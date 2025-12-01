The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
There's no free lunch's avatar
There's no free lunch
6h

What a wonderful article!

Facts, references, problems, logic, and solutions....as only Roman can explain!

Perhaps I'm reading into what is actually written, yet I sense that Roman wants to slap people in the face and say "wake up."

Instead he carefully states his case, presents the facts, evidence, and closing arguments...you'd make a great attorney Roman (I'm happy that you're doing what you're doing instead).

Thank you for the information and keep on doing good!

God Bless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roman S Shapoval
Kyle Young's avatar
Kyle Young
3h

Is it close proximity to the screen or blue light that makes one myopic? Or both?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Roman S Shapoval
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture