Dear Readers,

Happy almost New Year! Can you believe it? We made it. So did AI.

All you Sarah Connors out there have our back, right?

Whether it’s researching electrical illnesses, reporting on EMF News events around the globe, and podcasting on everything from electrical history to ancestral nutrition, we’re creating what we believe is the best content this side of the rabbit hole.

Bohdanna and I are taking the week to reflect and think about how we can keep delivering quality writing to your inbox that not only gives you a new way to look at current events, but also helps you live a more enriched, quality life in 2025.

So we’d like to ask all of you - our wonderful readers, a favor.

We’ve been pondering how to communicate about what we do, why we do it, and why it matters in this wacky wireless world.

We’re curious what you think, so we thought we’d ask you:

You know what we do, but how would you describe it?

Chances are, you’ve been reading our blog for months or years by now.

We ask that you strap your tinfoil thinking cap 🤔 on, and let us know:

Leave a comment

Thank you for taking the time to give us your valuable feedback! Feel free to reach out to us anytime.

Enjoy the New Year, or if you’re like us - New Year’s morning, when all the cyborgs are sleeping.

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

