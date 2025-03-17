Silent weapons shoot situations instead of bullets; propelled by data processing originating from bits of data instead of grains of gunpowder; from a computer instead of a gun; operated by a computer programmer,, instead of a marksman. ~ Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

We don’t live on the Earth. We live in the Earth. Everything we do affects not only our neighbor, but the most distant flower or the way a butterfly flaps its wings in another hemisphere. Since 1889 and the electrification of the planet with the light bulb, our world has become saturated with electromagnetic forces that accelerated with no end in sight. However, our saturated Earth is not a sponge, but a conductor of electricity.

When a lightning bolt strikes the ground, our naked eye sees streamers of electricity scatter in a thousand directions and magically disappear into the netherworld. Yet this isn’t what happens. The electrical current is constantly recycled, with some lightning strikes also reverberating not down, but back up into the ionosphere.

Reverse lightning at sunrise

Electrical utilities know this law of physics all too well, yet they ignore it when it comes to the safety of our power grid. The National Electrical Safety Code Handbook states electrical current should not be put in the ground to be used as a conductor. Instead of using a dedicated line, utilities use multiple ground rods to conduct power from homes back to their electrical substation.

We didn’t start the fire, the 70s generation did.

How did all this madness start, and why should we care? In 1972 an oil embargo pushed the US to become more energy efficient. We had now created 21st century technology that was running on 19th century power distribution lines. Previously our power grid only had to support light bulbs and motors, and now the grid was supporting televisions, computers and dimmer switches.

These forms of modern electronics operate using short pulses of current, instead of the continuous current used by the light bulb. When short pulses are generated, they create electrical fields that are thousands of times more powerful than those we had before 1970. For instance, our home wiring runs on 60 Hz (cycles per second), but now many devices can put out up to 100 kHz (100,000 Hz) and higher. To put this into perspective: our brains emit pulses of 8-60 Hz.

Since our electrical grid is not meant to handle these higher frequencies, this generates an EMF (electromagnetic field) known as dirty electricity (DE). We can envision the current as a wave. Linear loads are what our bodies have adapted to live in. The Schumann resonance, the electrical pulse of the Earth, is such an example. Non-linear loads are unnatural, and our organs and health can feel their impact.

How does dirty electricity penetrate our body?

Our skin has a natural impedance (similar to resistance) to electrical currents, measured in ohms (Ω), and varies. On average our total body impedance is 3,000 ohms. However, when artificial electrical fields, like those generated by our devices are present, our skin impedance can drop substantially to 500 ohms. When our home contains dirty electricity, our skin’s ability to protect the rest of our body from electrical current drops. In order for electric fields to not go internal and pair with our organs, we need to remove any sources of kHz frequencies, especially where we spend most of our time.

Electrical impedance of the human body. Note: wet surfaces decrease resistance, and increase conductivity.

How does dirty electricity affect our health?

Most of the research on the biological effects of non-ionizing radiation is done at one of two frequency ranges: extremely low frequency (ELF) associated with electricity (50/60 Hz) and radio frequency (RF) associated with wireless telecommunication. The kHz fields of dirty electricity fall in the middle. Since this type of electricity flows along and radiates from wires, dirty electricity has the characteristics of both ELF and RF.

Dr. Magda Havas is a renowned international researcher on the effects of electromagnetic radiation, and has found that DE can exacerbate not only diabetes and multiple sclerosis, but can also impact our mood. Dr. Havas has done extensive research in schools, and found that DE increased irritability, brain fog and headaches in both teachers and students.

Those of us who are more sensitive to shifts in weather, are also more tuned in to changes in our electromagnetic environment. If you’ve ever felt an ache in your joints or malaise at the onset of a storm, this is no accident. As you’ll note in the diagram above, our skin becomes 300x less resistant to electrical currents in wet conditions.

Samuel Milham, M.D. is an epidemiologist, or a scientist who proves that the results obtained by other labs and researchers actually happen to the masses of people in the real world. He studied historical US mortality and electrification data of the 1930s and 40s.

(L) Dr. Magda Havas (R) Dr. Samuel Milham

Milham was astonished as he found that the data suggested many of our modern diseases: cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and suicide are most likely caused by dirty electricity. Milham would go on to literally write the book on Dirty Electricity. Milham found that teachers employed for just one year at a school in La Quinta, California, which had massive amounts of DE, had increased cancer incidence by 21%. Schools are notorious generators of DE, due to the volume of computers, copiers, and fluorescent lighting.

Is multiple sclerosis and diabetes caused by dirty electricity?

Does DE directly causes diabetes or MS? It’s difficult to say there’s a direct link to any one toxin, however there is still no official known cause for MS. What we do know is that dirty electricity will exacerbate symptoms, and removing this form of EMF will certainly improve one’s health. Our entire body and nervous system runs on electromagnetic impulses, so any change in our electric or magnetic field will also affect the way our nerves fire and wire.

Magnetic fields will also affect vital enzymes within our body that require a strong electrical bond to work, such as cytochrome C oxidase (CCO). Those with MS are typically hypoxic, which means they have low levels of oxygen in their neurons.3 CCO is a heme-based (contains iron) enzyme that is located within our mitochondria and transports oxygen to the rest of our body through what is known as our electron-transport chain. CCO is also magnetic, and requires a strong electrical charge in order to work.

(L) Cytochrome c oxidase: the orange ball in the middle is heme (R) hemoglobin, which carries oxygen

Dr. Havas began to work with people diagnosed with MS, who had difficulty walking and who used canes or walkers. The first person she worked with noticed improvements within 24 hours. At that stage Dr. Havas assumed this was a powerful placebo effect but the subject’s symptoms continued to improve weekly and regressed only during wet weather, which had always been a problem for this subject. Several other people with MS were able to walk unassisted after a few days to weeks with the Graham-Stetzer filters installed.

Dr. Havas began to videotape those who gave her permission to do so. Here’s one of those videos showing how MS can be improved when dirty electrical fields are reduced:

Can EMF spike our blood sugar?

Stress increases blood sugar levels in diabetics. Research dating back to the 1950s has shown that exposure to electromagnetic energy induces stress proteins at various frequencies. Dr. Havas has also done some additional research into this area of study, and has found that plasma glucose levels correlate with peaks of dirty electricity in our environment. One study participant noticed that his blood sugar levels remained low when he was in his truck away from power lines and antennas, in a wilderness setting. In an electromagnetically dirty environment his blood sugar levels would increase within minutes.

If you’ve been on YouTube lately, you may have noticed incessant ads by Dr. Drew telling you how to bust belly fat by changing your diet. What most food gurus don’t address is the basis of our metabolism - our electron transport chain (ECT). Furthermore, getting on a treadmill to keep our blood sugar stable or lose weight will also backfire, as the dirty electricity running through the machine will couple directly with out body, disregulate our blood sugar, and ruin the true treadmill that helps us burn calories efficiently: our ECT. If you want to couple with healthy electrical currents, go for a jog outside! Sweating will reduce your skin’s electrical impedence, making you more likely to let in the beneficial energy and EMF from the Sun.

What are some sources of dirty electricity?

Before introducing dirty electrical filters to reduce EMF, it’s best to get to the source and save as much money and frustration as we can. Then if we choose to introduce filters, our total level of DE background noise will be even cleaner. This is a short-list of potential sources:

Solar System Inverters (converting DC power to AC power)

Laptop and phone chargers (have a switch mode power supply)

Smart Meters, both wired (add addt’l frequencies) & wireless (pulse frequency)

CFL and some LED light bulbs, dimmer switches

Cell phone antennas and base stations

Arching on power lines

Wireless technology

EV chargers

Power tools

Basically anything that uses what is known as a switch-mode power supply, will create dirty electricity since the electrical current needs to be “switched” or oscillated rapidly for AC to DC conversion.

How to reduce dirty electricity

First - unplug anything not in use. Even when a charger is plugged into the wall with no device attached, it’s still putting DE back on your home wiring. Second, we need to measure levels of DE in our environment. Yes, this does mean we’ll need to have a meter. The good news is that you can buy a cheap AM radio to do the measurement. Here’s a

video on how you can measure dirty electricity in your environment:

As you’ll see in the video above, the AC field of 60 Hz, combined with a dirty electrical field, will couple with the radio on the 1600AM channel (1,600,000 Hz). This creates the “I” in the interference of DE.

Here’s an insightful video by Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions, showing how Stetzer filters stand apart from other DE filters on the market:

Here’s a video where I measure the electric pulses coming off our hardwired modem.

When sourcing a modem, make sure to get one that transmits in mbps (megabytes per second) and not gbps (gigabytes per second). Modems that use gbps emit more dirty electricity due to the fact that they transmit more data.

The Arris Surfboard is a decent modem. When you buy your own modem, simply call your internet provider to give them the modem ID number. Your internet service will be enabled within minutes. If you need phone service, this Netgear cable modem is a great option. Comcast, Cox, Spectrum and most regional providers should be able to accommodate you.

Dirty electricity filters - do they work?

If you want even more precise readings, you can get the Stetzerizer microsurge meter. Stetzer meters and filters are used internationally, and patented. Even one filter can help reduce the noise from a loud fridge, and also make your fridge live longer. For a standard size home, we recommend getting twenty filters. You can get these online, or you can also order directly from Stetzer Electric, an American company based in Wisconsin. You can even call Stetzer and speak to a real human being! Call +1 (608) 989-2571.

Here’s an example of how one Stetzer filter was able to reduce dirty electrical currents from a light bulb:

Here’s a quick primer on how we use Stetzer filters in our home:

While the barrage from the media, cell towers, and in-laws is never ending, there is still much we can do to turn down that internal chatter, and raise our vibration. Why let silent weapons be used against us, when we can disarm them with detection?

"It's not up to the universe to turn its volume up, but for us to turn our racket down." ~ ~ Michael Tsarion

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additional Resources:

