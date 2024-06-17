Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

“In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.” ― Desiderius Erasmus

If you’re worried about 5G, you’ll be surprised to know that you may already be living inside a cell tower.

When we have dirty electrical (DE) fields embedded within our home wiring, we can produce very high amounts of radiofrequency, measured in power density (uW/m^2, microwatts per meter squared). Power density is defined as the amount of power per unit volume.

The mug has a high power density because it’s capable of emptying all its contents instantly, compared to upending the jug, which would take a while to release its contents, giving it a low power density. The jug has more water (energy) than the mug though.

“Just 19.4 Volts per meter of an electric field with kHz frequencies embedded within the 60 Hertz field is equal to 1,000,000 uW/m^2 of a cell tower.” -Paul Harding, Total EMF Solutions

In a 2023 study by Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation, researchers found that men who lived in top apartments next to 5G antennas were exposed to RF values up to 1,180,000 μW/m2. While living here, study participants experienced headaches, dizziness, fatigue, joint stiffness, and insomnia. Once they left these dwellings, their symptoms disappeared after a few weeks.

Top floor apartment adjacent to base stations. Office 1 Office 2 figure office 3. In office 1, maximum RF was measured at 1,180,000 μW/m2

To put this into perspective, current European safety guidelines of maximum exposure to radiofrequency are 0.1-100 uW/m^2.

We measure the home's electric field in Volts per meter. Wireless transmissions are typically measured in uW/m^2, microwatts per meter squared. They are EMF and are a measurement of density. When the home contains dirty electricity frequencies the skin impedance, or the ability to resist electrical current, changes. Skin impedence is measured in Ohms.

If our 60 Hz home wiring is clean, our total body impedance is 3,000 Ohms but when DE frequencies are present the total body impedance lowers to just above 500 Ohms letting this electric field couple with the human body. The goal is to remove the DE so our skin can protect against electric fields that go internal to the human body.

We’ll have a webinar June 20th on DE, plus more:

REGISTER: WEBINAR with Paul Harding

How do we know if we’ve turned our home into a 5G cell tower?

By first knowing how to measure radiofrequency.

Where do we measure EMF in our home?

In order to eat the beast of radiation one byte at a time, we must prioritize.

This is a basic framework of how we advise our clients and students to get R-I-D of EMF:

Priority 1: R educe EMFs you can control

Priority 2 : I ncrease distance from EMF you can’t avoid

Priority 3: D ecrease outside sources of EMF

Priority 4: Shield ourselves when all else fails

In this article we’ll focus a bit on priorities 1 and 2.

Priority 1: Kill the dirty electrical dragon.

We get a lot of messages from people all over the world concerned about cell towers and 5G, however one pernicious toxin many of us forget to consider is the radiation emanating from our home wiring: dirty electricity.

If you’ve followed us for a while, then you’re aware of how dirty electricity can lead to all types of illness, including chronic fatigue and leukemia.

Here are a list of health effects from dirty electricity and microwave radiation, as referenced by an internal NASA document from 1981:

Electromagnetic field interactions with the human body: Nonionizing EM fields are linked to cancer in humans in three different ways: cause, means of detection, and effective treatment

Share

A friend was recently diagnosed with a rare form of eye cancer, so when I found out I began to research the effects of dirty electricity on our eyes. I found a couple studies, including this one from the Journal of Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, associating tumors of the eye with frequencies in the kilohertz range, as low as 7440 Hz (7.4 kHz) to 19,980 Hz (traditional Wi-Fi is 2,450,000,000).

Leave a comment

Believe it or not, 3 kilohertz (3000 Hz) is in the radiofrequency (RF) range as Wi-Fi and 5G cellular networks:

How can we reduce sources of dirty electricity (DE)?

First we need to unplug, discard, and/or use a DE filter for the following devices:

Solar System Inverters (converting DC power to AC power)

Laptop and phone chargers (have a switch mode power supply aka SMPS)

EV chargers (SMPS converting high current AC power to DC power)

Smart Meters (sending data over the powerlines by adding additional frequencies)

Wireless Smart Meters that add pulsed frequencies to the powerlines

Ethernet-over-power data wiring adapters

CFL and some LED lightbulbs, dimmer switches (replace with incandescent)

Light Dimmer Switches

Wireless technology (all wireless frequencies conduct along copper wiring to some extent)

Some EMF pendants can even lead to more electromagnetic poisoning:

Share

After we discard what’s no longer necessary, we should then apply appropriate filtration devices like those from Stetzer Electric. (I am not an affiliate, but do love and use their products). Dave Stetzer is an electrician by training, a senior member of the IEEE, and has traveled the globe meeting with other scientists to construct solutions for electropollution.

Dave’s partner, Martin H. Graham, PhD is Professor Emeritus of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences at the University of California Berkeley and was an IEEE Fellow member. Professor Graham has over 40 US Patents to his name, including some that made the function and growth of the Internet possible.

The STETZERiZER® Microsurge Meter is even certified by the Government of Kazakhstan as the official means of measuring RF Energy on building wires.

My point: not only do I personally know this product works, we can trust its integrity as well.

How can we measure levels of dirty electricity in our home?

Okay, so we’ve unplugged our coffee maker, toaster, and microwave oven from our wall. Our spouse isn’t happy when he hits the “brew” button and nothing happens, but hey…we’re making a difference in reducing radiation in our home, right?

How can we tell?

By measuring of course!

What’s the most cost-effective way to accurately measure levels of DE in our home?

The STETZERiZER® Microsurge Meter is $150 US, and very affordable. In a typical home, you should aim to get the reading (in GS units) below 33 if possible, and ideally below 25. My home has an average of 32, but I’ll be buying more filters to get this down even lower.

Priority 2: Evade the flames of 5G

The mainstream ignores the fact that 5G is harmful since many Western government safety standards are based on heating of skin tissue, ignoring the mass of the iceberg of non-thermal, biological effects from microwave radiation (even though NASA admits that Houston, we have a problem).

There is still a lot of unnecessary fear surrounding 5G, as illustrated by

and

on misconceptions surrounding this new tech.

However there are also issues with 5G that many aren’t aware of, like the fact that 5G uses carrier wave frequencies below 900 MHz. This means that to remedy 5G in our environment, we need to be measuring frequencies even ower than our current Wi-Fi of 2.5 GHz.

Is there millimeter wave 5G in Canada?

You may be surprised to know that millimeter-wave (high frequency) 5G isn’t yet isn’t currently available in Canada - publicly.

However if you’re a private organization, or a university like McGill based in Montreal, which has its own 5G test lab, you can deploy millimeter wave (high frequency) 5G since you’re considered “licence exempt.”

Currently in Canada, licence-exempt operations are permitted in the 57-64 GHz band. Oxygen is absorbed in the range of 60 GHz. Earth: we have a [bigger] problem than Houston. Vehicles such as the Lincoln Nautilus and others even emit millimeter waves from their blindspot detectors. For a list of other sources, you can check out this comprehensive article.

To add to the confusion, we have the red herring of Huawei, a Chinese telecomm company that Canadian universities such as McGill are virtuously admonishing, stating that partnerships with Huawei won’t be extended past December 2024. Even if those contracts do end, McGill is still pushing full microwave-steam ahead on 5G millimeter tech, and conducting research on 6G, which will employ even more intense amounts of biologically-harmful energy.

The City of Montréal has shown keen interest in developing 5G technology, announcing a small-scale pilot project in 2019. Currently in motion, the project seeks to install antennas in the downtown core to test and evaluate the potential of small cells (5G antennas) in Montréal.

Bluff the magic dragon

I found this 2023 article by Fred-William Mireault, who works for the Max Bell School of Public Policy for McGill University, to be quite elucidating. The article espouses all of the virtuous benefits of 5G, as healing the digital divide among “vulnerable populations”, while broadly citing that all health concerns are “rampant misinformation.” In true telecomm lobbyist form, the authors brashly go on to state:

“The large-scale 5G deployment will proceed regardless of the intervention or approval of the City of Montréal, so why should the City care to intervene and be a stakeholder in this deployment?”

At the end of the article, recommendations for a policy brief surrounding 5G adoption in Montreal are made, citing the need for a public consultation and communications propaganda campaign:

“The City will not be able to influence the deployment of 5G technologies if the residents of Montréal fundamentally oppose its development.”

It turns out that munipalities have more power than they know, as not all jurisdiction over wireless deployement is only at the federal level. There are legal constraints regarding the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure.

Because telecommunications regulation is within federal jurisdiction, the City of Montréal does not possess any direct legal authority to dictate the terms of infrastructure or spectrum deployment in the city.

However, in early 2021, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) published regulations emphasizing the importance of municipal consent and authority over rights-of-way in 5G deployment. Today, cities in Canada rely on Municipal Access Agreements (MAAs) and access permits as mechanisms to exercise authority and negotiate aspects of technology deployment with telecommunications companies.

MAAs are legal instruments by which municipalities give access to rights-of-way to parties interested in the installation of equipment on City-owned facilities and by which telecommunication companies agree to pay certain fees as well as perform maintenance and repairs when needed, among other commitments.

How do I measure 5G?

I recently interviewed Tyler Goertzen senior electromagnetic radiation technician from Safe Living Technologies (SLT) based in Guelph, Ontario. SLT provides third-party tested & certified products to help us shield against wireless radiation. Most 5G meters only measure the low band, while SLT has developed and third-party tested its own millimeter 5G meter.

There are many other meters that SLT makes that also measure the low-band. This part of the video goes into some detail on the Safe and Sound Pro mmWave meter.

Our full webinar with Tyler, and synopsis of which EMF meters are ideal in measuring other forms of wireless radiation, such as Wi-Fi, bluetooth, 3G and 4G cell service, can be accessed on our EMF 101 course website.

REGISTER TODAY

All lessons are easily downloadable and can be viewed in airplane mode, and you can complete them anytime if you’re too busy getting a tan these next few weeks. Our first call and Q&A will be Thursday June 27th.

If you’re still feeling bewildered in the wireless Canadian wilderness, and want to find your way amidst the trees of 5G cell towers, check out this map.

If you’re trying to battle a cell tower in your Canadian town, check out this amazing resource:

How To Stop A Cell Tower 7.37MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you to all our past students of EMF 101 for your support, and to all those who are joining us this round! You inspire us to keep beating that dragon down, one hardwired keystroke at a time.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

June 20th: Join us for EMF summer school!

Our first semester ended in a star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, starting June 27, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors.