Digital Detox Retreat
We’re thinking of creating a digital detox retreat next year in Northern Arizona.
But, before we do…
*Retreat programming and services, room and board, would be reflected in the price.
The more we can budget per day, the more we can offer!
Thank you for taking the time to leave your thoughts.
Our goal this year is to connect on a personal level, as the internet is becoming more unstable by the day, and censorship is already on our doorstep.
We’re sure you would agree that meeting in person is more powerful than meeting over a screen.
We look forward to building upon the true community we’ve already began creating here, on Substack, as well as in Arizona.
We look forward to meeting you, and making this world a place that shines.
I might be able to present about EMF reduction, but I also think in that atmosphere, "new games" or other group activities/interaction would do well. Also yoga, Tai Chi (I could lead some Tai Chi and other exercises).
All of the above. I hope you can find a place where the AC magnetic field is below 0.02 milligauss.