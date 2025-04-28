The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
So, people are becoming aware... What happened after the injections turned out to be lethal, after the 9/11 false flag, or Maui and similar cases? Oh, well. It's good for people to realize what they must be facing in order to make the right decisions.

Another example of what happens, when people "wake up"? Are they actually awake, or are only becoming aware of things that don't matter much anymore? If the latter, even a court challenge would work against the towers a lot more likely than, say, challenging the highway robbery of property taxes...

It has been pretty clear for 35 years or more that microwaves harm human health, but those who are running the world know what they are doing (aiming for control and depopulation).

How much difference would it make it towers disappeared?

The towers are now becoming moot, because "5G-compatible" home routers that "you just have to plug in" turn the local electric grid into a giant antenna, and everything "smart" becomes part of the IoT, including human beings. The trend started about two years ago:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/enforcing-smart-households-with-your

Also, as I've been working with MDs for several years, not a single one ever accepted a patient's complaint that symptoms had started after a cell tower was erected nearby or antennas were deployed on the building (which happened to all, if not most, schools during the lockdowns). I wonder how Bevington acquired the data cited...

