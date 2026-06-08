The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Bobby Gillespie's avatar
Bobby Gillespie
12h

Timely, Aires just launched an EMF map last week https://airestech.com/pages/cell-towers-near-me-emf-map

As I was researching data sources for the map (yes, I work at Aires), I discovered that while the FCC claims all cell tower locations are publicly available, that isn't true. I can see towers and infrastructure with my own eyes, but the info isn't on any public map. While I realize they may be offline or have some other reasonable reason they aren't on any map, they are relatively new, so that doesn't make much sense. I read that some telecom companies and tower owners lock things up in court so they aren't on any public map, which makes you wonder if everything is as safe and chill as they claim, why would they do that?

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