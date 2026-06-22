The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
6h

You have failed to mention that consuming seed oils cause the sun to burn the skin, and that it takes 2 years for seed oils to be eliminated from the body once you stop eating them.

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KC & the Sunshine's avatar
KC & the Sunshine
3h

A friend uses raspberry oil and coconut oil on her babies. Seems like there is one other oil or concoction. I’ll have to ask. They have hats they wear in the heat of the day. Her parents have a pool in GA and a beach house as well. The babies, one is a toddler, are both just as brown and blonde as they can be— blue eyes and all. I probably see them 10x a summer. They’re never burned. They’re gorgeous. One of my niece’s babies look the same— brown as can be, with little white fat rolls. The other looks like they store her kids in the closet and only take them out for holidays. They look sickly.

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