Here’s what you’ll learn in this article:

In a previous article on melanin, I reviewed how this pigment helps us absorb UV (ultraviolet) radiation and fight cancer, all through building a tan nature’s way.

But if our natural skin complexion is pale, we have less melanin, which means that we don’t tan as easily.

What do we do?

How do we reap the benefits of the Sun, while making sure we do no harm?

The “experts” tell us to stay out of the Sun, citing studies that have only focused on UV in lab environments, while forgetting to take into account the total solar spectrum.

Building our solar callus (our tan) is wise for two reasons:

prevents us from burning allows us to absorb more UV, creating more melatonin during the day:

Be a morning person or die as a blue monster

Why AM Sunlight is better than PM

I have a type IR-A personality. I’ve never considered myself a “morning person” until I found out why morning light is more beneficial than what we receive in the afternoon. Being on our devices in the morning, and then getting out in the middle of the day can set us up for more skin burn as well.

Artificial blue light destroys melatonin in our eyes and depletes our dopamine, causing us to become more light-sensitive to the Sun the more we stay indoors.

On the other hand, the Sunrise has massive amounts of natural blue light, which wakes us up, but is also balanced with red and IR-A (infrared A) light:

IR-A is the same as NIR (near infrared). NIR allows us to absorb subcellular melatonin.

AM to PM, full spectrum at noon. credit: Alexander Wunsch

Share

More infrared = less red skin

Studies have revealed that exposing ourselves to more IR-A light allows us to build our solar callus by reducing sunburn from UV-B.

Did you know that infrared light can provide up to a SPF 15 level of skin protection, if we receive this light before UV?

How do we get a healthy tan?

Knowing when IR-A is present and when UV light is absent Pre-loading the skin with a ton of IR-A light. Loading the skin with a healthy dose of UV-A, followed by UV-B.

When we follow Mother Nature’s process, we surrender to common sense.

Why is this relevant for all you pale vikings out there?

Let me fil-a-ggrin the blank for you

Northern Europeans and those with a Fitzpatrick skin type of 1-3 have less melanin on our epidermis (outer skin layer). Melanin absorbs UV radiation, however these populations lived in areas with low UV, causing melanin to locate itself in deeper structures of the brain and central nervous system.

As melanin was lost on our skin surface, the protein filaggrin (FLG) came in to fill its place. For some, the FLG gene underwent a mutation that would allow those with paler skin to absorb more vitamin D as their sensitivity to UV light was increased.

Red-haired people need red light

Filaggrin must be in skin to develop our solar callus, and is made by IR-A light.

Give a gift subscription

IR-A light has a longer wavelength, and penetrates more deeply into our skin. Its longer wavelength is the same reason you see more red in the sky at morning vs. blue (shorter wavelength).

This is why space telescopes like Hubble are engineered to detect in infrared, as it is able to “see” deeper into objects and the infrared light energy (invisible to the naked eye) being emitted from stars:

In the second Hubble image, infrared light flows through the clouds, revealing a vast number of the stars both past the nebula and blazing to life within it. Note the bright, newborn stars now obvious in the tops of the pillars in the infrared image. credit: https://www.nasa.gov/content/explore-light

The longer wavelength of IR-A, also referred to as the optical tissue window, allows this light to repair cellular damage and regulate the energy centers of our cells, the mitochondria.

Filaggrin is made by infrared light that stimulates cells called fibroblasts to make collagen for our skin.

Tip: If you have brown spots (melasmas) on your face this could be a sign of excessive blue light with no IR-A and UV-A light, which stimulates melanocytes on the facial skin where there is very little fat present. This usually occurs on the skin above bony prominences.

What is the “optical tissue window” of cellular regeneration?

IR-A and optical tissue window. credit: Alexander Wunsch

Share

UV: all the blame, none of the credit

When we bathe in infrared light in the morning, we increase our tolerance for the amount of UV we can absorb.

Why is this important?

We use UV to make wonderful compounds like vitamin D, thyroid hormones, dopamine, melanin, melatonin, serotonin, and for all you pale vikings out there - urocanic acid.

Urocanic acid creates a type of UV filter from histidine:

SUPPORT EMF RESEARCH

As histidine in our bodies absorbs Sunlight, our skin makes urocanic acid that is a UV filter that protects us from sun burn and skin damage.

A Power Couple of Light: Out of Chaos comes Order

Red light cleans up cellular waste, and UV creates order by syncing up our hormones.

Furthermore, the combination of IR-A and UV-A light is incredibly healing because these ray combinations are what increase melatonin production.

How do we eat our sunscreen?

Do you crunch down on shrimp shells?

Do you make lots of seafood broth with shellfish?

If not, it may be a good time to start.

Astaxanthin is a type of carotenoid found in shellfish, and actually penetrates the blood brain barrier and the blood retinal barrier in our eyes to offer protection.

Shrimp broth is very easy to make, and a good reason not to throw your shells out.

My quick recipe:

1 stalk celery, skin of an onion, 1 tablespoon sea salt, 1 tablespoon whole black peppercorn, and about 4 cups of shrimp shells + a stalk of cilantro or parsley.

Add purified water and boil 30 minutes, or put in Instapot for 20 min on high pressure:

Shrimp and Fish stock

Share

“Because astaxanthin gets into the human brain and retina it brings antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection to the eyes, brain and central nervous system and reduces our risk for cataracts, macular degeneration, blindness, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Astaxanthin is soluble in lipids, so it incorporates into cell membranes where sunlight interacts with it to protect you.” Dr. Jack Kruse

This is known as carotenoid protection (CAR).

The Oxygen CAR

Carotenoid protection works by “quenching” singlet oxygen by converting it to triplet oxygen, the most stable form our bodies can use.

As a result, CAR extinguishes the excitation reaction from light. This means we can use CAR to protect ourselves from EMFs like 5G and blue light.

Blue light destroys vitamin A (retinol) in the eye, and carotenoids like astaxanthin are pro-vitamin A chemicals.

More importantly, the quenching process allows us to absorb more light, therefore building our viking callus.

Water as Nature’s Sunscreen and EMF blocker

The filaggrin protein I mentioned above is heavily phosphorylated. What does phosphorus have to do with water?

Japanese researchers have shown that phosphorus is a key element in splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen while liberating electrons in the process under natural solar conditions.

The most abundant source of fuel for our bodies isn’t coffee (ok, I love it too) or ice cream (close second) but water. Water contains hydrogen. Hydrogen fuel cells burn clean, and hydrogen is used up very efficiently by our bodies in the same way.

When we have enough filaggrin, our skin can then retain water, which can then also create a sort of buffer for EMFs:

Phosphorus in the skin is an important source of charge separation for animal photosynthesis, allowing us to make hydrogen in the skin. Charge separation allows our bodies to metabolize free radicals and ions, along with creating what is known as the “exclusion zone” Gerald Pollack talks about in his seminal work, The Fourth Phase of Water.

In the end, common sense must rule the day. If you’re pale-skinned, and your ancestors ate more fish and lived in low UV environments, then you may want to do the same.

Just make sure you stroke the infrared beard of the Sun first.

photo credit: https://www.deviantart.com/olrikv/gallery

Share

You are more powerful than you know.

Roman

I’m creating a course on EMF Basics & Ancestral Health

How can we measure EMF in our environment?

I’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives, in the Wireless Health & Safety course I’m creating.

JOIN THE WAITLIST: 10% OFF

EMF Health Forum: Please share your story

If you suspect that you or your animals are suffering from sympoms related to EMF, I strongly encourage you to register and post symptoms on EMF health forum, which I recently created to track the global fallout from wireless radiation:

Please pray for all the animals out there that can’t protect themselves, and share this article with any animal lovers and vets you know.

EMF HEALTH FORUM

Support EMF Research - Donate in BTC

BTC Address: bc1qfwtn8f95z7urkgfgj8c9t6dt3lay0shtgazr72

The new 5G meter by Safe Living Technologies is out!

PRE-ORDER HERE

Consider becoming a paid subscriber!

You’ll have access to our monthly Q&A webinars, along with tools and nuggets of wisdom we’ve created to navigate this wacky wireless world:

PENSIONER DISCOUNT (HONOR SYSTEM)

Listen to our podcast - The Power Couple

We discuss how we:

Power ON with light

Power OFF our devices

Power thru our days with relationships that all start with - YOU.

Power UP each Friday:

The Power Couple