Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:

Did you know that a child’s severed finger can regenerate without surgery?

This healing happens thanks to the DC (direct current) electricity of our nervous system.

In the last two articles, we covered two common EMFs that occur in our homes: AC electricity and AC magnetism.

Today we’ll be reviewing a natural form of EMF, called DC electricity.

Where does this current come from?

How does it power our bodies on a daily basis?

We live in a cosmic DC battery, as the Sun powers our Earth with the food of electrons, which we can readily take up from the Earth.

All biochemical processes that happen inside us have a charge, and determine how we move electrons to and from our cells.

The Earth is the negative (-), grounding part of this battery, and the Sun is the positive (+) end.

How does this process actually work?

Stick with us. We’re going to lay down a foundation so we can all understand why it’s so important to nourish our Body Electric.

Go Direct

Energy flows through our nerves like current through a wire.

Unlike the AC power outlets we have at home, we stay energized through a direct electrical current.

We were designed by Mother Nature to discharge and release positive ions, as we regenerate by gathering negative ions from the Earth. This is why Earth has more negative ions to positive, at a ratio of 1.2 to 1.

Where do ions come from?

First let’s break down some basics:

What’s an atom?

An atom is the basic building block of all matter. Elements of the periodic table like hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, etc. are all electrically neutral, with an equal amount of protons (+) and electrons (-).

The nucleus of an atom is surrounded by a cloud of electrons.

Once an atom loses or gains electrons, it becomes an ion.

Having more negative ions in our environment allows our bodies to donate electrons to metabolic processes that need them most. Studies have shown that an increase in negative air ions (NAI) improves not only our physical, but psychological health as well.

If you’ve ever enjoyed the smell of the charged air after a thunderstorm, now you know why!

Positive, Free, and Radical…is bad?

On the other hand, positive ions can produce free radicals, which can cause inflammation. Free radicals are molecules that have become ionized loose cannons, not having found anything to remove their unbalanced charge.

Give a gift subscription

Our body requires a certain amount of free radicals to stay healthy, however when produced in excess, too many cannonballs become a problem.

What’s a molecule?

A molecule is a group of two or more atoms held together by an attractive electrochemical force:

In the example of the water molecule above, free radicals have the ability to steal electrons, which will then change the molecule. No bueno.

Ionizing vs Non-ionizing

Ionizing radiation, like those from X-rays has enough energy to disrupt the structure of an atom, leading to DNA damage. Unlike the lead apron we’re given when getting an X-ray, there is no regulation or safety measures in place for non-ionizing radiation.

Non-ionizing radiation, like that emitted by our cell phone and Wi-Fi, has lower frequencies than ionizing radiation, which doesn’t directly damage our DNA.

However these devices still damage our DNA indirectly, by acting upon our bodies ability to regulate calcium, which then leads to a massive formation of free radicals.

One way we can lessen the effect of free radicals is by maintaining an electrical balance with our environment.

How do we accumulate negative ions?

Once in the air, these negative and positive ions will either be attracted to one another if oppositely charged, or repelled if they have the same charge.

When two materials of significant opposite charges are brought close together, a static discharge will occur. For instance, lightning storms carry negative charges to the earth.

Thunderstorms throughout the world don’t discharge, but charge the Earth with negative ions.

Ride the Lightning, Sweat the Thunder

During the daytime, the electrical field of Earth varies from the charge in the sky. This varying change allows for more evaporation of water on the planet's surface which allows more protons (+) to dissipate in the atmosphere.

Simultaneously this evaporation liberates more electrons from Earth's surface.

These are electrons that we can use!

A negatively charged field in the cloud will attract positively charged fields on the ground and a lightning strike will ensue to balance the charges. credit: Alexander Stapnes

Why does thunder make a sound?

From the insightful article “Why does thunder follow lightning?” by

of

:

“As we’ve established, lightning (and all electricity) is the rapid exchange of electrons. When these electrons pass through the air at speeds well over 200,000 MPH they experience significant resistance from the surrounding air, because air is not a good conductor of electricity. This resistance creates heat in the air surrounding the lightning bolt (like multiple times hotter than the sun’s surface type heat). As the air around the lightning gets extremely hot in fractions of a second, it expands and compresses the air around it and then quickly contracts when the air cools. This interaction creates a shockwave that reverberates for miles and is commonly known as THUNDER.

Why do we have sweat glands on our feet?

Ever wonder why our sweat tastes salty? Salt is a fantastic conductor of electricity. Our sweat glands allow for increased conductivity. This is why grounding is crucial for us to maintain homeostasis with our world, and the cosmic DC (direct current) battery of Earth and Sun.

How do we ensure that we don’t have too many static discharges in our living space, which can slowly drain our body’s battery and lead to chronic inflammation?

The DC Battery of our Home

Static electricity is produced between two electric charges at rest. Opposite charges attract one another. When we rub two different materials against each other, this can produce static electricity.

Share

When an imbalance of atmospheric electricity occurs in nature, we get thunderstorms. When this asymmetry occurs at home, it can disrupt our body’s metabolism, and reduce cellular respiration, causing us to feel under the weather.

If you feel tingling, or pins and needles on your skin, this may be a sign that some barefoot grounding is in order. Some people can even have sparks shoot from their fingertips!

An excess of positive air ions can make us feel stressed out and starved for fresh air, whereas an abundance of negative air ions is linked with a general feeling of well-being, happiness and zest for work.

Common Sources of Static Charges:

Synthetic materials such as teflon, plastic, along with our bedding, upholstery, carpets, and vinyl flooring can easily build up static charges because these surfaces are poor conductors, easily giving up their electrons (becoming positively charged) or stealing electrons from neighboring atoms (becoming negatively charged). Dry air further exacerbates this imbalance.

Piping in our Home: An Electrocution and Fire Hazard

Piping in our homes can also build up electrical current if not installed correctly, and become an electrocution and fire hazard. This is why many pipes will be bonded with what are known as diaelectric unions (two different materials to discharge electricity) and be galvanized so that static electricity does not corrode their metal. We’ll cover how to reduce many typical EMFs in the home during the third semester of our ElectroHealth Rx course, which will launch this October!

How can we minimize static electricity in our home?

For starters, we can use natural materials, like wood flooring and cabinetry. If you don’t have the budget for this, or have laminate vinyl flooring like I still do, you can also use natural oils and waxes to “bleed off” the charge.

We use a combination of tea tree and peppermint oil for my floors and shelving. This type of oil serves a dual purpose, warding off ants as they don’t like strong scents, while rejuvenating the household with a smell even more invigorating than my favorite synthetic bodywash I foolishly loved when I was a teen, trying to impress the ladies:

The DC battery of our body

Back to the story about the children who can regenerate their fingers. In the early 1970s at the emergency of Sheffield Children’s Hospital in England, a child went in with an amputated fingertip.

From The Body Electric by Dr. Robert O. Becker:

“The attending physician dressed the wound, but the customary referral to a surgeon for closure was never made. When the error was caught a few days later, surgeon Cynthia Illingworth noticed that the fingertip was regenerating! She merely watched nature take its course.

Share

“Illingworth began treating other children with such ‘neglect’ and by 1974 she’d documented several hundred regrown fingertips, all in children eleven years old or younger. Other clinical studies have since confirmed that young children’s fingers cleanly sheared off beyond the outermost crease of the outermost joint will invariably regrow perfectly in about three months.”

Becker discovered what he called DC currents of injury in animals as well as humans.

Becker’s experiment on salamanders, proving a DC electrical field is stimulated near a fracture in salamander bone:

Remember how positive ions are associate with inflammation, and negative with regeneration? According to Becker:

“Between the fifth and tenth days, the positive zone reversed its potential and became more strongly negative than the rest of the limb as the fracture began to heal.” -Robert O. Becker, M.D.

How can we nourish our DC battery?

We regenerate through DC electric circuitry when we sleep. This is why it’s so important to minimize the static in our bedroom and increase negative ions, along with reducing other EMFs as I covered in Part 1 and Part 2 of this series:

We can also literally nourish our DC electric nervous system by eating food that is rich in the most ancient fatty acid on Earth, DHA:

DHA provides massive amounts of electrons to our cells by using the light in our environment through what Einstein called the photoelectric effect.

How are you going to regenerate your electric body this September?

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Thank you so much for taking the time out of your day to read this article!

If you’ve found it valuable, please share it with someone you know who might benefit.

Share

Our 3rd semester of ElectroHealth Rx launches this Fall!

JOIN THE WAITLIST

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Support EMF Research: Donate in BTC!

BTC Address:

bc1qfwtn8f95z7urkgfgj8c9t6dt3lay0shtgazr72