have been captured by industry, you can read my article here:

Skin in the game

When it comes to 5G, the telecommunications industry states that these frequencies are safe because they do not penetrate the skin. The assumption that millimeter waves (MMWs) do not penetrate beyond the skin completely ignores nerves and blood vessels that can carry radiation-induced currents deep into the body via what are known as Brillouin precursors:

Most of our biological processes begin not in our internal organs, but in our skin and in our eyes. Like our eyes, our skin has proteins that absorb light, known as photoreceptors. These photoreceptor proteins, or opsins, receive light signals from our outside environment, and effect changes in how we express our DNA.

Epigenetics, or the way our genes change due to our environment, is the new biology. We’re not as hard-coded as we’d like to believe, and evolve according to our environment, as even Darwin admitted on his deathbed. Our lifestyle, more than the genes that are passed down from our parents, influences our biology.

NOT 5GHz

What’s a GHz? Are those from Back to the Future?

No. Watts measure power.

Hertz (hz) measure the frequency (cycles per second) at which an electromagnetic field (EMF) oscillates. These EMFs are given off by the Sun, Earth, as well as our Wi-Fi router, electrical outlets, and cell phones.

Stated another way, hertz are the number of pulses that it takes an electromagnetic field (EMF) such as a radiowave or microwave to complete its cycle.

Our brains normally pulse around 8-30 Hz, or 8-30 times per second.

Our electrical outlets operate on 60Hz, which means their electrical field oscillates 60 times per second.

Giga stands for billion. Most of our Wi-Fi routers and many cell phones operate on 2.45GHz.

This means our brains and bodies, which are used to being tuned to a rhythm of 8 beats per second, are being constantly bombarded in an EMF that pulses 2.45 billion times per second!

Current 5G technology increases the frequency drastically, as newer phones such as the Iphone 12 will automatically connect to satellites at the 3.8 GHz range. The millimeter wave frequency of 5G, which will also be emitted from satellites and 5G transmitters, such as those affixed to streetlights, will begin at 24 GHz, which is a 10x increase from the current Wi-Fi signal of most of our routers.

Some of us, who are electrosensitive (comprising up to 5% of the global population) can actually hear what this Wi-Fi rhythm sounds like. Even though most of us cannot, this does not mean that our nervous system and brains do not perceive its pulse.

To gain a basic understanding of EMFs and how they impact us on a daily basis, you can check out my article here.

An electric soup of bandwidth

This fifth generation technology will also not replace 4G or 3G, but will be in addition to these networks.

Why do we need 5G in the first place?

The telecommunications industry is maintaining that bandwidth, or the amount of traffic that’s able to travel on the internet highway, has reached a point where more of the electromagnetic spectrum needs to be employed.

Simply stated, we’re being told we need more road for all of the data we’re consuming.

As a result, the wireless industry is beginning to focus on higher, previously unused portions of the spectrum in the millimeter wave (MMW) range (24GHz to 300GHz).

Although the higher frequencies of 5G are able to transmit more information, there is a caveat. MMWs cannot travel far, and are also easily impeded by trees, rain, and building materials such as brick.

As a result, the industry is rolling out “small cells”, which are wireless transmitters that will be affixed to each lamp post, church steeple, and available commercial street space. These small cells will need to be stationed every 300 feet or so, or every 3-10 houses in cities. Each small cell could have up to one hundred antennas as well.

Here are some examples of what small cells could look like:

Since MMWs can’t transmit a far distance, the fallout will mean:

More wireless hardware and antennas littering our landscape, potentially driving down the values of real estate. Earth-orbiting satellites will beam a much more powerful, compressed laser that will irradiate the Earth’s ionosphere, causing weather and environmental disturbance, in order to communicate with 5G cell towers and small cell antennas on the ground. Oxygen and water have been shown to absorb these frequencies. Raindrops are roughly the same size as MMWs and therefore cause scattering of the radio signal.

You will hear from the wireless industry that the frequency of 60 GHz (above) has been used since 2001, and that there haven't been any health effects.

Why worry? Because our cells don't breathe the same way our lungs do. When our cells are out of oxygen, we may not always have the same feeling as being out of breath.

Diseases such as cancer are due to the Warburg Effect, for which Otto Warburg won the Nobel Prize in 1931. Warburg demonstrated that cancer cells can thrive when our cells are not able to produce sufficient energy in low oxygen environments.

Wireless Companies Warn Shareholders About Future Financial Risks From Electromagnetic Radiation

From Sott.net:

“Lloyds of London, one of the world's premier insurance groups, is refusing to insure health claims made against 5G wireless ("wi-fi") technologies.

How curious that Lloyds of London has excluded from their policies any negative health effects caused by wi-fi technologies. Why would Lloyds leave all that money on the table if these technologies are so safe? And, why are other insurance companies following Lloyds' lead?”

From EHT Trust:

“You’ve heard about 5G, the new standard for cellular mobile communications designed to give customers super-fast broadband connections, sharper cell phone service and better wireless connectivity for Internet of Things/connected device technology such as autonomous cars. Swiss Re said 5G, along with its potential, presents plenty of added risks ranging from new health concerns to cyber exposure worries and political risks.” Beware of All the Added Risks That 5G Mobile Networks Will Bring: Swiss Re, Carrier Management, 2019

Your house won’t shield you

Are there protective measures we can take, such as applying shielding paint to reduce the amount of EMF radiation that is able to penetrate our home?

According to professionals in the field of Building Biology, who help remediate EMF pollution, yes.

However in my opinion, this may not be an effective long-term strategy.

Here are a few variables to consider:

1. The Internet of Things (IOT)

Many homes will be equipped with smart appliances such as dishwashers, TVs, baby monitors, and even lightbulbs that will request a signal from 5G transmitters. If you shield your home, and you have any of these appliances on, including your cell phone, this could exacerbate the harm from 5G as radiation would bounce around the house.

2. The Earth’s Regenerative Frequency

When we shield ourselves from the outside world, we cut ourselves off from the same natural world in which we evolved. Our brains and metabolism are primed to run off the Earth’s own frequency of 8-30Hz, called the Schumann resonance, that is foundational for all healing and life.

3. Beamforming

Even if you don’t buy any smart appliances, millimeter waves (MMWs) may still be able to find their way through your house. Any people who walk or drive by your house will also draw signal to your location. Satellites will also employ beamforming technologies and MMWs with frequencies from 10 GHz to 80 GHz, just like 5G antennas on earth. Certain phones such as the Iphone 12 will draw directly from the C-band spectrum (noted below), and Lynk phones will actually become satellite phones in 2023.

“Whether mm-waves will penetrate homes depends on many factors. Waves above 30GHz can slip through long slots such as those around PVC window frames.” Alasdair Philips, technical director of EMFields Solutions:

Not about faster Netflix downloads

The wireless industry of the US is making big promises, and telling us that 5G will bring faster connections, save us money, and will usher in an age of national security.

What the industry won’t tell you is that wired connections are not only faster, but more secure. (The new Wi-Fi credit card machine my dentist’s office uses is actually slower than the one they had with dial-up!)

“Wired infrastructure is inherently more future-proof, more reliable, more sustainable, more energy-efficient, and more essential to many other services. Wireless networks and services are inherently more complex, more costly, more unstable, and more constrained.” --Dr. Timothy Schoechle, National Institute for Science, Law, and Public Policy

Running fiber costs companies more money, and wired connections are also more strictly regulated by government. Wireless frequencies promote a “wild-west” model, where companies don’t have to maintain a standard speed as with fiber optic cable, and also leave the wireless signal more susceptible to being hacked at the last mile, also known as “back haul” where antennas from towers that are wired back to the internet service provider (ISP) transmit the wireless signal.

Many ISPs will even tell you that they use “fiber-to-the-premises” (FTTP). However you should be aware that the industry may use this term when they actually will only deliver “fiber-to-the-curb” (FTTC), “fiber-to-the-antenna” (FTTA) or “fiber-to-the-wireless” (FTTW). Telecom providers may also use the term “fixed wireless Internet” to describe connecting fiber to small cell sites.

Other parts of the spectrum, known as the C-Band (which operates at 3.7-4.2GHz), will also be employed.

The pivot to the commercial use of the “C Band” spectrum was facilitated by the US Department of Defense, as they are now allowing private contractors such as Elon Musk of Space X to use this spectrum, which sits at 3.7-4.2GHz.

Thanks to Edward Snowden, we know that the US government, CIA, and NSA, all spy on their own citizens by hacking internet addresses (IPs) and software such as Facebook and Google. However now the US military will have even more power and depth of surveillance, as the data of the world passes through satellites along the same frequencies of the C Band.

The US military industrial complex stands to gain even more considerable power over other governments, as politicians and world leaders use Windows, MacOS, Linkedin and Facebook: all software of Silicon Valley, California.

By their fruits of radiation you shall know them:

Remember how when we were all locked down, and watching the cable guys install 5G everywhere?

Love him or hate him, let’s get real about Trump. He signed the “Secure 5G and beyond Act.” For anyone who thinks that Trump cares about your health, or national security by irradiating his own citizens, maybe we should think again:

In March 2020, Trump signed into law a pair of bills designed to boost wireless and broadband networks: the Secure 5G and Beyond Act, which requires the President to develop a strategy to secure and protect 5G technology.

We’re more powerful than we know

The scientific community, along with citizens worldwide, is becoming increasingly concerned about the 5G rollout. In 2017, more than 180 doctors and scientits from 35 countries signed a petition that calls upon the European Union to enact a moratorium on the rollout of 5G due to the potential risks to wildlife and human health.

As of February 12, 2023, more than 303,787 scientists, doctors, and environmental organizations from 216 nations and territories have signed an International Appeal to Stop 5G on Earth and in Space.

I can say with personal experience, that raising awareness of issues is always the first, and often underestimated step in resolving a crisis. When I gave a presentation about 5G at my Town Council in 2019, most of the public officials at the meeting weren’t even aware of the negative health impacts of 5G, or the basics of how this technology would work. There are a multitude of groups we can join at the ground level in order to make our little voices roar (linked below).

Even though there may not be a place to hide from 5G, we also have 3G and 4G to worry about. Our struggle may seem overwhelming. However there are actions we can take, such as:

Reduce exposure to EMF- turn off your Wi-Fi router when you sleep, or better yet run a wired connection. Share a phone among family members, and place on airplane mode when not in use. Increase distance from EMF- magnetic fields drop off quickly as you move away from them. Consider using speakerphone and place the cell phone at least three feet away from you. If you need privacy, use an air-tube headset, which uses hollow plastic tubes that don’t allow EMFs into your head like those with wires, or worse yet, airpods. Avoid all bluetooth headsets. Reduce outside sources of EMF- don’t buy smart appliances, and don’t use a 5G enabled phone. If you have a satellite dish, consider cable instead. Finally, you can take extra precautions by shielding your home, and your bedroom. If you go this route, I would suggest hiring a building biologist, who is a professional trained in remediating EMF. You can find one here. I also offer EMF consulting services, and am a building biology advocate.

We should also remember the big picture: cigarettes were once viewed as healthy, and public perception is only changed once a large enough force speaks the truth, in such a way that it’s heard by the right people.



