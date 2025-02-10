Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

1. How does our misconception of hell distract us from our purpose?

“Everyone wants to go to heaven, but nobody wants to die.” ~ Loretta Lynn

We live in a world that hates evil more than it loves good.

After years of berating the woke ideology of the left, the right cast their ballot for Trump - their Savior. Some of the American right celebrate the open decree of two genders, while recklessly pardoning the mrna transfiguration of our One human race. The left lay down laws of anti-hate, instead of embracing the incredible freedoms we’ve forgotten even exist.

Constant fear of the other keeps us living on the defensive, rather than living on the offensive and calling out criminals of humanity where they stand. We ignore the blatant red flags of tyranny, because we’ve seen red for far too long. We drink from a false hope that springs eternal lies, with waters that erase our memory with a deluge of delusion.

To quench our spiritual thirst, and truly drain the swamp, we must first clean the well of our ancestors. Every four years we try to elect and claw our way out of our dark well, but we always seem to slip and fall on the slime. Only once we scrub the dank moss of empty promises off the craggy bricks our grandfathers once laid, will we gain a foothold. Only then will we climb our way up the unshorn path and into the teetering night of rebirth - where our spirit springs forth.

Many of us fail to confront the shadows in our lives since we refuse to look hell in the eye. We fly away in fear, and ram our brilliant future against the wall like the bloody tuft of bluejays slamming against a kitchen window. Instead of reaching for the heavens and loving the blue sky, we obediently keep our heads down as technofeudal slaves of AI, shackled with Stockholm syndrome to “our” President.

Whether it’s Dr. Fauci or Emperor Musk, Jesus is on our side - sinners be damned.

In a panic to quench the ego - our soul becomes lethargic, and drinks from an unmindful river of forgetfulness. Few of us dare approach the cold fountain of our past. Let’s take a plunge into darkness, and douse ourselves with some icy water to refresh our memory.

Lethe - the river of unmindfulness. Upon crossing over to the afterlife, greek mystics believed we would see a white cypress tree by this river, and would caution to not approach it, as drinking from these waters would wipe out all memory of past lives. Drink from the cold water of Mnemosyne instead.

Ignorance is the root of all evil. This is why we’ve thrown out The Golden Rule, and promoted He Who Has The Gold Rules. Though Christian theology gave its underworld the name of the Goddess Hel, it was quite a different place from her womb of regeneration. The ancients didn’t view the underworld as primarily a place of punishment. It was dark, mysterious, and awesome, but not the vast torture chamber envisioned by the Church.

The Norse and Egyptians saw hell as a place of spiritual cleansing, rather than torment. In Norse, the word hellir means cave, and relates to the sacred womb of regeneration one must go through to shed their mortal self, and gain everlasting life. Other medieval legends spoke of Hel as a Burning Mother who gave birth to King Oriant, who then gave birth to Helias, a version of the Oriental Sun god born at dawn from the womb of Gaia. By walking through the lake of fire, which purifies truth with its solar energy, we’re able to ascend out of hell, and into the light.

Fibercities from hell

Today the shadow government plays in the shades of a hell we’ve long forsaken - our place of rest and rebirth - our Earth.

We’ve allowed North American utility companies to saturate our ground with stray electrical current, poisoning livestock, and helping spawn an epidemic of childhood leukemia.

We’ve turned a blind eye to the wires that ensnare our health like pythons mainlining their intoxicating payload of electronic venom into our children.

We’ve played in The Cloud so long, we’ve forgotten what our mud smells like.

We’ve let greed be labeled as progress, as smart city castles of The Crown encircle American towns like rebel armies.

Planned deployment of small cell sites on public rights-of-way. This map shows Crown Castle’s plan to deploy distributed antenna sites (small cells) on public rights-of-way in a Maryland suburb. Other carriers are expected to deploy yet more cell sites. Source

Companies like SiFi Networks, based in London, are raising their very own invisible fortresses all over the US. Called “fibercities”, this network is really laying the groundwork for 5G (Fifth-generation) cellular technology and the internet-of-things.A fiber infrastructure is necessary for 5G due to the larger volume of data transmission.

Check to see if you have a SiFi Fiber City in your area: Source

The Trojan Horse of Fiber

While SiFi toutes fiber as a boon to property values, this is only part of the story. True fiber cities like Longmont CO and Chatanooga TN have installed fiber, and have seen home prices go up in comparative value. The National Institute for Science, Law, and Public Policy found that 94 percent of home buyers and renters would pay less for a property located close to a cell tower or antenna, and almost 80 percent stated they absolutely would not rent or buy property within a few blocks of a cell tower.

This is not the same true fiber solution SiFi and other smart city providers are offering. The high-speed fiber optic networks being installed in our communities will be used as a Trojan Horse backbone for 5G wireless installations. Every cellular antenna on a light or utility pole needs a fiber connection to operate. SiFi states on their own website that “there is one significant barrier to realizing the the economic growth [of 5G], and that is the lack of fiber infrastructure that delivers unparalleled bandwidth closer to the customer.”

Construction crews are using microtrenching to lay down the coils of the 5G dragon, which may eventually come up through smart streetlighting with a fiery breath of totalitarianism. When you see white lines being drawn on the ashphalt, take that as a warning. If you’re considering moving, keep in mind you’re less likely to encounter these types of fiber optic installs in areas with rocky soil, since microtrenching is most effective in urban settings with stable, less rocky soils.

When I asked our local utility company why they were dropping fiber lines right by the pole of the Wi-Fi enabled LED street light surveillance system, they assured me it wouldn’t be connected - now. Below are pictures of what a buried telecomm vault and fiber install looks like:

(L) Underground telecomm vault (R) microtrenching for fiber

Lately we’ve received messages and emails from readers and colleagues all over North America, all stating that they’ve been waking up in the middle of the night, typically around 3am, ever since the telecommunications companies installed fiber optic “buried drops” like the one above. This isn’t due to 5G being connected, but is most likely from another culprit: EMI (electromagnetic interference), also known as “dirty electricity.”

Promise of fiber - the devil is in the details

Fiber optic cables use light, not electricity, to transmit data through wires. So what could be the problem? The issue is that high-speed fiber optic data must be converted to electrical signals before the data can then be transmitted into the home on the existing copper cable or DSL phone line. The electrical signals themselves usually aren’t the problem.

The high-speed fiber optic converters at street level (or in the home) that create these electrical data signals aren’t usually designed with EMI in mind, thus can generate high amounts of dirty electricity. What happens next is the inadvertent EMI then piggybacks on the copper cable and phone lines into homes, where it can radiate from every copper wire. The EMI from the fiber optic infrastructure can saturate our lawns, bedrooms, and communities with stray currents of dirty electrical lightning.

“EMI from the fiber optic infrastructure is a primary reason why electrical sensitivity is increasing when high-speed internet is installed in our communities.” ~ Jeromy Johnson, EMF Analysis

Now that we’ve addressed what’s happening underground, let’s take a breather, and reassess ground zero: our home. If you’ve been suffering from a recent fiber install, we have some good news for you - there is a less-is-more strategy you can try yourself to remediate the harm, at very little cost. Here are a few tactics recommended by Jeromy Johnson of EMF Analysis:

1 - Go back to your original provider, if electrical sensitivity symptoms increase all of a sudden with a new internet provider (for example, switching from Comcast Xfinity to AT&T). There could be an EMI issue with their fiber optic converters that is impacting your home. I have seen several people get better by switching back to their original internet providers (this is with all wireless disabled). 2 - Continue internet service with a non-fiber optic provider as long as possible. Many communities have multiple internet service companies to choose from. Consider this EMI issue when choosing your service. 3 - Select the lowest bandwidth internet package available. This may reduce the EMI transmitted into your home and reduce the EMI created from the modem/router within your home. In most areas, even the most basic package is much faster than you will need to stream movies on Netflix or Amazon. Choose a package at or below 100 Mbps and stay away from 1 or 10 Gbps packages, which will likely add more EMI to your home.

4 - Disconnect the existing cable and telephone lines in your home from the cable provider. This will prevent EMI from the fiber optic infrastructure from conducting along the cable and telephone lines in your walls. You could still have a data connection brought to your residence, but have it in just one area of your home. You will be able to control the EMF exposures in your home more easily if every copper wire is not radiating EMI. 6 - Use your own low-bandwidth cable modem. The two primary sources of EMI from high-speed internet service are the fiber optic converters at the street and the cable modem within your home. The cable modem can also add EMI to the electrical wiring of your home, so you want this to be as clean as possible. Unfortunately, the modem provided by your internet provider will often produce high amounts of EMI, along with WiFi. The non-WiFi modems that seem to work best for electrically sensitive families include the Arris models TM822R, SB6141, SB6183 and SB6190. 7 - Consider installing your own fiber optic system between your cable modem and computer if you experience increased electrical sensitivity at your computer after high-speed fiber optics are installed in your neighborhood. This idea may seem counterintuitive, but it will create an EMI barrier between your computer and your internet provider’s system.

Pure fiber to the home is much better than a hybrid system or fiber lines that have a metal backbone (this will conduct EMI into the home). We can think of pure fiber like drinking french press coffee - we get the full flavor - no paper filters that take away nutrients, and add chemicals to the mix:

Hybrid vs Pure Fiber Optics Source

With a home fiber connection, we can connect as many devices as we’d like. Your router connects to the fiber optical modem (ONT), and you connect devices to your router. The source of all data connection will be at the ONT. This high speed eco-router can have the WiFi completely disabled (but has the option to have it on at certain points as needed). It radiates at 10% of the power of a typical router when in use.

One caveat - some ONTs can also put out a high amount of EMI back onto the home data and electrical wiring, so if you’re electrically-sensitive, you may want to stick with a cable provider. For this scenario, here are some modems and routers we like, also recommended by EMF Analysis.

FTTC vs FTTH

Fiber-to-the-curb (FTTC) is not as ideal as fiber-to-the-home (FTTH). Most people who are experiencing symptoms of electromagnetic poisoning are more likely to have FTTC, which use fiber optics to the street and existing copper wiring in the home.

The good news: many internet providers are starting to install fiber to the home using GPON technology (Gigabit Passive Optical Network). The newer version of this is XPON technology, which is 10X faster than GPON. This is the optimal way to bring fiber to your home, since these types of fiber services use no electrical equipment between the main office and your home.

“With GPON, you want to check the fiber optic cable coming into your home for EMI. Some will be enclosed in a metal sheath or have a metal backbone. This will allow any EMI from the internet service provider to be transmitted into your home. Simply ask your technician that the metal sheath be removed a few feet before it enters your home.” - Jeremy Johnson, EMF Analysis

For our bio-physics geeks:

What type of light does fiber optic communication use to send limitless packets of data?

Even though shorter wavelengths of light like blue contain more energy, longer wavelengths of red and infrared travel farther than others due to the fact that there is less attenuation. Attenuation is a term in communication that refers to loss (reduction) in signal strength, when data is transmitted from sender to receiver. Attenuation happens when the light scatters and bounces off atoms and molecules in the glass. Blue scatters more due to its shorter wavelength, and red scatters less.

Attenuation in a signal

This is why our sky is mostly blue. Shorter wavelengths of sunlight, such as blue and violet, are scattered more by the oxygen molecules and particles in our atmosphere, compared to longer wavelengths, such as red and orange. The reason is that the shorter wavelengths are closer in size to the molecular and particle dimensions of oxygen.

Consider this: the core of our brain uses a substance known as neuromelanin to regenerate our tissues and hormones. Neuromelanin absorbs infrared light, as this light is able to penetrate our skull, and reach our brain with its longer wavelength. Gerald Pollack, author of The Fourth Phase of Water, also discovered our bodies can create an extremely energetic form of water known as exclusion-zone water (EZ) that may even buffer stress from EMF. What wavelength does EZ water absorb best? Infrared. The optical fibers of our nervous system use the glass crystal of water to send packets of bio-electrical impulses with infrared light.

The smart grid data dump

Keep in mind that once you have switched from cable to fiber, or have new fiber lines running into your home, you increase the risk of more EMF running along your wiring, which is also connected to your electric meter. Depending on where you live, your electrical utility company may be transmitting info from your smart meter back to their office in the middle of the night, around 3am.

The witching hour, was never midnight at 12am, but 2:30-3am. This is the time of night that the electromagnetic field of the Earth tends to be the most quiet, and the inverse of the electrically-turbulent, active, windy time of 2:30pm. This could be why some rituals are carried out at midnight, as energy fields are more easily noticed, and possibly harvested at this time.

My colleague Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions used to wake up at 3am, and confirmed with a radio scanner tuned to 926 MHz that his smart meter was transmitting large amounts of data at this time. Next time you wake up to go pee at 3am - it may not be your diet, but it may be the electrical frequencies you’re being fed by dark, smart spirits at night.

The organ clock of 3am

While vampiric entities called the smart grid will try to suck the data out of our homes like blood from a sweaty, sultry lady in a victorian dress, the good news is: many of us can stop the bleeding. The best way to reduce inflammation isn’t by taking a supplement - it’s by removing what’s causing the inflammation!

Let’s take a moment to tap the ancestral wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine’s organ clock (TCM). Our liver and lungs are our primary detoxification organs, and are most active between 2 and 4am:

It’s 3am. Do you know where your liver and lungs are?

According to TCM, we also hold excess amounts of anger and stress in our liver, and grief in our lungs. When these emotions are not expressed during the day, they can more easily get pent up, and may give us a jolt in the middle of the night as they start bubbling up from the cloudy well of our subconscious.

All of the times I’ve slept through the night have been when I eliminated certain other toxins, along with EMF, from my diet, such as alcohol, coffee, and sugar. These substances all need to be detoxified and passed through our liver. Have there been days when I still woke up at 3am, and not had any coffee? Certainly. But the likelihood of a solid night’s sleep increases tremendously when we remove, rather than add, to the complex equation of health.

7 ways to Heaven

1. Keep your phone in another room, car or garage. If you wake up at 3am, the worst thing you can possibly do is look at your phone to distract you enough to fall back asleep. You may fall asleep, but you won’t sleep deeply or well. When we expose ourselves to blue light (and wireless radiation) our melatonin secretion, which regenerates our brain and organs while we sleep, is delayed by at least two hours. If you wake up at 3am, and look at your phone, you won’t start producing melatonin in substantial amounts until 5am. When you wake up, you’ll still have more melatonin in your blood than you normall would, and feel hungover.

2. Power OFF. Go to your circuit breaker, and switch off the power to your bedroom, or to as many rooms of your home as possible. You may have to test the electric fields of your bedroom with a decent EMF meter, and retest GS units to make sure that you’re not getting a surge of current due to other circuits of the house being off. The benefit to this tactic is that EMFs tend to be atrracted to one another, so the less fields you have on in your room, the less satellite, bluetooth, or other fields you’ll attract.

3. Shut down WiFi. Wireless radiation is invisible light. Our brains and bodies still sense this type of light, and cannot produce ample melatonin in their presence. Remember to also shut down WiFi and bluetooth on your devices, then put them into airplane mode or shut them off completely. Keep in mind that anything else running on Wi-Fi won’t work during the night. This is a good time to do a survey of useless gadgets that are affecting your health. We can help you with this if you’re interested - contact us at info@thepowercouple.ca or set up a call with us. We provide in-home consults in the Greater Niagara / Toronto /Buffalo areas:

IN-HOME EMF CONSULTS

4. Replace your smart meter with an analog. Even if you replace your wireless (radiofrequency) smart meter with a non-wireless version, chances are you could be putting even more dirty electricity back on the powerlines, as these meters use the home wiring to send and receive data. Since most of the North American power grid is saturated with ground current, you could be drawing higher frequencies in the kilohertz (kHz) range into your home. These kHz frequencies can penetrate our bodies and pair with our organs, due to their intensity. Wired meters are also referred to as PLC (power line communication). If you do have these installed, make sure that you also test for dirty electricity by using a Stetzer meter, and install electrical filtration in the home if readings average above 50 GS (Graham-Stetzer units). Keep in mind that there are also decoy smart meters, that look like the analog version.

Here’s a toolkit you can use in your area:

5. Install dirty electrical filters. Ever since we’ve installed Stetzer filters, our overall background level of electrical noise, along with our old noisy fridge, has become quieter. These filters are UL-certified, meaning they’re tested for fire and safety. They are designed by Dave Stetzer, trained in electronics with the US Air Force, along with his late partner Martin Graham, who had over forty electrical patents to his name, some of which made the invention of the internet possible. These filters will help reduce the stray currents coming into the home from fiber-to-electric data converters, along with any other transient electric fields that are emanating from the grid of the neighborhood. Take care to also unplug any electronics that use a switch-mode power supply, like the power supply of laptops, as these generate EMI.

6. Shielding. You may choose to block some of the electric fields with third party-tested shielding canopies for your bed, or by applying shielding paint to the wall. Every home and electrical situation is unique, so we advise you contact us or another professional before starting down this path.

7. The EMF Diet. This is a broad strategy that Bohdanna and I use to lesson symptoms such as tinnitus (ringing in the ear), insomnia, and electrical sensitivity. This nutritional protocol includes foods rich in DHA, an omega 3 fatty acid that helps us resolve chronic stress, and regenerates our nervous system while we sleep. You can read more about The Emf Diet here.

For many of you, this may be new information. We know firsthand how daunting, and overwhelming our world becomes when we can’t sleep, or can’t seem to get out of a slump, feeling more like goblins than the angels of our better nature.

What worked for us was taking that first step, literally, by walking outside each morning, to gain clarity on what was and wasn’t working. We find it’s always easier to meet our demons at night after we expose our hearts to the light.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

Recommended Modems:

Arris Modem SB6190 for Comcast/Spectrum/Cox: https://amzn.to/3kzE2BK

Get these if you need a phone line(s) as well:

Netgear CM1150V Modem: https://amzn.to/2ONBpSv

Arris TM822R Modem: https://amzn.to/2Ffuo3V

Recommended Routers:

Netgear N600 Router: http://amzn.to/2FshVdf

High Speed Asus AC1900 Eco-Router:

https://www.jrseco.com/p/jrs-eco-100-wifi-d2-on-asus?c=6680

(JRS offers a 7.5% discount to my readers with the code JJ21FHRE.)

Informative article by Blake Levitt: Fiber Broadband and Small Cells: An Unholy Municipal Alliance

