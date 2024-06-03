Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

Get 12% off for 1 year

We recently sent an email to all our EMF Webinar students, admitting we made a mistake. We’d like to elaborate on a device we recently recommended, and why you should consider not using it.

What are Power Line Communications (PLC)?

Some of us may be lucky enough to still have an analog electric meter, which is a true work of art, using technology that was invented over one hundred years ago. Since analog meters are electromechanical, they aren’t computerized, and also only emit a magnetic field - not electric fields nor RF.

If you have a smart meter, chances are it is transmitting data one of two ways:

RF - Radiofrequency (wireless) transmission PLC - Power Line Communications (wired)

While many of us may think that having a wired PLC meter is preferred, what most of us don’t know is that this type of meter will create a toxic soup of frequencies in our entire home, or electromagnetic interference (EMI), otherwise known as dirty electricity.

PLC network architecture - home to utility company (supervision station)

How does this happen?

PLC couples another frequency onto our existing home wiring. This coupling is achieved with the introduction of a carrier wave, which rides on top of the existing 60 Hz wiring (sine wave), resulting in what is known as amplitude modulation:

Share

This coupling creates small surges, or microsurges, by chopping up the 60 Hz signal into more rapid frequencies in multiples of 60: 60, 120, 180, 240. These multiples are called harmonics in electricity (think higher octaves of the same note or key being played on a piano)

Sound genius, right?

Yes, if we didn’t have our health, and our biosphere, to consider.

kHz: kills and hurts

These harmonics eventually lead into the kilohertz range, which is particularly harmful. Frequencies from 4 khz to 100 khz (100,000 Hz) are biologically-active, meaning they can penetrate deep into our bodies and wreak havoc.

What does this do to our bodies?

Samuel Milham, M.D. is an epidemiologist, or a scientist who proves that the results obtained by other labs and researchers actually happen to the masses of people in the real world. He studied historical US mortality and electrification data of the 1930s and 40s.

Dr. Sam Milham, MD, MPH is a physician and epidemiologist specializing in public health

Milham was astonished as he found that the data suggested many of our modern diseases: cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and suicide are caused by electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure via dirty electricity. Milham would go on to literally write the book on Dirty Electricity.

Dirty electricity (EMI) was shown to be a potent universal carcinogen in a study of cancer in teachers at a La Quinta, California, middle school. A single year of employment at the La Quinta school increased cancer incidence by 21%.

How do Ethernet-over-power devices emit EMI?

There are a plethora of sources that can contribute to EMI. I recently came across a potential solution for hardwiring internet, that also uses our electrical wiring to provide devices with a data signal. However thanks to colleague and EMF consultant Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions, I’ve stopped advising clients to use this device. Paul has studied this device extensively with an industrial EMF Fluke meter, and found that these adapters emit extreme levels of EMI.

Ethernet over Power demo:

Paul is based out of Phoenix, Arizona, and will be our feature speaker during our June 20th EMF Q&A Webinar:

REGISTER for the WEBINAR

As with PLC smart meters, this technology also uses existing electrical wires to transfer data. Basically you plug an ethernet cable into the cable modem, and then connect a cable to an EOP adapter, which transmits the data signal to any other adapter you plug into a room that needs a hard wire.

If we use Internet via Powerline, we’re installing an internal network of permanent, high-frequency radiation transmitters. Each electrical wire in the building is turned into a radio transmitter due to the high-frequency transmission going through it.

Instead of distancing ourselves from RF, we’re effectively installing a cell tower inside our home. To make matters worse, residential electrical wiring isn’t typically shielded, or clad in metal, like the wiring in commercial buildings. This can cause electrical currents to flow out even further into our living space.

Whole house turns into a radiation chamber

4 ways we can reduce dirty electricity in our environment:

1 - Don’t bring devices that emit EMI into our homes. There are a plethora of sources that can contribute to EMI, including solar power inverters.

2 - In our home, I’ve installed Stetzer filters, which have been extensively applied for decades by industrial users and the electric utility industry itself.

3- Call your internet service provider (ISP), and ask them what cable modems you can purchase outright, that are compatible. We bought a Hitron docsis 3.1 modem six years ago, and saved not only a ton on rental fees, but know that this modem doesn’t emit Wi-Fi.

When you do buy a modem, try to get one like the Arris Surfboard that only uses data speeds of Mbps (megabytes) vs Gbps (gigabytes) per second, as the latter will create more EMI due to it higher speed of data transfer. The Arris won’t work with AT&T or Verizon, but will integrate with Comcast, Charter, Cox and most regional providers.

If you have fiber optic internet service to your home, you want to confirm that you can disable the Wi-Fi on the fiber modem (ONT) that your company provides. You can’t purchase your own modem with fiber optic service.

4- We also ran shielded cat 7 ethernet cables through our home. The install wasn’t pretty, but we were able to find cables with a flat, low-profile that we could run along the baseboards. This method of wiring may not look clean, but it doesn’t play dirty tricks on us.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

Just released: The Power Couple Bookshop

You can also support us via our Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors:

June 20th: JOIN US for EMF Summer School

We look forward to our next class of students, where we’ll review:

How can we find EMFs in our environment, and where do we measure?

How can we measure body voltage and create a sleep sanctuary?

How do we address our home wiring, which can create high magnetic fields

What are common appliances that may be creating chronic EMF stress?

For all our paid subscribers, and everyone that’s joined our waitlist already…

Thank you.

If you haven’t already, you’ll be receiving a coupon code for 10% OFF.

JOIN OUR WAITLIST

Get an annual paid subscription for 12% off, plus a discount on EMF 101!

If you want to become a paid subscriber, we’re running a promotion until June 12th to celebrate the launch of EMF 101 Summer School!

Get 12% off for 1 year

Additional Resources: