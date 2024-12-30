Dear Readers,
Happy almost New Year! Can you believe it? We made it. So did AI.
All you Sarah Connors out there have our back, right?
Whether it’s researching electrical illnesses, reporting on EMF News events around the globe, and podcasting on everything from electrical history to ancestral nutrition, we’re creating what we believe is the best content this side of the rabbit hole.
Bohdanna and I are taking the week to reflect and think about how we can keep delivering quality writing to your inbox that not only gives you a new way to look at current events, but also helps you live a more enriched, quality life in 2025.
So we’d like to ask all of you - our wonderful readers, a favor.
We’ve been pondering how to communicate about what we do, why we do it, and why it matters in this wacky wireless world.
We’re curious what you think, so we thought we’d ask you:
You know what we do, but how would you describe it?
Chances are, you’ve been reading our blog for months or years by now.
We ask that you strap your tinfoil thinking cap 🤔 on, and let us know:
Thank you for taking the time to give us your valuable feedback! Feel free to reach out to us anytime.
Enjoy the New Year, or if you’re like us - New Year’s morning, when all the cyborgs are sleeping.
We are more powerful than we know.
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
Support us at The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!
Support us the old fashioned way!
Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail.
Or…you can donate to our upcoming EMF projects here:
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
First and foremost, I would like to thank you for your excellent work!
As you know, I don't fill out questionnaires for a number of reasons, and the main one is that the questions never fully apply to me.
However, you and I are sharing the same interest in publishing new or a compilation that haven't been done before.
The current goal I am pursuing at the moment is that I have developed the sense that in the last four or five years of convid, I've been missing something that's been under my nose. I think, the globalist project is advancing in ways that look so inconspicuous that they keep being ignored. Planning my next post about that as Part IV of my recent "trilogy" on the reasons why the world, humans, and I are still around.
Great questions! You both are doing so many things right in terms of gaining the respect, feedback, and interest of others.